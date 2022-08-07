New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

More human remains were found at Lake Mead on Saturday – the fourth set of remains found since May – as water levels drop due to severe drought.

Visitors discovered the remains at a swim beach at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada around 11:15 a.m. and called park rangers, the National Park Service (NPS) said in a statement.

Park rangers set up a perimeter to recover the remains with the help of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department dive team.

The Clark County Medical Examiner was contacted to determine the cause of death, officials said.

NASA images show Las Vegas’ Lake Mead water levels are at their lowest since 2000

The length of time the remains had been in the lake or the gender of the person was not immediately provided because the investigation is ongoing.

The last body found at Lake Mead was on July 25, when visitors called park rangers after discovering the partial remains in the mud at the water line of the swimming area on the north shore of Hemenway Harbor Marina.

At the time of the third body discovery, the coroner said her office was working to identify a man whose body was found May 1 in a rusted barrel in the Hemenway Harbor area and a man whose bones were found May 7 in a sandbar at New Surface. Colville Bay.

Persistent drought in the west has reshaped the park’s shorelines, and in June, Lake Mead’s depth is at its lowest since 1937.

NASA released images of Nevada’s Lake Mead last month showing the lake’s rapid decline since 2000. According to NASA, the reservoir reached its final capacity in the summer of 1999.

When full, the largest reservoir in the United States can reach a height of 1,220 feet and store 9.3 million gallons (36 trillion liters) of water.

Fox News’ Julia Musto and Sarah Rumph contributed to this report, along with The Associated Press.