Ashley Judd has written a powerful article about the right to keep pain private

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or mental health issues, please call or visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 to connect with a trained counselor. NSPL site.

(CNN)Ashley Judd is opening up about her family experience after her mother Naomi Judd dies by suicide Advocating for privacy for those who find themselves in similar tragedies.

In a New York Times essay, titled “Ashley Judd: The Right to Keep Private Pain Private,” The actress and lawyer writes that the date of her mother’s death was the “most shocking” day of her life.
“My beloved mother, Naomi Judd, who believed her mental illness would worsen, never recover, took her own life that day. The trauma of finding and then holding her laboring body haunts my nights,” Judd writes. “As my family and I mourn our loss, the rampant and cruel misinformation spread about her death and our relationship with her, haunts my days.”
    “The horror will be compounded if the details surrounding her death are revealed through a Tennessee law that allows police reports, including family interviews from normally closed investigations, to be made public,” she added.

      Ashley Judd and Naomi Judd in 2004.

      Judd described being interviewed by authorities on the day of her mother’s death.
      “I never thought to ask my own questions, including: Is your body camera on? Am I being audio recorded again? Where and how will what I’m sharing be stored, used and made available to the public? ” Judd writes.
      “Family members who have lost a loved one are often rehabilitated by laws that can expose their most private moments to the public,” she wrote. “In the immediate aftermath of a life-changing tragedy, when we are in a state of intense shock, trauma, fear and grief, officers show up to talk to us.”
        CNN has reached out to Judd’s representative for comment.
        A spokeswoman for the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee referred CNN’s attorney Courtney King for comment.
        “While we disagree with some of the assertions made in Ms. Judd’s essay, we do not discuss matters that are the subject of pending litigation,” King, the Williamson County attorney, told CNN in an email.
        Judd writes that her family has filed a petition to prevent the inquest file on her mother’s death from being made public, and that she feels “deep sympathy for that. Vanessa Bryant And all the families who have suffered the most intimate, raw details surrounding the death leaked or legitimate public release.”
        How to get help

        Help is available if you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health issues.

        U. S. in: Call or SMS 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

        Globally: The International Association for Suicide Prevention And Friends from all over the world Contains contact information for crisis centers around the world.

          She is now advocating for lawmakers to step in.
          “I hope that leaders in Washington and state capitals will provide some basic protections for those involved in police responses to mental health emergencies,” she writes. “Those emergencies are tragedies, not for public spectacle.”

