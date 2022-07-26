New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

What’s up with the French Bulldogs?

These dogs, it seems, are being stolen from their pet owners more frequently than in previous years.

Suffolk County Police on Long Island, NY shared this note about seven French Bulldogs stolen early Monday morning.

“Suffolk County Police are currently investigating a weekend robbery in Shirley where the suspects stole 7 French Bulldog puppies,” the department said in a tweeted message.

Martha Stewart says coyotes killed 6 of her pet peacocks

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS,” police added.

More information in this regard has also come out from the authorities.

Around 3:15 a.m. Monday, an unknown person or persons entered a separate building, “and stole two six-month-old French bulldogs and five one-month-old French bulldog puppies.”

The owner was asleep at the time of the burglary, he did not wake up.

But this is not the only case of French bulldogs being stolen recently.

This past Thursday night, a 3-month-old French bulldog puppy — named Lucky, of all things — was taken from his home in California’s San Gabriel Valley, according to multiple reports.

Not only did the criminals take away the dog, but also cash, a firearm and a watch.

NYC French Bulldog Meetup Clashes Online: ‘It’s Dangerous’

A French bulldog was stolen from a home in North Bergen, NJ, on Monday, July 25, 2022, according to Hudpost. Anyone with information about that case is asked to contact North Bergen Police.

There are more stories like this in other cities, unfortunately, because the thieves hope to make a quick buck by reselling the expensive dogs as soon as they can.

Last year, 210 pets were stolen in Los Angeles — the highest number since 245 that went missing in 2017, according to Los Angeles Police Department data that is publicly available, as Crosstown LA points out.

French bulldogs have become increasingly popular in recent years; The breed was the second most popular in the U.S. in 2020, according to the American Kennel Club — and the top choice in New York City.

The French Bulldog is “one of the most popular small-dog breeds in the world, especially among city dwellers.”

It adds, "The French are playful, alert, adaptable and absolutely irresistible."

It adds, “The French are playful, alert, adaptable and absolutely irresistible.”

“The French bulldog resembles a bulldog in miniature, except for the large, erect ‘bat ears’ that are the breed’s trademark feature.”

As many may recall, earlier last year, Ryan Fisher, the dog walker for Lady Gaga’s three French bulldogs, was shot and nearly died at close range in LA.

Two of the dogs were stolen and later returned.

Now, the U.S. Marshals have announced that they are “offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of one of three men accused of murder and attempted robbery after an attempted kidnapping after February 24, 2021. The three French bulldogs belong to Lady Gaga,” the organization’s latest According to a press release.

James Howard Jackson, 19, “was released from custody on April 6, 2022, due to a clerical error,” U.S. Marshals said in a release.

“Jackson is accused of shooting dog walker Ryan Fisher with a .40-caliber handgun while walking three dogs in Los Angeles.”

“Fisher suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center,” U.S. Marshals also said.

On July 18, 2022, the press release also stated, “The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crimes Team has requested the assistance of the US Marshals Service in locating and arresting Jackson.”