As the Senate midterms approach, media outlets are forced to address Pennsylvania Democratic candidate John Fetterman’s health concerns.

In May, Fetterman suffered a stroke that sidelined him for about three months of campaigning in Pennsylvania. Since then, Fetterman has limited his public appearances and declined requests from Republican candidate Mehmet Öz for more talks. So far, Fetterman has only committed to one debate “somewhere in mid- to late October,” a few weeks after early voting opens in his state.

Meanwhile, many conservative critics, including Oz’s campaign, criticized Fetterman’s refusal to debate, suggesting he had long-term health problems after his stroke.

Although Democrats and members of the mainstream media largely defended Fetterman’s actions and ignored concerns over his health, some pundits began to recognize Fetterman’s health as a “legitimate” issue leading up to the election.

The Washington Post editorial board called Fetterman’s campaign, demanding that he attend the debate

On September 6, Fetterman published a piece in one of the state’s major newspapers, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, questioning whether the Democrat was competent to debate his opponent.

“Mr. Oz has raised legitimate concerns. If Mr. Fetterman’s communication skills haven’t recovered enough to effectively debate his opponent, many voters worry about his ability to effectively represent them in Washington. He has gamely undertaken more campaign events in recent weeks to media interviews, while Mr. Fetterman still speaks haltingly and relies on closed captioning to fully understand his conversation partners,” the editorial board wrote.

NBC News senior political reporter Jonathan Allen similarly acknowledged later that day that media reports should have more clearly identified Fetterman’s health problems.

“I’m not sure if that’s going to help or hurt him with the voters right now. But, it’s making the media report on Fetterman’s health. It’s something that didn’t happen a lot in the summer,” Allen said.

The Washington Post further criticized Fetterman on Monday, insisting that the candidate hold more talks or release his medical records to provide transparency to voters.

“Mr. Fetterman is asking voters for a six-year contract without giving them enough information to make sound judgments about whether he is ready for such a demanding job. We have called for full disclosure of health records from candidates for federal office in both parties, including Donald Trump and Joe Biden. And we believe Mr. Fetterman should release his medical records for independent review,” the Washington Post editorial board wrote.

CNN’s Chris Cillizza agreed with the Washington Post on Tuesday, calling Fetterman’s health a “chronic problem” that won’t “go away” anytime soon.

“Most fundamentally, the choice voters make in any election is: ‘Can this person do the job they’re running for effectively?’ Fetterman, as it becomes more apparent with each passing day, has yet to clear that bar,” Sillizza wrote.

This contrasted with previous CNN analysts and people who suggested that while Fetterman’s health was a “legitimate issue,” it could be turned into a positive feature of Fetterman’s campaign.

“It may have been beneficial to Fetterman, because we all know someone who has had a stroke, and I think Oz, by his response to this, made Fetterman more sympathetic,” CNN political commentator Michael Smerkonish said.

CNN’s John Avlon, however, acknowledged that Fetterman has an “obligation” to participate in more debates as a candidate.

“I don’t know why it’s so difficult in our politics today to apply the same standards to whatever political party is in question. You know, you give Republicans a lot of pain for trying to sway the debates, I know,” Avlon said. “You know what? You should do the same thing if a Democrat does it for whatever reason.”

Reuters reported Sunday that Fetterman’s campaign also includes some Democrats who have identified health issues as an issue among voters.

“It’s important for people to see John Fetterman on the campaign trail and see for himself that he’s doing well. In a state where an election can be decided by one (percentage) point, it’s important,” said Joe Foster, a state Democratic committee member from the Philadelphia suburbs.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette published an additional report from The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Julia Terrusso on Sunday that Fetterman “has chronic speech problems after his stroke” and that could affect his Senate run.

In addition to his health problems, Fetterman has been criticized for having extreme left-wing beliefs, particularly on crime. In 2016, Fetterman said he held a “Black Lives Matter” worldview and frequently pushed to commute the sentences of people convicted of murder.

Fox News’ Brian Flood, Joseph Woolson, Nick Lannum and David Rutz contributed to this report.