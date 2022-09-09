As Republicans struggle in some close Senate races, they look to Colorado for an upset

Toggle caption Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, via Getty Images; David Zalubowski/AP

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, via Getty Images; David Zalubowski/AP

Democrats have been feeling more optimistic about their prospects in this fall’s midterm elections lately, but Republicans are looking to the Rocky Mountains to pull off an upset in their campaign to wrest control of the Senate.

GOP leaders hope their candidate in Colorado — construction company CEO Joe O’Dea — can flip a blue seat red. He is the rare Republican who endorses President Biden as the winner of the 2020 election and wants someone other than Donald Trump to lead the party in 2024.

“I’m going to campaign for somebody else and we’re going to move the country forward, and that’s where I’ve been,” O’Dea said, citing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Secretary Mike Pompeo of State as an alternative to Trump.

Of nearly a dozen competitive Senate races this election cycle, O’Dea is the one Republican candidate not endorsed by Trump. In the primary, he defeated right-wing electoral reject Ron Hanks – although Democratic groups in the state tried to boost Hank’s candidacy.

A first-time candidate sticks to a central message. “Overall, we have to get rid of these partisanships that are preventing us from having good policies that move America forward,” O’Dea said. “And that’s why I’m running. I’m independent-minded. I’m a conservative, but at the same time we’ve got to do what’s right for Colorado, we’ve got to do what’s right for America.”

A big part of O’Dea’s strategy is reaching out to Latino voters, who may be the second-largest voting bloc in the state. At a Hispanic cultural event in Denver, O’Dea drank Mexican lager and bought his wife’s earrings from a local vendor after talking to NPR about his game to voters.

politics Polls: Abortion and inflation are major issues in the midterm elections

Unlike his larger party, O’Dea supports protections for Dreamers and a path to citizenship for millions of undocumented workers. He says Congress should pass legislation that addresses both border security and legal status for immigrants. But he emphasized that Hispanic voters tell him they focus on the same things as all Coloradans.

“They’re worried about gas prices and this record crime that’s on their minds right now,” he said.

O’Dea insists that if his party takes control and has a narrow majority, he won’t vote in lockstep with GOP leaders when it comes to issues like abortion and immigration. “If they want my vote, they’re going to have to get it. And they’re going to have to turn things around to make sure I can honor my word,” O’Dea said.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. has praised O’Dea’s campaign. With other GOP candidates underperforming in the polls in competitive races in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia, the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with McConnell, is closely watching whether it will invest resources in the state.

politics Two-thirds of independents say they do not want Trump to run for president

Over tea at a local coffee shop in Denver, incumbent Michael Bennett, who has maintained a significant fundraising advantage in the fall, pushes back at the idea that O’Dea is a moderate who can compete here.

“That’s the national media’s interpretation of what’s going on in this race,” Bennett said.

Inflation, housing and abortion are major issues in Colorado

Bennett spent much of August touting legislation passed by Democrats to lower prescription drug prices and invest in climate programs. He agrees with his opponents that voters focus too much on inflation.

“It’s a challenge what people are paying for food and gasoline. But I think my feeling is that people are actually starting to get Washington working again,” Bennett said. “And after four years of Donald Trump’s chaos, this is really welcome.”

Most buyers and sellers NPR spoke to last week at the Green Valley Ranch Summer Farmers Market north of downtown Denver didn’t know who was running in November’s Senate race. But he had a strong sense of the importance of his opinion in this decline.

Kettle corn seller Leon Smith said his priority was “homes and jobs”. Smith voted for former President Trump, but told NPR he won’t feel compelled to vote for either party this fall.

“Right now, I’d rather hold on,” he said. “I want to hold it until I feel confident. And I look at what each party is doing right now. Each party is still just being proactive. They’re not handling any business.”

Elections Mid-term elections need activists. Teenagers, veterans and lawyers are coming forward

For Linda Wilson, who leans Democrat, one issue is top of mind — abortion. “When I was younger, I had this option, because I was pregnant before marriage. It was an option. It wasn’t an option that I chose for myself. But I did have that option,” she said.

Abortion may be O’Dee’s biggest challenge in the race

The Republican supports some abortion rights, but he is running in a state with a long history of protecting abortion access. The state codified its defenses this year — a law O’Dea opposed. He voted in 2020 for a ballot measure that banned abortions after 22 weeks with no exceptions. He was soundly defeated.

O’Dea took sides on whether those positions put him out of step with the majority of Colorado voters. Instead he emphasized that he thinks abortion should be legal: “In my opinion, for the first five months, the mother has a choice. After that, there should be some exceptions: rape, incest, the life of the mother.” But ODea said he supports Trump’s Supreme Court appointees who voted to overturn Roe v. crazy. Abortion rights advocates argue that the position is inconsistent.

Pressed on his stance, O’Dea told NPR, “I believe in good conservative judges. I like them. But I don’t believe in the decision they made.” He said he would represent his constituents if a nationwide abortion ban were passed in the Senate.

But Bennett has argued that O’Dea’s stance on abortion, along with his stance on other issues, will turn off Colorado voters: “He’s the Republican candidate in Colorado. And he says Trump bears no responsibility for what happened on Jan. 6. He’s disqualified.” should, without saying anything in his position Roe v. crazyYou know his position on trickle-down economics, to say nothing of the fact that Colorado and many places in this country are unaffordable for working people.”

Elections The Senate looks like a jump ball. These are the 10 seats that will decide the majority

Trump as a factor in the midterms

As O’Dea deliberately pivots away from the former president, Bennett said, “It’s a reality that Trump is hanging on everything.” Bennett says Trump has threatened democracy in every town hall he’s held since he was elected.

Trump isn’t on the ballot in November, but someone who comes in with the majority of voters NPR spoke to around the Denver metro area is.

Phillip Cardenas, who sells freeze-dried candies at the Green Valley Ranch Farmers Market, plans to support Bennett. He admits he knows nothing about O’Dea but says he’s concerned about the GOP’s overreach.

“I think the majority of Americans are purple. I mean, if the environment was different, I certainly would – and I thought a Republican president would do a better job – I would vote. But they are far away with the MAGA crowd right now,” Cárdenas said.

Leon Pommer, a Republican who shopped at outdoor store Cabela’s in Thornton, Colo., said he voted for Trump and credits him for keeping energy prices low during his tenure. “He did really well on gas prices. You know, he allowed fracking to come down the oil pipeline from Canada, which would have kept prices down.”

Palmer, along with his wife Karen, said they planned to support O’Dea, but Karen said she left the Republican Party this year to become an independent. “I was disillusioned with Trump,” she told NPR. “I don’t think he was being honest.”

O’Dea called January 6 “a black eye for the nation” and praised former Vice President Mike Pence for his actions that day.

Democrats believe the recent policy bill shows Congress can act

Complaints from voters across the political spectrum that partisanship prevents real action are common.

Lynette Vigil, a mother of seven, says house prices are out of control. But she has little faith that the Congress will do much about it. “It’s a circus,” she said. “There’s no other word for it. It’s a circus. I feel like people are living in an alternate reality.”

Bennett told NPR he’s disappointed, but pointed to a string of recent bills as proof the Senate is working.

“I mean, it’s hard to imagine anyone in Washington, DC, being more upset than I am. But I will say that it’s been really amazing to see what’s been accomplished over the last 12 months, mostly in a bipartisan way. The way — Republicans and Democrats work together,” Bennett said. “And I don’t think that should be discounted.”

ODea’s pitch to woo independents and Democrats is that he’s willing to compromise. But Bennett says the election is a choice – a party that has made some progress in reducing high prices or a party dominated by a leader who is fighting for the last election.