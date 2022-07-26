New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ashley Judd “A long time ago” she thought about forgiving her mother, Naomi Judd, as she discussed the country music star’s death by suicide.

“I look back on my childhood and I realize that I grew up with a mother who had an undiagnosed and untreated mental illness,” Ashley told “Healing with David Kessler” podcast host David Kessler on a recent episode.

“And there were different behavioral expressions, interactions, flights of fancy, you know, the choices she made that I understood to be an expression of the disease.”

Ashley and Wynonna open up about their tough childhood and the choices Naomi made. Ashley wrote about her childhood in her 2011 memoir “All That Is Bitter and Sweet.”

Wynonna remembers Naomi Judd: ‘This won’t be the end of the Judds’ story’

In an interview with the “Today” show that same year, she also shared that she grew up in a “dysfunctional family system that didn’t work very well.”

“I understand that and I know she’s in pain, and (I) can understand that she’s doing the best she can today. And if she could have done it differently, she would have.”

Ashley admits she hopes to “let go” of any guilt and shame about her mental health issues when Naomi dies.

“My deepest wish for my mother was that when she transitioned, she was able to let go of any guilt or shame she carried for any shortcomings she may have had in raising my sister and I,” she explained. “Because, surely on my side, all was forgiven long ago.”

Naomi died by suicide On April 30.

Ashley and Wynonna Judd announced Death of their mother Through an ad shared to social media.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“Today we sisters have suffered a tragedy,” read the joint statement. “We lost our beautiful mother to mental illness. We are devastated. We are deeply saddened and we love her, know she is loved by people. We are in unknown territory.”

A few weeks before her death, Naomi and Wynonna Reunited at the CMA Awards For a show. Both announced that they are going back on tour for the first time in 10 years.

“The Final Tour” is now ready to begin September 30th in Grand Rapids, Michigan and ends October 29th. in Lexington, Kentucky.

Ashley explained in the interview that the family figured out how to grieve in their “personal and relational ways.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“One of the things that I think has worked really well as a family is that my pop, my sister, Wynonna, and I have really given respect and allowance for each other to grieve in our individual and related ways,” she told Kessler in the interview. “Also, we’re able to be completely together. So we can be at the same dinner table and figure out, ‘Oh, this one is in anger.’ ‘This is in denial,’ ‘this is in bargaining,’ ‘this is in acceptance.’ ‘I’m in shock right now.’ And we don’t try to control or redirect or dictate how someone else should feel at any particular moment.”

“We may be in slightly different places (with our pain) and, yet, we are in community.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.