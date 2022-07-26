New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Adam Oller sat at his locker with a nervous breakdown as he watched the stressful final few outs on a corner clubhouse TV, elbows on knees and knees flying in the air.

Lou Trivino eventually ended it and Oller finally got his first major league hit, more than four months away.

“I’m glad it’s over,” the 27-year-old said of the special game ball, weight on his shoulders, completely relieved, ready to send to mom.

Tony Kemp homered and hit a two-run double, Skye Bolt added a two-run shot and the Oakland Athletics held off the red-hot Houston Astros 7-5 on Monday night, then celebrated Oller with a beer shower.

Oller (1-3) struck out four over five innings, allowed four runs — three earned — on four hits and picked up the win in his sixth start and fourth stint with Oakland with some relief appearances.

He arrived in a trade in March that sent ace Chris Bassitt to the Mets. During his return to Triple-A Las Vegas, Oller was told to throw only fastballs until he rediscovered his rhythm.

“It’s unreal,” said Oller, who was born outside Houston and still lives in the area. “It only took four months, but we got it.

“It’s all the stuff in between, all the ups and downs in the minor leagues, working long hours in the offseason to finally get to this point. It’s all about believing in your stuff. I’ve dealt in the past not believing in myself, thinking I didn’t deserve to be there.”

Elvis Andrus added an insurance RBI single in the eighth for Oakland, Trivino surrendered a solo homer to Chas McCormick, then capped off his ninth save by striking out Jeremy Pena with runners on first and second.

AL West-leading Houston suffered its first loss since the All-Star break after a 5-0 start. The Astros are an AL-best 28-10 dating back to June 12 and are now 32-17 in the AL West.

“The bottom of their order, 7 and 8, Bolt and Kemp, they beat us tonight,” manager Dusty Baker said. “We definitely have to do well against them.”

Pena’s first for Houston before Kemp’s tying drive was third against right-hander Jake Odorizzi (4-3), who is 4-0 over his previous seven starts but this time dealing with a blister that has been bothering him.

Yordon Alvarez came home on a double-steal in the sixth, and Pena doubled and scored on pitcher Domingo Acevedo’s throwing error on a pickup attempt as Houston pulled within 6-4.

Oakland’s Chad Pinder made his third career start at first base and first since 2019.

Trainer’s room

Astros: LF Michael Brantley, sidelined since June 27 with right shoulder discomfort, is continuing baseball activity, but it’s unclear when he’ll start swinging again. … All-Star DH Alvarez returned to the lineup after sitting out Sunday’s series finale with a sore right arm. Baker hopes to get him back in the outfield soon.

Athletics: RHP Danny Jimenez, placed on the 15-day injured list June 21 with a strained pitching shoulder, will throw about 20 pitches in live batting practice Tuesday. … INF Jonah Bride came off the 10-day injured list and 1B/OF Seth Brown was placed on the paternity list. … Oakland also recalled LHP Sam Selman from Triple-A Las Vegas and optioned RHP David McKay to Las Vegas.

Draft picks

A’s second-round draft pick Henry Bolte was in uniform and took batting practice a day before reporting to Arizona to begin his minor league career. Manager Mark Coetzee likes the 18-year-old’s swagger.

“As a big A’s guy, Rickey Henderson steals bases all the time. I might not be as fast as him, he’s a little special, but playing like that, I’m going to struggle 90 (feet). , I’m going to steal bags,” Bolte said. “A lot of times I’m going back into the locker room with a dirty jersey, that’s how I like to play.”

Next

Astros RHP Luis Garcia (8-5, 3.65 ERA) looks to win his sixth straight in Tuesday’s middle game of the series.

A’s RHP Frankie Montas (3-9, 3.16) Aug. 2 could be his last start in an Oakland uniform before the trade deadline. Montas should be at full strength after being limited to three innings in his previous start, which came after he missed two outs with inflammation in his pitching shoulder.