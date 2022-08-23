New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The New York Yankees are 10-20 since the All-Star break Finished in five games August and cut the lead in the American League East division by double digits to eight games.

However, general manager Brian Cashman still has faith in what the Yankees are doing and that manager Aaron Boone is the right man for the job.

Following Yankees wild card loss For the Boston Red Sox in 2021, calls for the end of the Boone era in New York have grown louder.

Among the team’s struggles are Yankees fans Boo Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman

Cashman backed Boone by giving him a new three-year contract, and he’s backing him now as the Yankees struggle in the second half of the season.

“I think he did a great job,” Cashman said Monday, according to ESPN . “I think he handles his players very well. … He’s even-keel. It’s important for our players to see that, because if he can keep his temper the same, for the most part, they won’t panic. That doesn’t mean he can’t lose his cool, but he’ll be there from time to time when needed. He will do it.”

Cashman’s comments came later Boone finally broke through The Yankees’ loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday followed another disappointing loss by slamming the table at the press conference.

“I believe in this group,” Cashman said. “I know Aaron Boone believes in this group. I know our management believes in this group. It’s a good staff that’s dedicated, it’s hungry and it’s really talented. We’ve been playing a little bit worse than we expected. That’s how we got out of the gates for the first three months. But I will never forget it.”

After a relatively healthy first half of the season, the injury bug finally bit New York, contributing to their recent struggles.

Slugger Giancarlo Stanton is out with an Achilles injury since late July, and Matt Carpenter has been sidelined for a long time after fracturing his foot in early August. Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu also missed time in August due to various injuries.

“Then you throw on top of some of the slumps that happened at the same time,” Cashman said, according to MLB.com. “Then you’ve got Judge and it allows opposing pitchers to pitch him more carefully because the lineup isn’t as long as it used to be. It’s a little bit longer. We know what we are and what we’re capable of.

“We can make a lot of runs when everything is in alignment. Right now, it’s out of alignment. We’re looking forward to getting it back online, but that’s easier said than done. It’s a tough game to play, and it’s even tougher when you don’t perform to your standards.”

New York has won two straight after losing six of seven games.