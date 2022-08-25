As students head back to school, many face lunch bills for the first time in 2 years

Toggle caption Lisa Rathke/AP

BOISE, Idaho — On the first day of school at lunch at Mountain View Elementary earlier this month, there was a familiar crowd of students rushing to find assigned tables in the cafeteria, while administrators checked trays and lunch bags to make sure everyone had something to eat.

Many people bring their own sack lunches this school year, because like the last two, not every child is eligible for free lunches through the school.

During the pandemic, schools were able to provide free meals to children regardless of income as part of the COVID-19 assistance approved by Congress to reduce food insecurity. This meant that nationally, an estimated 10 million children who would have previously paid for school lunches could receive them for free. But the Congress did not agree to provide universal free meals for the third school year.

About 30% of students here qualify for free or reduced lunch, mirroring data from the entire Boise school district system. But the other 70% are now responsible for paying their own way for breakfast and lunch.

“The biggest challenge is going to be the kids,” said Christy Smith, supervisor of food and nutrition services in the Boise school district. “Regardless of income, there are children who are hungry because children face barriers to access to nutritious food at home, and those children suffer the most.”

Across the country, families of all income levels are feeling the strain of higher food, gas, housing and utility costs. And Congress’s decision not to extend the pandemic benefit that provides free lunches to all students regardless of need will soon hit parents in the pocket and present new challenges for schools to return to normalcy.

“We’re not over the edge, but our grocery budget can’t handle $7.50 a day [for her kids’ school lunches] five days a week,” said Vanessa Gama, a mother of three who attends Mountain View. “It’s not going to be something we can even remotely afford.”

School lunch prices present a challenge to parents and teachers

The Boise school district, like others across the country, is preparing to raise lunch prices at its elementary schools by 10 cents this school year to combat rising food and labor costs.

“Our families in Boise can’t afford even a modest price increase,” Smith said. “Boise has become a very expensive place to live, and even 10 cents sounds modest, but it’s a lot of money for families who currently can’t pay their bills and don’t qualify for free or reduced-price meals.”

Nationwide, school meals can cost parents more than $5 per meal.

In nearby West Ada — Idaho’s largest school district, where only 14% of students qualify for free and reduced-price lunches — prices will increase by 30 cents.

Shannon McCarthy Beasley, West Ada’s school nutrition supervisor, is on a mission to buy as many children as possible hot, fresh, and most importantly, nutritious, school meals.

“I have a challenge to convince families that my food is good. My food is better than what you can package,” McCarthy Beasley said. “And I’m ready for that challenge.”

Advocates like McCarthy Beasley say school meals are often the healthiest available to most students because there is a nutritional requirement behind each dish. To streamline the process, West Ada has created a QR code that families can scan and use to fill out an application to see if they qualify for free or reduced-price meals. But that final bill is still a challenge.

“A mom and dad making $15 an hour with a family of three — they don’t deserve it,” McCarthy Beasley said.

The challenges of returning to a pre-pandemic system are being felt across the country as schools work to reach out to all parents, hire extra staff to collect lunch money and prepare to return to tracking each child’s finances.

“We all want to go back to normal in the pre-Covid world, we’re not there,” said Lisa Davis, senior vice president of Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign. “Staff shortages are impacting school nutrition departments across the country and disrupting supply chains. Food price inflation is increasing significantly, and school meal programs continue to face multiple challenges and dynamics.”



Federal regulations add to the challenges

When Congress created the ability for schools to offer universal free lunches, it did so by allowing the Department of Agriculture, the federal agency that controls what and how schools are served, to waive some federal requirements. Lawmakers waived requirements for schools to provide free lunches based on need, nutrition requirements for food served, and requirements for serving meals in congregate settings such as cafeterias.

All these concessions were to expire on June 30.

Two of them were extended recently. But Senate Republicans balked at the cost of providing universal free lunches for another year, and Democrats agreed to drop it from the package as part of a final compromise.

This means all schools will go back to requiring families to pay the full cost of each meal, unless families qualify for free or reduced-price meals.

To qualify, families must meet income requirements that are the same across the country. for 2022-2023 school year A family of four must make less than $51,338 to qualify for reduced-price meals and less than $36,075 to qualify for free meals.

But each school district sets its own school lunch prices, and they can vary significantly, as can the cost of living — not just between states, but from state to state, which doesn’t take into account income requirements.

“I’ve already received an unprecedented number of requests from families to reconsider their denial of meal benefits after submitting an application,” said the Boise School District’s Smith. “And of course, it’s not something we have control over. It’s heartbreaking.”

In Colorado, some schools are raising their lunch prices by 50 cents. For families with multiple children, it adds up.

Sara Kramerling is a mother of two in Boulder, Colo., and her family has qualified for free lunch for years. For both children, her monthly bill could top $200 if they eat school lunches every day.

“I apply every year, but only when I’m working less than part-time when I could qualify for them — like I can’t work at all to qualify for them,” Kramerling said. “When you look at the cost of living, I think it’s kind of crazy.”

Mary Rochelle, who works as the programs, events and grants coordinator in the Boulder Valley School District’s food services department, said her district is trying to hire staff to help students buy meals and is only able to give them trays. for food.

Lawmakers waited until days before all waivers expired on June 30 to pass a bill that extended some waivers but dropped free school meals. Congressional delays in whether or not to extend pandemic school meal waivers hampered schools’ ability to plan.

“There was a lot of talk and a lot of hope that universal meals would be extended and we weren’t sure how much we should tell parents that free meals were definitely ending because we felt like we weren’t given a clear answer. June and our school year ends at the end of May,” Rochelle said.

The universal school meal debate reignites

Even before the pandemic, progressive, food and nutrition advocates pushed for a universal school meal system that would provide school meals to students regardless of income. Advocates say the existing system of three tiered prices affects the application process, stigmatizes students who receive free lunches and can leave families with lunch debt.

“We have also seen children who are eligible for free school meals, who are not certified directly because of errors in the certification or because of literacy or language barriers in the school meals application,” said Crystal Fitz Simmons, director. School and out-of-school programs at the Food Research and Action Center.

Some states have taken action on their own. California, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Vermont have passed laws or regulations requiring all students in their states to receive free lunches this coming school year. Others have legislation pending in state houses.

“There’s a lot of innovative work happening in communities and at the state level. I think where the conversation is stuck is at the federal level,” Davis said. “And a big part of that is the discussions are again around price tags and offsets through that very narrow lens.”

On the Hill, Democrats and Republicans are still divided. some Progressives have introduced free lunch lawsBut GOP members argue that the price tag would be too high and that free meals are an assistance program that should be targeted.

“Congress never intended to provide universal free breakfast and lunch to all K-12 students without need,” said Rep. Virginia Fox, RN.Y. said during a floor speech in June discussing loan waiver extensions. She favored the bill because the free meals would only be extended for one year, not longer. “By returning these programs to normal we can return our responsibility to taxpayers and aid should be targeted and temporary.”

Several education, hunger and nutrition groups have asked the White House to recommend implementing universal school meals as part of a broader list of recommendations expected to come out of the Council on Hunger, Nutrition and Health next month. But until then, schools will need to adjust for the near future — whether they or families are ready.