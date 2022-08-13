As US seeks to shut down Guantanamo Bay, Saudi hub may be an option

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. No one was at home on the dusty brown campus of a reintegration center for recovering Islamic extremists. The pool was motionless. The lights were on in the gallery of art therapy works, but there were no visitors. There was not a single piece of paper in the department of the psychological and social service.

The beneficiaries of a Saudi government program that helps prisoners reintegrate into society were on holiday to visit family for Eid al-Adha, the season for the holiday of sacrifice, leaving the place eerily empty, like an American college campus at Christmas. break.

Only the picture in the gallery gave a glimpse of the religious tolerance that is the hallmark of the program: it was a woman smelling a flower, her hair flowing against the night sky.