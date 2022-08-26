TThere isn’t much time left before the transfer window closes for a few months, but with summer still around, the smell of cash getting ready for last-minute deals is lingering too. The first whiff we got on Friday morning took us to the London Stadium where David Moyes is desperately trying to find a midfielder good enough to keep Declan Rice happy in West Ham for another season. Trickster from Brazil and Lyon Lucas Paqueta is a target, but they will have to raise their £42m starting bid to make it a reality. Arsenal as well as Newcastle there is also hot for the 24 year old. Moyes recently lamented his setback at this window, and after Club Brugge turned down a £10million offer for the experienced Belgian midfielder. Hans Wanaken he will have more reason to feel sorry for himself.

In the most tiring transfer saga of the summer, Chelsea cook 1.37 4th bid for Leicester centre-back Wesley Fofana. They will also try to kick Anthony Gordon from Everton for a £60m upgrade because the last time they signed a talented young midfielder from Goodison Park it went so well. Isn’t that right, Ross? If Gordon moves south, Everton will try to replace him with Brighton Neil Mopey.

Could Neil Maupei move to Everton? Photograph: Katherine Iville/Getty Images

Sticking to linebackers Manchester United asked Real Madrid if they want to sign a contract Marco Asensio for £26 million. The Spaniard would probably be worth inviting if it was 2017. But it’s not. In any case, United are more focused on bringing in an energetic Brazilian winger. Anthony from Ajax, but they will have to raise their original £76m bid to give Erik ten Hag their man. Other United-related nonsense has linked the club to the move of the Bayern right-back to Munich. Benjamin Pawarwinger PSV Eindhoven Cody Gakpo and substitute goalkeeper for Newcastle Martin Dubravka.

Manchester City scoff at £59m offer from PSG per Bernard Silvaalthough the Premier League champions are likely to be more accommodating when Borussia Dortmund call for a loan Cole Palmer.

It says here that Liverpoolstriving for Jude Bellingham was reinforced by the news that the employers of the young England midfielder, Dortmund, wanted to cut Next to Keitaarrow. Thus, a “player plus money” deal can be on the cards. Keep in mind that a transfer is unlikely to be considered at this time, which means Jurgen Klopp will have to make do with his limited midfield options for a while longer and find a way to get rid of the training ground he constantly talks about. .

Albert Sambi Lokonga could move from Arsenal to Roma after Jose Mourinho was frustrated with Gini Wijnaldum’s injury at the start of the season. Some fluff in here says free agent Serge Aurier closer to signing Nottingham Forest than he was on Thursday, despite the fact that they had just brought in a far less promiscuous marauding right-back in Neko Williams.