As the shipment of grain makes its way to Lebanon, fighting intensifies on many fronts.

On Tuesday, a ship carrying Ukrainian corn was heading for inspection in Turkish waters, the first time under the terms of a recent grain deal that opened Ukrainian ports for export after five months of a Russian military blockade.
If the flight goes smoothly and the ship reaches its destination – the port of Tripoli in Lebanon – it will be an important step towards restoring the flow of grain from Ukraine, one of the breadbaskets of the world before the war. This would help alleviate grain shortages and bring down prices worldwide, although this alone cannot address the causes of the current global hunger crisis, including conflicts elsewhere and climate disruption.
But the grain deal, which took months to negotiate, could easily fall apart. A Razoni ship passing through a war zone, at the risk of being attacked or crashed, as well as breach of trust or disagreement between inspectors and officials from the four parties to the agreement – Ukraine, Russia, the United Nations and Turkey – could again freeze ships in ports.
And while the Razoni’s crossing of the Black Sea raised hopes for some cooperation between the combatants, fighting in Ukraine has intensified on several fronts.
In preparation for a counter-offensive in the southern Kherson region, Ukraine used long-range precision weapons recently supplied by the West to disrupt Russian supply lines and logistics. Ukrainian forces are attacking Russian command and control centers, hitting supply lines, trying to isolate Russian forces in the enclave, and recruiting Ukrainian saboteurs behind enemy lines.
Ukrainian officials said Monday that, using American-supplied rocket artillery, their forces blew up a Russian train carrying troops and equipment to reinforce positions in southern Ukraine, killing dozens of soldiers and destroying scores of railroad cars.
“According to intelligence, all the drivers and engineers of the Russian Railways company who transported military cargo from Crimea to the Kherson region died,” Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said.
Although his claims could not be independently verified, video footage of the explosion and satellite imagery of the aftermath provided evidence that the Ukrainians had targeted a Russian train on one of the two main rail lines running from Crimea to southern Ukraine.
The Ukrainian military also said on Monday that it had destroyed at least 15 ammunition depots in the south of the country in recent weeks, damaging supplies enough to force Russia to use surface-to-air missiles to hit ground targets.
The Pentagon said last week that Ukraine using western weapons to enhance the effect. On Monday, the Biden administration announced another round of support for Ukraine: $550 million in military aid, including additional ammunition for the Howitzer and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, 155mm artillery pieces, or HIMARS, that the United States has already provided.
But despite all the sluggish or erratic progress in the war, Russia retains a huge advantage in the size of its arsenal, and it is now pursuing a strategy that has captured the Lugansk region in the east, covering cities with overwhelming artillery fire and seeking to redeploy ground forces to advance.
The head of the government of the Lugansk region, Sergei Gaidai, said on Monday that the Russians are making daily attempts to launch an offensive against the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk, but so far they have not been able to break through the main lines of defense of Ukraine.
Russian forces also continue to shell residential and military areas in and around Kharkiv in the northeast, putting pressure on Ukraine not to deploy too many of its defenses from there.
Chuguev in the Kharkov region, just 10 miles from Russian positions, has been under heavy bombardment in recent days, as has the city of Kharkov and other villages and towns in the region.