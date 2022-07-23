New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A fast-moving wildfire near Yosemite National Park erupted Saturday, burning the edge of a grove of giant sequoias even as firefighters made progress against earlier blazes.

The Oak Fire, which started Friday afternoon southwest of the park near Midpines in Mariposa County, had grown to 10.2 square miles (26.5 square kilometers) by Saturday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

Evacuation orders were put in place on Saturday for more than 6,000 people living in sparsely populated, rural areas.

“Explosive fire behavior continues to challenge firefighters,” Cal Fire said in a statement Saturday morning, describing fire activity as “extreme with frequent runs, spot fires and group torching.”

As of Saturday morning, the fire had destroyed 10 residential and commercial structures and damaged five more and threatened another 2,000 structures, Cal Fire said.

The fast-growing fire prompted Caltrans to order several road closures, including the closure of Highway 140 between Carstens Road and Allred Road — blocking one of the main routes into Yosemite National Park.

Hot weather and bone-dry vegetation fueled by the worst drought in decades fueled the fire and challenged firefighters, said Daniel Patterson, a spokesman for the Sierra National Forest.

“The fire is moving fast. This fire was throwing embers in front of itself for 2 miles yesterday,” Patterson said. “These are exceptional fire conditions.”

An amputee elderly man trying to escape crashed his sedan into a ditch in a closed area and was helped by firefighters. He was safely evacuated from the area and did not appear to be injured. Many other residents stayed in their homes Friday night as the fire continued to burn nearby.

Pacific Gas & Electric said on its website that more than 2,600 homes and businesses in the area were without power as of Friday afternoon, and there was no indication when it would be restored.

“PG&E is unable to access affected devices,” the company said.

There was no immediate information on what caused the fire.

On Friday, firefighters reported that they were able to contain the initial 79% of the Washburn Fire.

A fire in the Lower Mariposa Grove area near the Washburn Trail forced the evacuation of the Wovona community and threatened hundreds of giant sequoias, the world’s largest trees.

Wawona Road is set to reopen Saturday, according to the park website.

Meanwhile, the US Forest Service announced Friday that it is taking emergency action to save giant sequoias by accelerating projects to protect the trees from the growing threat of wildfires.

The Save Our Sequoias (SOS) Act was introduced by a bipartisan group of Congressmen including House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.

SOS Acts calls for the intentional lighting of small trees and plants in damp conditions with the supervision of firefighters.

“Today’s action by the Forest Service is an important step forward for giant sequoias, but without addressing other barriers to protecting these stands, this emergency will only continue,” the group said. “It’s time to codify this action by establishing a truly comprehensive solution to fireproofing every grove in California through the SOS Act and save our sequoias.”

This emergency action would cut years off the normal approval process required to use deliberate low-severity fires to clear small trees and reduce dense brush on national forests. Dense underbrush helps wildfires spread faster.

“Without urgent action, wildfires could destroy countless more iconic giant sequoias,” Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said in a statement. “This emergency action to reduce fuels before wildfires starts will protect burned giant sequoia groves from the risk of high-severity wildfires.”

Some environmental groups have criticized forest thinning as an excuse for commercial logging.

Sequoia ForestKeeper Group Executive Director Ara Marderosian called the announcement a “well-organized PR campaign.”

He said how deforestation could fuel forest fires and increase carbon emissions that could worsen the climate crisis.

“Fast-tracking thinning fails to consider that roadways and logged areas…canopy openings allow greater airflow to fuel wind-driven fires, increasing the speed and intensity of wildfires,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.