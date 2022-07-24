New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Mega Millions’ estimated jackpot reached $790 million – the third largest jackpot in the lottery board’s 20-year history.

Jackpot This amount is likely to be exceeded Through the next drawing on Tuesday evening, July 26.

While players in 45 states plus Washington, DC and the US Virgin Islands pick their numbers — and dream about their chances of winning — few actually know how to protect themselves if they win.

Financial professionals have resources available for lottery hopefuls.

The Mega Millions Lottery jackpot is now a staggering $790M for Tuesday night’s drawing.

Here is advice from lottery boards, insurance companies and private wealth management for lottery winners to keep their personal life and funds safe and secure.

Beware of scams

Lottery players should be careful not to be cheated whether they win or not.

Mega Millions is warning that some scammers pose as lottery employees and steal money from unsuspecting people.

“No representative of Mega Millions will ever call, text or e-mail anyone about winning a prize,” the multi-jurisdictional lottery board’s website states.

Kentucky woman wins $146K lottery, offers gift cards to others: ‘Paying it forward’

Lottery scammers are “persistent,” use real or made-up company names and offer a “free play” or “prize” to try to appear legitimate, warns Mega Millions.

Scammers may also ask for personal information or payments that they claim are for “taxes” or “fees.”

Helpful tips offered by Mega Millions include being suspicious of any lottery winnings from a game you’ve never played, and being suspicious of emails with “mistakes or poor grammar.”

The Lottery Board warns that people should be suspicious if a contact asks to keep correspondence confidential or asks for banking information.

“No real lottery winner is asked to put their own money into collecting a prize they’ve already won,” Mega Millions notes.

Get professional advice

If lottery winners win a big prize, they should set up a team of financial experts, Mega Millions said.

How to increase your chances of winning the lottery

The Lottery Board recommends that winners check resources, Financial planning tools and individual professionals from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a national professional organization of more than 428,000 CPAs.

According to State Farm Insurance, lawyers and financial advisors may also be considered.

Seek help if gambling is a problem

If a lottery winner or someone close to a lottery winner has a gambling addiction, Mega Millions says getting help from the gambling addiction community is a crucial step.

Two organizations recommended by the Lottery Board are the National Council on Problem Gambling and Gamblers Anonymous.

The National Council on Problem Gambling has affiliate locations in 34 states, while Gamblers Anonymous has hotlines in every state, along with in-person and virtual meetings.

Reserve a ticket

Lottery winners must make “multiple copies” of their winning ticket, according to State Farm.

These copies can be shown to lawyers or accountants, while the original ticket is stored in a personal safe or bank deposit box.

Las Vegas slots player wins $15.5M jackpot over Christmas

State Farm cautions lottery winners to read each game’s rules and agreements before signing their winning ticket.

“In some cases, signing your ticket can prevent you from creating a blind trust later,” says the insurance company’s “What to do if you win the lottery” article.

Protect your privacy

State Farm says lottery winners must keep their winnings private before they receive a ticket.

Winners must also be prepared to change their contact information. Because most lotteries share names or require participation in interviews or press conferences for transparency reasons.

“Be sure to change your phone number and set up a new PO Box first to avoid being inundated with requests,” State Farm wrote.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The insurance company says some winners can set up a blind trust through their attorney so that winnings can be received anonymously.

Make a plan for money

While forming a team of financial professionals is an important step for many lottery winners, State Farm says winners should make a general list or plan of what they want to do with their money.

“Write down your personal, financial, lifestyle, family and charitable goals and refer back to that plan to help keep things on track in the long run,” says the insurance company.

Put off making big decisions right away

Winning a few million dollars can motivate any person to make a big purchase or lifestyle change — but the private wealth managers at Cresset Capital advise against it.

“You should consider how your employment contributes to your sense of self and your mental well-being,” Cresset Capital says in its “Dos (and Don’ts) If You Win the Lottery.”

“Take time to think about how and when you want to give so that you don’t become resentful or used for your wealth.”

Instead of opting for early retirement or making some other dramatic move, a Chicago-based financial planning firm might want to consider participating in lottery winners.–Part-time jobs or participation in higher education, volunteer work, or passion-filled hobbies.

Follow us on Facebook for more Fox Lifestyle news

Cressett Capital also cautions lottery winners against “becoming an ATM for family and friends” so that financial plans are not jeopardized in advance.

“This isn’t to say you should keep all the money for yourself, but take the time to think about how and when you want to give so you don’t feel resentful or exploited for your wealth,” the organization wrote.

Question whether you should take a lump sum

Some winners are better off taking the entire amount of the lottery, while others may benefit from an annuity payment (a series of equal payments spread over a period of time).

Cressett Capital advises winners to seek input from a financial advisor to determine which option is best.

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

“Compare after-tax returns, investment returns, your life expectancy, etc.,” writes Cresset Capital.

“Careful planning and consideration will lead to a higher overall value of your success.”