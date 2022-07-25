New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ashlee Simpson Fans have recently been updated on her life, including what it’s like when her kids grow up and how supportive she is of her husband’s new venture into the restaurant world.

The couple recently hit the red carpet to celebrate the opening of The Hideaway, a new Mexican restaurant in Beverly Hills that Evans has invested in and is a partner in.

Ross is excited that the restaurant will finally open, as he and his partner, the actor, have been working to get to this point for some time. Ryan PhilipGeoffrey Best and Sylvain Bitton.

“I’m so excited that my wife is here, and my kids, this is going to be our place. The time it takes to figure it out will be more fun,” Ross told Fox News Digital. “I feel like everyone involved is a family now, and everyone who works here and is able to work now after COVID is really special. I’m excited to see how people feel about it.”

Simpson was supportive of her husband, saying she was excited to finally see the new restaurant after seeing pictures of the space throughout the process. She called the restaurant “beautiful” and explained that she was “really looking forward to enjoying and seeing family and friends.”

When asked if she’s working on any new projects, Simpson responded that she’s happy to focus on motherhood right now.

“Right now I’m doing mom. I’m working on life, the kids, and I have projects in the making. They’re great! All the kids are really cool,” she said. “We just did a beautiful European tour, we were in London and Paris, Switzerland… It was beautiful. We had a lot of fun.”

During their trip to London in late June, Simpson posted a series of photos of herself Instagram Her kids and fans were surprised to see how much Bronx, 13, shares with her ex-husband Pete WentzHe has grown since the last time she was seen on social media.

The post also included pictures of Simpson’s daughter Jagger, 6, and Evan Ross, son of singer Diana Ross, walking down the street holding hands.

She called her family her “little loves” in the post and followed it up with a heart emoji.

The comments section was filled with fans and family members commenting on how much Bronx has grown. Makeup artists Marissa Marino called him a “total adult” and Simpson’s sister-in-law. Tracey Ellis Ross said, “Bronx looks so handsome and grown up. We just got along. How!”

The couple welcomed their first child together in October 2020, a son named Ziggy.