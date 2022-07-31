As Ukraine orders civilians to evacuate to the east, residents face a grim choice

DONETSK REGION, Ukraine — The thud of artillery shelling in eastern Ukraine echoed in the distance, but it was the screams of children playing on a recent afternoon that echoed through the courtyard near the front line.

The scene spoke of the grim choice residents face after President Volodymyr Zelensky this weekend called for a mandatory evacuation of the region, ordering hundreds of thousands of civilians in eastern Ukraine to leave their homes.

“We could go,” said Natasha, a 46-year-old mother of six, over the noise of the war with unshakable calm. “But how are we going to make money? And I have kids to feed.”