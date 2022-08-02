As the shipment of grain makes its way to Lebanon, fighting intensifies on many fronts.

On Tuesday, a ship carrying Ukrainian corn was heading for inspection in Turkish waters, the first time under the terms of a recent grain deal that opened Ukrainian ports for export after five months of a Russian military blockade.

If the flight goes smoothly and the ship reaches its destination – the port of Tripoli in Lebanon – it will be an important step towards restoring the flow of grain from Ukraine, one of the breadbaskets of the world before the war. This would help alleviate grain shortages and bring down prices worldwide, although this alone cannot address the causes of the current global hunger crisis, including conflicts elsewhere and climate disruption.

But the grain deal, which took months to negotiate, could easily fall apart. A Razoni ship passing through a war zone, at the risk of being attacked or crashed, as well as breach of trust or disagreement between inspectors and officials from the four parties to the agreement – Ukraine, Russia, the United Nations and Turkey – could again freeze ships in ports.