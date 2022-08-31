Ashley Judd has written a powerful article about the right to keep pain private

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or mental health issues, please call or visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 to connect with a trained counselor. NSPL site.

(CNN) Ashley Judd is opening up about her family experience after her mother Naomi Judd dies by suicide Advocating for privacy for those who find themselves in similar tragedies.

In a New York Times essay, titled “ Ashley Judd: The Right to Keep Private Pain Private,” The actress and lawyer writes that the date of her mother’s death was the “most shocking” day of her life.

“My beloved mother, Naomi Judd, who believed her mental illness would worsen, never recover, took her own life that day. The trauma of finding and then holding her laboring body haunts my nights,” Judd writes. “As my family and I mourn our loss, the rampant and cruel misinformation spread about her death and our relationship with her, haunts my days.”

“The horror will be compounded if the details surrounding her death are revealed through a Tennessee law that allows police reports, including family interviews from normally closed investigations, to be made public,” she added.

Ashley Judd and Naomi Judd in 2004.

Judd described being interviewed by authorities on the day of her mother’s death.

Read on