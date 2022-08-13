As US seeks to shut down Guantanamo Bay, Saudi hub may be an option

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. No one was at home on the dusty brown campus of a reintegration center for recovering Islamic extremists. The pool was motionless. The lights were on in the gallery of art therapy works, but there were no visitors. There was not a single piece of paper in the department of the psychological and social service.
The beneficiaries of a Saudi government program that helps prisoners reintegrate into society were on holiday to visit family for Eid al-Adha, the season for the holiday of sacrifice, leaving the place eerily empty, like an American college campus at Christmas. break.
Only the picture in the gallery gave a glimpse of the religious tolerance that is the hallmark of the program: it was a woman smelling a flower, her hair flowing against the night sky.
With a campus in Riyadh and another in Jeddah, the program has grown from counterterrorism campaign that began in 2004. to re-educate citizens returning home from jihadist training camps in Afghanistan and others under their influence.
Some 6,000 people have completed some form of the program, including 137 former detainees of the US military prison at Guantanamo Bay, none of whom have been convicted of war crimes.
The last Guantanamo detainee was sent to the program in 2017, just before President Donald Trump liquidated the office that negotiated the transfers.
The question now is whether and how the center fits in with President Biden’s efforts to close the Guantanamo Bay prison, which opened more than 20 years ago to hold terrorist suspects arrested around the world in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.
Over the years, the United States has held about 780 men and boys in Guantanamo Bay, with about 660 at its peak in 2003. Saudi nationals were of particular interest as 15 of the 19 hijackers involved in the 9/11 attacks were Saudis.
The Trump administration released only one Guantanamo detainee, a recognized Qaeda fighter who is currently serving a prison sentence in Riyadh under an Obama-era plea deal. In May, the Biden administration repatriated another Saudi Arabian, but by agreement send him to psychiatric treatment for schizophrenia rather than jihadist rehabilitation.
More than half of the detainees currently in Guantanamo have been cleared for release, but they have to wait for the Biden administration to find a country willing to accept them with security measures. Most of them are from Yemen, one of several countries that Congress considers too unstable to accept Guantanamo Bay men.
Other detainees are negotiating plea bargains and debating whether convicts can serve their sentences in detention abroad.
The Obama administration tried to close the prison, and Saudi Arabia was one of the countries that figured prominently in the relocation plans. The other was Oman, who took in 28 Yemeni men in a highly secret project that found them wives, homes and jobs if they didn’t tell their neighbors they were in Guantanamo, according to former prisoners.
None of the men who were resettled were ever convicted of war crimes.
The Obama administration sent 20 prisoners to the United Arab Emirates, mostly Yemenis, as well as several Afghans and one person from Russia. But the country essentially jailed them and then suddenly repatriated everyone but the Russians, prompting human rights protests that the repatriates face persecution.
Since this program was considered a failure, the Biden administration looked for other options for the release of prisoners, primarily Yemenis.
A recent visit to a dusty brown campus on the outskirts of Riyadh highlighted one possibility.
The program was founded and named after Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, a former interior minister with close ties to US intelligence agencies. When he was ousted by the kingdom’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the program was renamed the Counseling and Care Centre.
Managers say the program combines classes in non-violent interpretation of Sharia law with physical training, recreation and counseling aimed at returning graduates to their families.
Or, as one of the employees put it, stop brainwashing when a young person is addicted to religious extremism.
The library recommends reading about successful Saudis, “the right people to avoid the wrong role models, not the path that turns you into darkness or death,” Vnyan Obid Alsubayi, program director, who holds the rank of major. General, said through an interpreter.
One book tells the story of a Saudi Arabian who studied in New York in the 1970s and rose to prominence in public life in his homeland, including a role in the Saudi-American dialogue after the 9/11 attacks. The other book is a biography. former government minister “Establishment of the petrochemical industry in Saudi Arabia”.
General Alsubai said the two former Guantanamo detainees in the Saudi prison system would be accepted into the program once they had completed their terms. One of them is Ahmed Mohammed Haza al-Darbi, a confessed Qaeda terrorist released by the Trump administration. The identity of the other is not known.
The director bristled program images as a five-star hotel for extremists.
“This is not a prize,” he said. “They are no longer prisoners. They must return to society. We want them to feel accepted and that this is another chance.”
Of the 137 people sent to Saudi Arabia from Guantanamo Bay, some via a Saudi prison, 116 rejoined the community and got out of trouble, 12 were recaptured, eight were killed and one is “wanted,” according to the program’s newsletter.
The Saudi government did not identify any of the men during the visit. But some of the dead are known, especially those who were sent during the George W. Bush administration and then fled to Yemen, where they joined al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.
In Riyadh, program participants live in capsules, individual bedrooms set around a courtyard with a mosque, a kitchen, and a small outdoor oven for making tea on chilly desert evenings.
Saudi participants’ first visits home were short, program administrators say, but they turned into extended stays with family — like a two-week vacation that all but devastated the center in July.
The national security apparatus is invisible but present. The director is a military official, while security and medical personnel are alike dressed in the classic white robe and red checkered headdress favored by civil servants and businessmen. In the gym, the guide pointed to a camera in the corner of the weight-lifting area and explained that facial expressions were being monitored there.
But Saudi Arabia’s transparency has gone too far on this visit. No one could tell how many of the program’s 200 slots were filled, or when the very last person or longest resident arrived.
At the gallery, art therapist Awad Alami described his program as an opportunity for men to express their feelings and for program sponsors to appreciate them.
One painting was an expressionist depiction of a crowd circling the Kaaba. in Mecca, Islam’s holiest site, but clockwise rather than counterclockwise. The program staff were concerned about the image of the shrine and invited the artist to a meeting with the clergyman.
One section of the gallery presents the work of former prisoners of Guantanamo Bay.
“There are a lot of strange things here,” Dr. Alami said.
The section does not have a sign, but stands out for its depiction of a watchtower, barbed wire, and people in orange uniforms. The art of the other participants in the program gravitated towards desert scenes and other Saudi themes.