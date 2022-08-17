New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The number of migrants crossing the southern border this fiscal year has now surpassed two million, sources tell Fox News — a new record number and a clear sign of the enormous and ongoing crisis facing agents, officials and communities. At the border.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Monday that there were 199,976 immigrant encounters in July, bringing the total to 1.946 million encounters so far this fiscal year.

Since then, CBP sources tell Fox that those numbers have now surpassed the two million mark, a milestone previously untouched at the border. Last year, in a record-setting year that saw more than 1.7 million encounters, agents had about 1.2 million encounters during this time.

The migrant crisis has worsened since the Biden administration took office, from about 72,000 encounters at the end of 2020 to 173,000 by March 2021. Since then these numbers have not dipped below the 150,000 encounters-month mark.

US southern border sees nearly 200,000 migrant encounters in July as border crisis ends

The most recent four months had 200,000+ apprehensions, and in July that number dropped by only a few dozen.

The Biden administration has noted that the number of encounters due to Title 42 deportations is inflated by recidivism — immigrants who are quickly deported under the order often make multiple crossing attempts. The administration sought to end the order, which was implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has so far been blocked by a court order. There were 162,792 unique encounters in July.

CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus also noted that July’s numbers, while slight, were the second straight month of decline.

“July marked the second month of decline in encounters along the southwest border—the first two-month decline since October 2021,” he said in a statement. “We continue to take action to reduce irregular migration and disrupt human trafficking activities that put migrants at risk.”

Fentanyl seizures on the southern border rose more than 200% in July

The border crisis has been a constant headache for the Biden administration and for officials and communities along the border. Texas and Arizona recently began moving migrants to Washington DC and New York City in protest of the Biden administration’s policies.

Republicans have accused the Biden administration of rolling back the “remain-in-Mexico” policy, which kept immigrants in Mexico without releasing them into the US. A protracted court battle.

It has also halted construction of the wall and sought to significantly reduce internal immigration enforcement — but has been prevented from doing so by a legal challenge going through the courts.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Biden administration, meanwhile, pointed to the regional nature of the crisis and sought to address root causes such as poverty and corruption in Central America. The administration recently sought to shorten asylum processing times with a new rule and has since touted new immigration commitments. Summit of the Americas including the suppression of smuggling.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas recently claimed the border is “secure” — something FBI Director Christopher Wray refuses to endorse. Instead, he outlined “significant security concerns” at the border.