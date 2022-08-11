New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Imagine losing your ability to do the most mundane things: brush your teeth, walk your dog, watch the sunset.

Normal tasks become difficult for many celebrities due to partial paralysis, vision impairment or memory loss.

But there may be a silver lining when stars go public with their health issues. Dr. Nicole Saphier, a New York City physician, Fox News contributor and best-selling author of “Make America Healthy Again,” says this generation normalizes talking about illness in a way that previous generations didn’t.

“This is especially important as we live longer and with chronic illness. By normalizing the conversation, more people will receive treatment and be able to support others.” – Dr. Nicole Saphier

Check out celebrities who have shared their health struggles here.

Ashton Kutcher’s Vasculitis, a Rare Autoimmune Disorder: What Is It?

Ashton Kutcher – Vasculitis

Ashton Kutcher shocked fans a few years ago by revealing that he lost his ability to walk, hear and see.

In an episode of National Geographic’s “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge,” Kutcher shared his battle with a rare autoimmune disease called vasculitis. He described the severe symptoms he battled, saying, “You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone.”

The “That 70’s Show” actor also plans to run the 2022 New York City Marathon, taking to Twitter to clarify that he is “fully recovered” and “moving forward.”

Justin Bieber – Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Justin BieberThe Justice World Tour was underway when Superstar started canceling shows. In a revealing Instagram message, he got real with fans and addressed what was going on.

The “Ghost” singer shared that he suffers from Ramsey Hunt syndrome, which has left half of his face paralyzed.

“As you can see it’s very intense,” he said in a video. “I wish it wasn’t like that, but my body is telling me I need to slow down.”

Justin Bieber performs for first time since canceling world tour dates due to Ramsey Hunt syndrome diagnosis

Just over a week ago, the 28-year-old performed for the first time since announcing his diagnosis. Shortly after the show, Bieber told fans in an Instagram post, “I miss you.”

Emilia Clarke – Brain Aneurysm

“Game of Thrones” actress Emilia Clarke revealed in 2019 that while playing the role of the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen, she suffered two fatal injuries. Brain aneurysmsShe left irreparable damage.

In an essay for The New Yorker, Clark described the insurmountable pain and nausea she experienced mid-exercise.

“I told myself that I will not be paralyzed. I wiggled my fingers and toes to make sure it was real,” she wrote. “To keep my memory alive, I tried to recall a few lines from ‘Game of Thrones,’ among other things.”

Emilia later learned that she had suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage, a life-threatening type of stroke or aneurysm. As a result, the actress underwent her first brain surgery. She said she couldn’t remember her own name when she first woke up, but eventually recovered.

A few years later, doctors had to perform a more invasive surgery after a second aneurysm.

Six years After her second surgeryThe actress says she has made a full recovery but is thankful for telling her story.

Melanie Griffith – Epilepsy

Melanie Griffith has seizures, which occur when she is under a lot of stress. After suffering a series of seizures in France, Griffith returned to the United States and later revealed to a Women’s Brain Health Initiative panel that “I was diagnosed with epilepsy.”

Griffith, who Married to Antonio Banderas For 18 years and the mother of actress Dakota Johnson, she says she found relief with medication and even a divorce.

“I’m divorced, and this is real healing for me,” she says.

Melanie Griffith struggles with epilepsy, says she’s recovering with divorce help

In 2017, the “Working Girl” actress revealed that she got an “all-clear” from a medical center that tested her brain and found no epilepsy.

“Thank God I’m in a position where I can go to the newest high-tech place to find the most information I can,” she said. “When I’m living in poverty with four kids and I can’t make ends meet, and I have a f—– seizure. What do you do? How does the average person, man or woman, get help? ?”

Access to health care is a different conversation, Dr. Safier said, though Celebrities are openly discussing their health issues Very helpful for the greater public.

“Often when people see someone they ‘know’ talk about a health struggle, others who have faced a similar feeling feel like they are not alone in their struggle. It also encourages others to seek medical evaluation and treatment.” – Dr. Nicole Saphier

Michael J. Fox – Parkinson’s disease

Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 29. Now over 60, he has lived with brain disease for more than half his life. He didn’t go public with his diagnosis until eight years after his diagnosis.

In a 2020 interview with People magazine, Fox said the disease affects her speech and memory, making it difficult to learn lines.

Recently, the “Back to the Future” actor said An interview with AARP“This disease is something that has added to my life — it’s not a driver.”

In 2000, Fox started the non-profit Michael J. Fox Foundation, which seeks to find a cure for Parkinson’s. The foundation has led to more than a dozen clinical trials and therapeutic programs. The foundation is a resource for those previously diagnosed or newly diagnosed.

Dr. Safir noted that celebrities sharing their health journeys can make people more aware of their diseases.

“Even Michael J. Fox came up with his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease, making it a household name rather than an obscure neurological condition most people have never heard of.” – Dr. Nicole Saphier

Selena Gomez – Lupus

Selena Gomez The actress’ battle with the autoimmune disease Lupus turned scary when she underwent a kidney transplant in 2017.

Selena’s friend and fellow actress, Francia Raisa, He donated a kidney.

In 2015, Gomez shared her diagnosis and revealed in an interview with Billboard that she was undergoing chemotherapy.

After her major surgery, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer revealed to Savannah Guthrie on the “Today” show that she was rushed back into the operating room because her kidney was moving around in her body. She underwent another six-hour surgery.

said Gomez Her recovery period was intense. She was only allowed to walk for an hour a day. However, she says her arthritis subsided immediately and her lupus has only a 3-5% chance of returning.

Charlie Sheen – HIV

In a 2015 interview with Matt Lauer on “Today,” Charlie Sheen said, “It’s hard to grasp three letters. It’s a turning point in someone’s life.” There is an actor Suffering from HIV.

The “Two and a Half Men” star said his diagnosis of the disease was “what I thought was a series of headaches.”

By the time the interview aired, Sheen’s doctor said he had “undetectable viral loads” of HIV in his body. Sheen says he’s got an FDA-supported drug trial in its final stages that will soon be approved.

At first, Shinu refused Be transparent about his illnessGot second thoughts.

“Now it’s my responsibility to improve myself and help a lot of people, and hopefully with what we’re doing today, others will come forward and say, ‘Thank you, Charlie.'”