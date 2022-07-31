As Ukraine orders civilians to evacuate to the east, residents face a grim choice

DONETSK REGION, Ukraine — The thud of artillery shelling in eastern Ukraine echoed in the distance, but it was the screams of children playing on a recent afternoon that echoed through the courtyard near the front line.
The scene spoke of the grim choice residents face after President Volodymyr Zelensky this weekend called for a mandatory evacuation of the region, ordering hundreds of thousands of civilians in eastern Ukraine to leave their homes.
“We could go,” said Natasha, a 46-year-old mother of six, over the noise of the war with unshakable calm. “But how are we going to make money? And I have kids to feed.”
Mr. Zelenskiy’s evacuation announcement is the most extensive government directive issued during the war, following months of relentless Russian bombing that destroyed the infrastructure to deliver heat and electricity to eastern Ukraine. Russian troops are currently stepping up their offensive in the Donetsk region after capturing almost all of neighboring Lugansk.
Fighting is also escalating in southern Ukraine ahead of an expected Ukrainian offensive, and shelling is intensifying in areas along the northern border.
In Nikolayev, a southern city heavily bombed by Russians early in the invasion, officials said a hotel, sports complex, two schools and dozens of homes were left in ruins after Russian shelling early Sunday morning. Officials described this as the heaviest shelling—an admirable assessment given the shelling already inflicted on the city.
Ambulance crews racing between the sites of the blasts in Mykolaiv were still working on a casualty count, but one of Ukraine’s wealthiest businessmen, Oleksiy Vadatursky, and his wife were reportedly among the dead.
The company of Mr. Vadatursky, Nibulon, which confirmed the deaths, built storage facilities and other infrastructure needed to export the grain. He was killed just at the moment when the first batches of grain since the beginning of the war were being loaded onto cargo ships in Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea after a months-long blockade.
It is unclear whether Mr. Vadatursky was a direct target or, like many other civilians killed by Russian bombs, he simply happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Our coverage of the Russian-Ukrainian war
Also on Sunday, Moscow accused Ukraine of being behind a drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet headquarters in occupied Crimea, and Ukrainian officials said there was mounting evidence that last week’s deadly bombing at a Russian penal colony was ordered and carried out by Russian troops.
In Donetsk, Ukrainian authorities said Mr. Zelenskiy’s evacuation order this weekend was an attempt to save civilian lives and free up valuable resources to escalate fighting.
“The sooner this is done, the more people leave the Donetsk region now, the fewer people the Russian army will have time to kill,” Zelensky said in his overnight address on Saturday.
The directive aims to give local authorities more time to move civilians, reducing the workload on beleaguered emergency teams and helping the government get ahead of what it fears could become an unmanageable crisis in the coming months.
The Russians control about 60 percent of the Donetsk region, and Ukrainian officials have warned that Moscow will step up efforts to seize the rest of the region as plans to annex part of Ukraine advance.
Irina Vereshchuk, Ukraine’s vice prime minister, said up to 200,000 people must leave the region, warning that there would be no heat or gas in Donetsk this winter due to Russia’s destruction of gas pipelines.
Hoping to alleviate the economic concerns of those who don’t want to leave, Mr. Zelenskiy said the government would help people logistically and financially. Natasha and her family are well aware of these economic concerns.
She and her husband, Oleg, 49, are the only couple with children left in their village just a few miles from Russian positions in eastern Ukraine. Their dilemma reflects the precarious situation of families in rural Donetsk who cling to self-sufficiency even as war threatens to overwhelm them.
The couple, who asked not to publish their last name to avoid retribution, both lost their jobs when nearby factories closed at the start of the war five months ago, and have barely made ends meet ever since.
Public services in the area virtually ceased, and Natasha became the family’s primary breadwinner when the neighbors ran away and left their house and dairy cows in her care. She gets up at 4:30 every morning to milk the cows and has taught herself how to make sour cream and cottage cheese, which she sells at the nearby city market.
But customers are dwindling as Russian missiles increasingly bombard the area. “I had to manage on my own,” Natasha said.
The family has already survived the hardships of the war. In 2014, pro-Russian separatists took over part of Donetsk, and during the ensuing fighting, their house was destroyed. The separatists evacuated a family with four children they had at that time to Crimea. Later they were transferred to Russia.
Some of their friends who were also evacuated stayed in Russia and received Russian citizenship, but Natasha and Oleg decided to return home, where the Red Cross helped rebuild their home.
“I wanted to eat lettuce and our own apricots,” she said. Sala, or salo, on a slice of bread is a favorite Ukrainian dish.
Two more children have appeared, and by autumn they should all go to school, Natasha said. But the school is now also suspended.
“I don’t know how everything will be,” Natasha said. “The teacher called. She said she could teach them over the phone.
Elsewhere, Moscow on Sunday accused Ukraine of being behind an impromptu drone attack on its naval headquarters in the occupied port city of Sevastopol, Crimea. The strike resulted in few casualties and minimal damage, but it was deeply symbolic as it fell on Russian Navy Day and forced the cancellation of naval celebrations.
The Ukrainian military has denied responsibility for Sunday’s drone strike, but also claims Russian military installations in Crimea were legitimate targets. “We do not strike on the territory of the Russian Federation,” the message says. Crimea is Ukraine.
The annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014 was declared illegal by the majority of the international community. Now Moscow is taking steps in the newly captured territory to hold “referendums” like those that led to the annexation of Crimea and to assimilate the population in other ways.
Russian-appointed administrators handed out Russian passports, mobile phone numbers and set-top boxes to watch Russian television. They replaced the Ukrainian currency with the ruble, redirected the internet through Russian servers, and arrested hundreds of those who resisted assimilation.
Also on Sunday, Ukrainian officials cited newly released satellite photos as further evidence that last week’s deadly explosion in a Russian penitentiary was not the result of a Ukrainian missile attack, as Russia claims, but the work of Russian forces themselves.
An explosion at a camp in Russian-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine killed at least 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war, many of whom were considered national heroes after being captured during a siege of a steel plant in the coastal city of Mariupol.
After the blast late on Thursday, the two sides exchanged accusations about the source of the blast. Although the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday it would allow the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations access to the penal colony, no organization has confirmed the claim.
A Red Cross statement on Sunday said he had not received confirmation from Russia that he would be allowed to visit the country. There was no immediate comment from the UN, as it said it was ready to send experts to investigate if both sides agreed.
Carlotta Gall reported from Donetsk, and Erika Solomon from Berlin.