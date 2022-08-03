As Pelosi leaves Taiwan, military confrontation with China looms

Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan’s legislature in Taipei, the capital, on Wednesday. Credit… Ann Wang/Reuters

After weeks of silence ahead of a high-stakes visit to Taiwan, Speaker Nancy Pelosi was anything but an understatement Wednesday during high-level meetings in which she offered support for Taiwan and irritated China.

In two morning meetings, partly webcast, Ms. Pelosi met with Taiwanese lawmakers and then with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, to whom she pledged United States support despite threats from China.

“The world today is faced with a choice between democracy and autocracy,” Ms. Pelosi said. “America’s resolve to preserve democracy here in Taiwan and around the world remains unwavering.”

The meetings, although of little substance, were widely hailed in Taiwan as a symbolic victory. Ms. Pelosi’s trip made her the highest-ranking active member of the United States government to visit the island in 25 years and was a rare moment of international support for a self-governing democratic island that China has worked tirelessly to isolate.

They also insulted China. Ms. Pelosi, who left for South Korea late Wednesday night, also met with human rights leaders in Taiwan and visited the Human Rights Museum. This was in keeping with her long history of poking China in the eye. She also brought economic reassurance, calling a trade deal between Taiwan and the United States imminent and having a cordial meeting with the chairman of Taiwanese chip giant TSMC.

The trip came amid increasingly heated warnings from China declaring Taiwan its territory. Beijing strongly condemned the speaker’s visit, responding with plans for military exercises near Taiwan. It could also hurt the White House’s push to rally support against China from key allies in the region, who analysts said felt left out of the trip.

Hua Chunying, a Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman, said at a regular press conference in Beijing on Wednesday that more punishments for the United States and Taiwan would follow Ms. Pelosi’s visit.

“As for specific countermeasures, I can tell you that they will include everything that should be included,” Ms. Hua said. According to People’s Daily. “The measures mentioned will be firm, vigorous and effective, and the American side and the Taiwan independence forces will continue to feel them.”

However, when Ms. Pelosi toured Taipei, the capital, there was at times an almost carnival atmosphere. Hundreds of people turned out to watch her plane land, Taipei’s tallest building was lit with welcome messages, and protesters and supporters greeted her at the hotel before following her into the legislature and the human rights museum on Wednesday. Many cheered and held banners of support, while others denounced her for stoking tensions with China.

When Ms. Pelosi arrived at the Taiwan legislature, accompanied by police, a support group on one side of the building held up banners welcoming her. A group of pro-Chinese demonstrators on the other side held signs calling her an “arsonist” and accusing her of meddling in China’s internal affairs.

The mood, which was often celebratory in Taiwan, was much more menacing across the strait separating China from Taiwan, with real potential for military confrontation.

The Chinese military has scheduled a series of live-fire exercises starting Thursday in a direct challenge to what Taiwan defines as its coastline. The coordinates of the exercise showed it could be as close as 10 miles off the coast of Taiwan, in an area Taiwan says is part of its territorial waters, and closer than previous tests during the standoff 26 years ago.

On Taiwanese social media, jubilation was paired with dismay over what could be the most risky military standoff with China in a generation. Some posted photos of China’s military exercises and expressed concern. Eric Liu, sales manager for a food company in central Taiwan, said he felt both happy and anxious.

“This is unprecedented in Taiwan and my generation of Taiwanese,” Mr. Liu, 26, said in an interview during Ms. Pelosi’s visit. “I was very excited and I also felt the danger.”

“I believe that a Taiwan Strait war is inevitable, but I don’t want it to happen anytime soon,” he added.