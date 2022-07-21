New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Asante Samuel Played in New England For the first five years of his career, he was a member of two Super Bowl championship teams.

This does not mean that he can only say good things about the company.

In the latest episode of the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast, Samuel criticized New England head coach Bill Belichick and the players who followed “The Patriot Way.”

“Some of them have been brainwashed into talking about ‘The Patriot Way.’ said in the podcast. “I don’t know what a patriot way is.”

“All of them [were] Company men, speaking of the ‘Patriot Way,'” continued Samuel. “I know nothing of that. I’m here to make money, take care of my family, the same way Belichick is here to take care of his family, get his money. So when you try to take my money back and you want all your money, I have no respect for you.”

After five years in New England, Samuel Signed with the Philadelphia Eagles I played four years in Philadelphia from 2008 to 2011.

The Patriots have won six Super Bowls since drafting quarterback Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft, the greatest dynasty in NFL history, with Brady under center and Belichick shooting.

Samuel gave Brady a lot of credit, saying he made everything work, including allowing New England to make individual decisions that other organizations couldn’t.

“We’ve got Tom so we can make these decisions,” Samuel said. “I don’t care what decisions you can make. Who’s the next one to bring in from free agency? Can they pass the test? Bring them in and make sure they can make it to the fourth quarter. We need somebody. Because we got Tom, everything works. I’ve seen it with my own eyes. I No kidding. It’s true.”

Despite criticizing Belichick on the podcast, Samuel said there is one way the legendary coach can become an all-time great — win another Super Bowl.

“I still give him credit, he can still be the greatest coach of all time,” Samuel said. “He should win another Super Bowl.”