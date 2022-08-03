“As the Russians approach his city, ‘the cat still needs to be fed’.”

Enlarge this image switch title Pavel Kulyuk

About the episode:

When Emily Sachar, editor-in-chief of a news site in Red Hook, New York, posts an editorial job, she was shocked to see an application from Pavlo Kulyuk, a journalist from eastern Ukraine.

Pavel has never been to Red Hook or even the United States, but Emily is impressed by Pavel’s ability to dig through digital databases and discover “what the locals are missing”.



As the Russian military seizes more territory in eastern Ukraine, Emily asks Pavel to try something else, and he reluctantly shifts his reporter’s gaze closer to home. Although the city of Red Hook is not looking for its own war correspondent, Paul’s reporting brings the war to their community in a way that they cannot ignore.

The relationship between Paul and Emily will determine not only what readers learn about everyday life in the war-torn country, but how the reporter and his editor come to redefine local news in an interconnected world.

Additional context:

Browse Pavel Kulyuk’s dispatches to daily catchincluding his latest Refresh about the approach of Russian troops to Kramatorsk and column the first thing that caught our attention: “When the Russians approach his city, ‘the cat still needs to be fed’.”

Send us an email at roughtranslation@npr.org.

