Texas has been ratcheting up the pressure on Washington, DC, and more recently New York City and Chicago, for months as it sends thousands of illegal immigrants to the doorsteps of those sanctuary cities, forcing city mayors to find new ways to respond. It was called an emergency.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott began sending thousands of illegal immigrants to the nation’s capital in April as the immigration crisis gripped border states. In August, buses from Texas began going to New York City and in the final week to Chicago. Arizona also sent buses to Washington.

The moves drew outrage from the liberal mayors of those cities, as well as the White House, which condemned the move as cruel and a political stunt. The Texas governor’s office said this week it sent nearly 8,000 migrants to Washington, more than 2,000 to New York City and more than 300 to Chicago.

While only a fraction of what states along the southern border experience each month, the influx of migrants has alarmed officials in cities along the southern border.

Sanctuary cities — which limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities — have primarily targeted Abbott, but have also pressured the federal government to provide assistance. Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency on Thursday, having previously declared the situation a “humanitarian crisis”.

Bowser said the dramatic move would allow the city to create an Office of Immigrant Services to provide housing, health care, transportation and other services to immigrants.

“We’re putting a framework in place that will allow us to have a coordinated response with our partners,” Bowser said Thursday. “This includes a program that meets all buses, and because so many people move on, our primary focus is to make sure we have a humane, efficient, welcoming process that allows people to get to their final destination.”

She blasted the federal government for its “lackluster” response and said the move was necessary to ensure Washington’s safety net “isn’t broken by a crisis of our own making.”

Earlier this week, New York City Mayor Eric Adams sent a delegation to the border, where they met with Border Patrol officials in Eagle Pass, Texas, near the Rio Grande. A source familiar with the visit told Fox News that the delegation was on a tour of Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) new temporary processing center in Eagle Pass, which is overflowing with migrants and housing up to 1,000 people.

In a statement, Adams’ office accused Abbott’s office of being “unresponsive” and turning the situation into a “political sideshow.”

“We sent members of the team on a fact-finding mission to hear directly from people on the ground along the southern border and to get real answers that we didn’t get from Texas, including whether they were sending new refugees to York City even if they preferred to go elsewhere,” said press secretary Fabian Levy. said in a statement.

“Here in New York, we will continue to welcome asylum seekers with open arms as we learn more about the process, meet with real partners, and see firsthand the inhumane conditions that asylum seekers are subjected to in the state. Texas.”

Abbott said his moves were designed to bring relief to embattled border communities, drawing attention to the dire crisis at the southern border, which has seen more than 2 million migrants this fiscal year.

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd told Fox News Digital that the visit by Adams’ team is a sign that Abbott’s gambit is working.

“It’s definitely a sign that it’s working. And obviously, I’m glad that Mayor Adams opened his mouth because when he does that, he’s bringing more attention to the problem. And when more attention is paid to the problem, that’s where we’re going to get change, because more and more of the American people don’t want an open border.” Judd said.

Judd said he hopes the trip will show Adams’ team that “there is a crisis at the border that leads to policy.”

“That’s what we hope they recognize,” he said. “I don’t think they’re going to go because it goes against their own party’s talking points. But we hope they recognize the truth. And the truth is that this illegal immigration crisis is caused by policy, and it’s caused by these whites. Home.”

In Chicago, where only a few hundred migrants moved in, Mayor Lori Lightfoot accused Abbott of “manufacturing a humanitarian crisis” but insisted the city was helping the migrants.

“We’re a welcoming city,” Lightfoot said. “We will always step up and do the right thing to make sure that immigrants coming into our city are well-received and supported.” “We can get any help from the federal government,” she also stressed.

While the three liberal cities are sounding the alarm about the pressures they face as the federal government moves forward, former Trump DHS officials say they, too, believe Abbott’s strategy is paying off.

“What Governor Abbott has done successfully is create a national conversation on this,” former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director Thomas Homan told Fox News Digital. “And he called people who wanted to declare themselves a sanctuary city for political purposes — but when they called it, they panicked.”

Former Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli told Fox that the busing is creating political pressure on the White House, especially with the midterms just months away.

“The main result of what they hate — I’ll talk about it in terms of polling — is that it’s higher on people’s issue radar,” he said. “The economy is No. 1, and it has to because it’s obviously destroying a lot of people’s lives. But it’s not going down and it’s on the upswing. [by the bussing].”

Cuccinelli accused mayors of being “politically stupid” for publicly reacting to the buses.

“It’s the level of political stupidity that amazes me, and I don’t think the White House … I think their own team would be smarter than this.”

Mark Morgan, the former acting Customs and Border Protection (CBP) commissioner, told Fox that he believes the administration has had too many conversations.

“There’s no doubt that CBP, DHS and the White House are having conversations, because when I was commissioner, I had the same conversations with them. [Cuccinelli] And the White House when issues like this come up,” Morgan said. “So there’s no doubt in my mind that those three organizations are scrambling, trying to figure out from a legal standpoint how they can stop it. [Abbott] From bussing these peoples.”

So far, there are many indications that buses from Texas will stop. Abbott said last week that Texas “will continue to provide relief to our small, overrun border towns by moving immigrants to sanctuary cities and boasting services to care for them.”