New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ashley Judd On April 30, Naomi Judd said she felt “cornered” and “powerless” after police arrived and began investigating her suicide.

Ashley, 54, called out law enforcement for the way her mother’s death was handled in the immediate aftermath in an op-ed for The New York Times published Wednesday.

The actress revealed that she found her mother that day and held Naomi’s “labored body” before the police arrived.

Naomi admits she talked to the police at the time because “many of us are socially conditioned to cooperate with law enforcement.”

Ashley Judd reflects on Naomi’s suicide: ‘All was forgiven a long time ago’

“I answered several probing questions directed at me in the foursome The interviews the police insisted I do the day my mother died — including questions I wouldn’t have answered on any other day and questions I never thought I’d ask myself: Was your body camera on? Am I being audio recorded again? Where and how will what I share be stored, used and made available to the public?” she wrote.

Ashley continued to question the country music star’s “life is fading” as she sought to “comfort” Naomi. Police interviews were “perceived as mandatory,” she said.

Ashley claimed that the particular police who came to the home were “terrible” and followed “outdated interviewing procedures.”

“I guess they did what they were taught,” Ashley said. “Now everybody knows that law enforcement personnel have to be trained on how to respond and investigate cases involving trauma, but the men there removed any sensitive boundary and were questioned and treated as I was in my case. My mother was a suspect in her suicide.”

The political activist also wrote about the family’s fight to keep the investigation file into Naomi’s death from being released publicly. This includes family interviews with the police.

“This deeply intimate personal and medical information doesn’t belong in the press, on the Internet, or anywhere else except in our memories,” Ashley said.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Naomi died by suicide On April 30.

Ashley and Wynonna Judd announced Death of their mother Through an ad shared to social media.

“Today we sisters have suffered a tragedy,” the joint statement read. “We lost our beautiful mother to mental illness. We are devastated. We are deeply saddened and we love her, know she is loved by people. We are in unknown territory.”

A few weeks before her death, Naomi and Wynonna Reunited at the CMA Awards For a show. Both announced that they are going back on tour for the first time in 10 years.

“The Final Tour” is now ready to begin September 30th in Grand Rapids, Michigan and October 29th in Lexington, Kentucky.

Ashley explained in the interview that the family figured out how to grieve in their “personal and related ways.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“One of the things that I think has worked really well as a family is that my pop, my sister, Wynonna, and I have really given respect and allowance for each other to grieve in our individual and related ways,” she told Kessler in the interview. “And yet, we’re able to be completely together. So, we can be at the same dinner table and figure out, ‘Oh, he’s in anger.’ ‘I’m in shock right now.’ And we don’t try to control or redirect or dictate how someone else should feel at any particular moment.”

“We can be in slightly different places (with our pain) and yet we’re in community.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.