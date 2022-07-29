New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ashley Graham She didn’t hold anything back in her latest Instagram post.

The 34-year-old model, who gave birth to her twin sons in January, shared a series of photos of herself, including one in nothing but her birthday suit. in Instagram postShe parodied the lyrics of Vanessa Carlton’s 2002 song “A Thousand Miles” in the caption, stating, “Making my way downtown, walking fast, faces pass, my booties out done na na na na na.”

Reactions from her followers seemed mostly positive, with one user commenting, “We love the lyrical queen.”

The mother of three is no stranger to getting naked or in scandalous attire. Back in May, she posed nude for a billboard advertising Spanx underwear. Throughout her pregnancy, she never shied away from the camera, showing off her stretch marks on Instagram.

Ashley Graham gives birth to twin boys at home: ‘Happy and healthy’

“My body has changed a lot,” she told PEOPLE in May. “I have a lot to be thankful for in my body because of how much work it’s been in, but it definitely took time to look at my new body and my postpartum body and re-acknowledge it.

Graham considers himself a member Body fitness movement And she says she wants mothers coming out of the womb to feel good about their bodies. In June, she posted a video of herself dancing in a white bra and underwear for Nicks on the social media platform, but used it as an opportunity to encourage mothers not to feel insecure about their bodies.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“Posting this video for all the mamas who haven’t ‘bounced back’ and will never ‘bounce back’, and for those who need a reminder that your body is beautiful in its true form,” Graham said in an Instagram post. “This is my strong, five-month-postpartum-two-year-pregnant body. Also. I hope to normalize all bodies at every and any stage of life.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Model Married to film director Justin Ervin in 2010, and the couple shared their children together: Malachi, Roman and Isaac.