NEW YORK — She’s already been pushed into the backhand lane twice, each time just a little too wide. Zhang Shui, a veteran who finds herself losing a tennis match she played brilliantly, is spinning the web for Coco Gauff, desperately trying to create enough pressure to crack the 18-year-old.

Zhang’s second backhand was hit so well, the angle was so close to the line that it completely swept Gauff off the court. At 0-15, that one shot could change everything as Gough tried to serve out the match by razor-thin margins for a spot in the US Open quarterfinals.

Zhang set up the point perfectly to win with a forehand in the open court, but Gauff wasn’t having it. Running the full 36 feet from lane to lane, she got there in time to hit the ball back into play. Zhang, coming forward in anticipation of the short ball, hit a perfectly placed low angle volley tracking as Gauff scrambled to get back into the court.

She couldn’t get there, could she? How can she still win the point? The answer is that Gough is not your typical 18-year-old. Or your regular superstar. With a lunging backhand flick down the floor and catching Zhang very off-guard, she batted it into the net, the energy drained from the tournament roared back on Sunday when Serena Williams exited on Friday.

It was too clean, too neat, too precise to suggest that the torch had been passed from an American sports giant to a young man who grew up idolizing her. But here at Arthur Ashe Stadium, there’s little doubt who’s capturing New York’s imagination from here on out.

Call her Coco.

When Gouff won the point – a real pressure moment in a match in which she faced danger at every turn – she waggled her right finger like Dikembe Mutombo, shouted at her player’s box and shook her fists, cheered by nearly 24,000 full-throated fans. Fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Zhang could only cover her ears.

Moments later, Gough was victorious 7-5, 7-5. Her greatness has seemed preordained since her surprise run to the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2019 as a 15-year-old, and her ascension to Sunday has been hugely important.

For the first time since the French Open, where the slower clay surface plays to the strengths of her game, Gouff will play in a Grand Slam quarterfinal. More importantly, the quality of her play this week actually suggests that winning this tournament is not far from her grasp.

“I don’t think I got any free points in that match. Equally with her, I don’t think I’m giving away any free points,” she said. “I am very happy with the way I played. It was a tough match mentally and physically. But I think all the practices are coming together.

A tougher test for Gauff could come on Tuesday, where she meets 17th seed Carolina Garcia of France.

The 28-year-old Garcia is the hottest player in women’s tennis since Wimbledon, won the Poland Open and the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, although she is five places lower than Gauff in the WTA rankings and has only reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam once in her career. Also, Garcia no. 1 Iga beat four top-10 players, including Switek. And at the US Open, Garcia didn’t drop a set in his four matches. The fact that Gough beat Garcia in two meetings last year also seems irrelevant at this point.

“I think she’s a different player now,” Gough said.

Gough also became the youngest American woman to reach the quarterfinals of the US Open since 17-year-old Melanie Oudin in 2009. Although her run ends on Tuesday, it’s another major step towards what she’s going to become in the sport. This may be her best match at a Grand Slam.

Against an opponent in Zhang who consistently pushed Gauff deep, landing inches from the baseline with returns and powerful forehands, she had to deal tough. She must be sure. She had to methodically find her way out of trouble rather than succumbing to the temptation to play impossible shots. And above all, she had to hold her nerve, especially after Zhang broke in the second set for a 5-3 lead.

“I think it’s definitely mature,” she said. “I always realize the importance of every point. Sometimes even if you lose a set, if you come back from 4-1 down and trouble that guy, it does something to the other player mentally. I will try my best to fight for every point. I think I’m always fighting for every point, but I think I’m doing it smart. I think it comes from learning from the same mistake over and over again.

These may not have been able to gaffe a year ago or even a few months ago. Sure, she reached the French Open final this spring before losing decisively to Sviatek, but even then Gauff’s overall game didn’t look as clean and powerful as it did at this US Open.

For the past two years, Gauff’s backhand has been one of the elite shots in women’s tennis. But her forehand, which uses a longer, loopier motion that sometimes causes technical errors, is often a sore spot for opposing players to target.

On Sunday, however, there was no doubting Goff’s forehand, Zhang pounding it with deep, penetrating groundstrokes. Goff finished the match with just six unforced errors on the forehand and 10 winners, a tally that would be great if she could repeat the US Open trophy a few more times.

Beyond that, Arthur Ashe is becoming the natural successor to Gough Williams, the rare player who can embrace the stadium pressure and perform with the persona of a Broadway star. The big play, the swagger, the refusal to give up any point – it’s all there.

“For some reason I’m very animated (here),” she said. “I can’t hear myself screaming here. Makes me want to do more. I think I have a lot of momentum. I enjoyed it. I think New York is bringing out a side of me that I haven’t had since I was 15, so it’s been great.

For years, Williams wanted to come to New York because, if nothing else, you knew it was a show. Coco may not have won as many Grand Slams as Serena, but at this US Open, she has a chance to take her place as the sport’s biggest must-see attraction.

And on Sunday, Gough looked ready for anything — including a win.