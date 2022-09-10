As Ukraine demands more weapons, allies warn cabinets are nearly empty

Sometimes it may seem that the United States can use the bottomless pit of military supplies to supply Ukraine. However, Western allies are increasingly refusing to remove any additional equipment from their stockpiles to support the Eastern European country’s war against Russia.

This is a sloppy and unpleasant aspect of the alliance’s policy, as NATO Secretary General publicly acknowledged on Friday.

“Some allies are now raising the question of whether these stocks are too depleted,” said Jens Stoltenberg after a meeting in Brussels with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. (He did not name the allies in question.)

Germany has been particularly vocal about the impact of the war in Ukraine on its military stockpiles. Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has been quoted several times over the past two months as saying that Bundeswehr the stock of armaments becomes low, and “clearly at this point … we have reached our limit.”

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand made the same point last spring and acknowledged the dilemma again this summer in an interview with CBC Radio. House.

“It’s not enough for us to continue to draw down the Canadian Forces,” Anand said on August 5.

Defense Secretary Anita Anand speaks to Canadian troops aboard a transport aircraft during a military assistance visit to Ukraine at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Trenton, Ontario April 14. (Lars Hagberg/Reuters)

Earlier this summer, the federal government found a way to divert a planned batch of armored support vehicles destined for the Canadian Army to Ukraine. The Ministry of National Defense recently acknowledged that the vehicles had not yet been delivered, two months after they were promised at a NATO conference in Madrid.

Stoltenberg said on Friday that the solution to allied supply problems is to convince defense contractors to ramp up production to meet NATO countries’ stockpile needs and ensure a steady flow of fresh equipment for Ukraine.

“So we are now in close contact with the defense industry,” Stoltenberg said, adding that NATO defense planners are identifying contractor capabilities “to ensure that we are now ramping up production, that we are restocking” and meeting Ukraine’s needs. .

“Dig deeper,” says Stoltenberg.

“My first message to the allies is that we welcome the unprecedented support,” Stoltenberg said. “We are calling for even more support and we are calling on them to dig deeper into their stocks, into their stocks, to continue to provide the supplies Ukraine needs immediately.”

This message – about engaging the defense industry – is the drum that Anand (the former Minister of Procurement) has been beating behind closed doors since the first meeting of the so-called Contact Group, a disparate gathering of up to 50 countries willing to supply arms. and ammunition to Ukraine. (This is according to two defense sources who were not authorized to speak publicly about the discussions.)

The last meeting of the Contact Group convened by the US took place on Thursday in Ramstein, Germany.

The growing reluctance of allies to part with existing equipment and its existing shortage was enough to prompt Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to plan a special appeal.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting with the military during a visit to the Dnipropetrovsk region on July 8. (Press Service of the President of Ukraine/Associated Press)

Reuters reported on Friday that Zelensky is set to speak with US arms makers and military leaders on September 21 to call for more weapons. The news agency said he was due to speak via video link ahead of a conference hosted by the National Defense Industrial Association in Austin, Texas, his first appearance before the US defense industry.

Persuading arms manufacturers to ramp up production and open new lines has been a difficult task, defense sources said, as the giant multinationals seek contractual guarantees and stability.

In an interview with CBC News last month, Anand did not comment on her private discussions with allies, but spoke of the urgent need to open and improve communication channels with arms manufacturers.

“We need to continue to communicate with the industry to highlight the moral imperative of ramping up production and making sure they partner with us where needed,” she said.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at NATO Headquarters in Brussels April 6. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

On Friday, both Stoltenberg and Blinken warned that the war in Ukraine would continue for several more months, and Europe must be ready for it.

On Saturday, Blinken will meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He said he plans to tell her that Allied support “continues to be critical on the battlefield,” where Ukraine has recently moved from holding territory to reclaiming territory from Russia.