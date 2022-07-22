As the heatwave sweeps across much of the US, utilities have managed to keep up so far.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Nick Wagner/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

With a record–With the heatwave scorching much of the US and expected to last until next week, electric utilities are maneuvering to keep up with demand.

warnings about possible rolling blackouts because this summer has not come. But tens of millions of people in many states across the country are under heat warnings or adviceand the task of turning on the air conditioners in high gear was a daunting one.

The temperature hit 115 degrees Fahrenheit

Temperatures were well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in many places, such as Wichita Falls, Texas, where they hit a sweltering 115 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday. Texas experienced a dangerous power outage during a winter storm in February 2021, and record heatwaves are fueling fears of a possible repeat.

“The electrical load is high,” admits Thomas Overbye, professor of electrical and computer engineering at Texas A&M University.

He says Texas set a record for the highest electricity consumption on Wednesday, but the state is “cautiously optimistic that the grid will be fine.”

AT statement The North American Electric Reliability Corporation, or NERC, said Wednesday that the US power grid is taking corrective action to avoid power outages like those that plagued Texas last year.

The Texas Electric Reliability Board, or ERCOT, which manages the state’s electricity grid, says it “expects enough electricity to meet projected demand” during the current heat wave. But Last week, he sent requests to customers to save energy during periods of peak demand.

“When ERCOT asks for conservation, we hope that all businesses will heed our request, including miners, however, there are no conservation requirements for them,” the council said in a statement.

Last week, ERCOT issued just such a “call for conservation”, asking customers to reduce usage during peak hours. Overbye says the state “just didn’t have enough wind power” that day.

In neighboring Arkansas, the weather is much the same, with major electricity supplier Entergy saying it still hasn’t seen the need to ask its customers to cut power. “In fact, we’re maintaining and upgrading our network throughout the year to prepare for times like this,” says Brandi Hinkle, a spokesman for the utility.

But Entergy relies heavily on “clean and reliable” nuclear power to power its customers, she adds.

In Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a thermal emergency which will be valid until Monday.

New York City electric utility Con Edison also says it can meet demand, but still encouraging customers to save energy.



During a similar heat wave that hit Oregon and other states last year, utilities were largely able to keep up.

Supply, demand and infrastructure are key

To stay ahead of demand, they must consider supply, demand and infrastructure, says Le Sey, also a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Texas A&M University.

Utilities, he said, “should just make sure there are enough operational reserves, which means there will be enough generators ready and enough fuel to run.”

On the demand side, “I think there’s a lot of potential to attract consumers, especially during peak times,” Xie says. “Maybe you can wait until late in the evening, for example, to do your laundry. Or you might consider setting the thermostat a couple of degrees higher.”

Finally, when it comes to infrastructure, “you have to make sure that the delivery systems, transmission substations, distribution substations and transformers are in good condition and work well during this heat wave,” he says.

Climate change makes it harder to predict demand

While climate change means more extreme weather, such as the current heat wave that is also affecting parts of Europe, it also makes it harder to predict and prepare for future energy demand, Xie said. These forecasts are usually made years in advance of actual demand.

According to him, studies conducted five to ten years ago were based on weather conditions, which could change.

Renewable energy sources are also a problem. ERKOT says Texas now gets more than a third of its electricity from wind and solar, ahead of the state’s combined cycle gas turbines. But new storage technologies are needed to bring power from these renewables to the grid during peak periods, NERC said.

But the gap could narrow as more capacity comes online in the form of huge batteries, Overbye says.

That’s important for Texas, he says, which has “by far the most wind and solar energy” powering the grid than any other state.