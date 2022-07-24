As the January 6 panel pauses, the US faces a fourth Trump fall (with a fifth in sight).

Enlarge this image switch title Vin McNamee/Getty Images

Vin McNamee/Getty Images

Even before Liz Cheney made her announcement this week, another fall of Donald Trump’s dominance on the political scene seemed imminent.

But now it’s official.

Cheney, vice chairman of the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol Attack, made a lot of news at the commission’s public hearing Thursday night, not least saying hearings would resume after the August break.

“See you in September,” the Wyoming Republican said.

The truth is that even if the committee closed this week, the former president would still loom over the autumn landscape like a rising harvest moon.

The House Committee had a lot to do with this, presenting the cream of their evidence in eight hearings that could have been episodes of a streaming television series. The season-ending Thursday night was three hours long and arguably the most dramatic to date.

Mixing live testimony and breathtaking video footage, the group took us back to 187 minutes on January 6, 2021, when Trump, then President, refused to do anything to stop the invasion.

Even as protesters turned rioters, breaking through the closed Capitol and yelling “Hang Mike Pence,” and even as Pence’s secret service feared for their lives, Trump sat in the dining room next to the Oval Office. He monitored the riots by calling senators who he thought might still help him reverse the results of a lost election.

We also saw the next day the president struggled to record a video, complaining, “I don’t want to say the election is over.”

I’ll be back on the screen next to you soon

Thus, the second season of the panel will be released in a few weeks. But even if the hearings were over, the consequences were just beginning.

A final report and a decision to open a criminal case will also be required. That would leave the issue of indictment to former Justice Department president and Attorney General Merrick Garland (who could also indict based on the Justice Department’s own investigation).

Recent polls show that more than half of the country is paying at least some attention to the group’s January 6 prosecutor presentations. And while relatively few Americans expected Trump to be indicted before the hearing began (and 6 out of 10 still don’t), half the country now says he must to be. That’s the key takeaway from the latest NPR/PBS News Hour/Marist poll this week.

If Trump is indicted, the process of his indictment, motions, pretrial motions and trial will be as big news as the presidential election. And it could take almost as long as it seems.

If he is not charged, Trump will declare himself acquitted and regard the whole episode as a triumph. Wags suggested that he might even suggest making January 6 a holiday. But other than that, he could call what happened “legitimate political discourse,” a phrase actually used this spring by the Trump-dominated Republican National Committee.

Trump demanded rehabilitation when he was impeached twice in the House of Representatives but was not convicted by a two-thirds majority in the Senate. It was also his reaction to independent lawyer Robert Mueller’s 2019 Russia investigation report.

In 2017, Mueller was commissioned by the Justice Department to investigate allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. He found many, but said evidence of direct involvement in the Trump campaign was not enough to prosecute.

As for other crimes, such as obstruction of justice, Mueller cited the Justice Department’s view that the president cannot be charged while he is in office.

Trump was quick to dismiss Mueller’s disturbing report as a “total excuse” because it found no “collusion,” a term Mueller never used. It’s not hard to imagine Trump doing something similar if none of the ongoing January 6 investigations result in him being charged with a crime.

Definitely dominate

But even without the legal drama, there are other reasons Trump will be as popular as pumpkins this fall — thousands of reasons, in fact.

Trump himself will not be on the ballot, but all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 seats in the Senate will. Dozens of statewide offices and thousands of state legislature seats will also be identified across the country. Trump took an active part in the primaries in dozens of states, supporting some Republicans and not supporting others, hailing some as heroes, and calling others RINO.

With his trademark high volume and profile, Trump will largely define the autumn vibe. Trump and Trumpism will tie all of these separate rivalries together, as they did for the last three election cycles (2016, 2018 and 2020) and how they could do it again in 2024. This will be the fifth federal cycle in a row to be reliably tramped. .

Trump said he had made a decision about the next presidential campaign and is now deciding when to announce it. But it’s entirely possible that the atmosphere around the commission’s first eight hearings could change the ex-president’s schedule. If he had announced earlier, before the interim dates, would that change the calculation for Garland?

Earlier this week, the Attorney General cited a legal memo linked to his predecessor, William Barr, regarding the “political sensitivities” of investigating candidates at a certain time. But later that week, Garland made the clear statement that “no one is above the law.”

In any case, Trump’s actual or potential criminal exposure is not the kind of focus that Republican Party strategists would prefer in the 2022 midterm elections, which by all rights should be about the incumbent. It will be President Joe Biden, who is currently suffering from COVID, historically low approval ratings and historically high gas prices.

A longstanding presumption is that the midterm elections are referendums on the president and the party that owns the White House. This is partly because the “foreign” side has fewer objects to defend and everything to attack. But there were exceptions.

In 2002, President George W. Bush managed to turn the midterm elections into a test of Democrats’ willingness to green-light his “war on terror,” including what became the Iraq War (and a new Department of Homeland Security whose staff would not have their normal worker rights).

In 1998, President Bill Clinton made the midterm elections a test of public opinion about his impending impeachment. House Republicans, who had expected a big victory in November, instead suffered a modest defeat.

Right now, Trump is threatening to change the subject from Biden’s woes to his own grievances about 2020.

By some reports, more than 120 Republicans who actively promoted Trump’s 2020 election fiction have already won their primaries for positions that would have given them the right to vote in the 2024 election and beyond.

Among them is Dan Cox, a staunch conservative state legislator who won the Maryland gubernatorial primary last week. Cox denies Trump’s 2020 election. He defeated a woman who ran with the blessing of current Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, a longtime Trump antagonist who himself has spoken of running for president.

Another notable example is Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano, who won that state’s Republican Party nomination for governor. Mastriano featured prominently on Trump’s “alternative list” of voters who were trying to get into the Electoral College. He made his role in this episode part of his campaign.

Keeping the pot boiling

Meanwhile, Trump continues to harass election officials across the country over the 2020 results.

Last week, he called the Wisconsin Republican Speaker of the Assembly to demand that the legislature “desert” the 2020 election. Trump has heard that the Wisconsin Supreme Court has outlawed some absentee ballot boxes in the upcoming fall election, and has suggested or stated that this means that all votes from the boxes from 2020 will be eliminated.

Trump will have plenty of help this fall to keep the boiler simmering. There will be more hearings, and Cheney promised there will be more revelations because “doors have opened, new subpoenas have been sent and the dam has begun to break.”

Moreover, the flow of literature that continues to highlight the worst aspects of Trump’s influence on American politics is not going to stop. Further Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank, whose book, due out in August, argues that the past 25 years of GOP politics have set the stage for Trump on January 6 as well.

There are a few more hard hitters waiting on deck who are sizing up the Trump phenomenon. They include the formidable team of Peter Baker (New York Times) and Susan Glasser (The New Yorker), whose book is due out in September, and Maggie Haberman of the Times, a reporter perhaps best known for her longtime contacts with Trump through his career.

What else can these books tell us? We will wait for them to appear. But not only are they expected to add to the stack of Trump volumes, but they will also add a bonfire that will burn during the fall.