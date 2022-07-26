As monkeypox spreads, know the difference between warning and stigmatizing people

Enlarge this image switch title Betancourt/AFP via Getty Images

Betancourt/AFP via Getty Images

When the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency over the weekend, it also warned of another threat to society:

“Stigma and discrimination can be as dangerous as any virus.” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

In fact, the WHO Emergency Committee, which had previously considered issuing such a statement, was unable to reach a consensus in part because of concerns about the risk of stigma, marginalization and discrimination against communities most affected by the virus.

Consider it from NPR Warn vulnerable populations about monkeypox without stigmatizing them

The global outbreak of monkeypox appears to mainly affect men who have sex with other men. Research published in New England Journal of Medicine found that 98% of people diagnosed with the virus between April and June in more than a dozen countries self-identify as gay or bisexual men, and WHO says that 99% of cases in the US involve sexual intercourse between men.

This means that public health systems can target their messages and interventions to the specific communities most at risk. But it also risks stigmatizing these populations and sows complacency among others who may still be vulnerable.

Public health experts stress that monkeypox is a concern for everyone because it can spread through skin to skin contact and potentially contaminated items such as clothes or towels. And viruses can infect anyone. USA already recorded two cases monkeypox in children, for example.

Health Monkeypox explained: how to protect yourself and what to look out for

“While we can see clusters mostly in certain groups of people, the viruses do not differ by race, religion, or sexual orientation,” infectious disease researcher Dr. Bohumuma Titanji told NPR.

How exactly can leaders educate people about monkeypox without stigmatizing those most likely to contract it?

AT briefing on TuesdaysWhite House Counselor Dr. Ashish Jha urged people not to “use this moment to propagate homophobic or transphobic messages”, instead urging them to stick to evidence and facts and to do so with respect.

The science Epidemiologists warn US has reached critical moment to contain monkeypox

Stephen Thrasher, writer and professor at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, says part of the solution lies in having enough resources to test, vaccinate, and support people who have been diagnosed (the US has been criticized for limited vaccine supplies, but is expected to more will be available in the coming weeks). The other part concerns the fight against homophobia itself.

“Because as long as there is a homophobic society and people are afraid of what it means to speak openly, that it will make people think they are gay, they will not want to come out,” Thrasher said. NPR last month. “And there is no easy solution for this. This is a long-term issue that requires long-term thinking to undo and change it.”

How to think about risks and act proactively

The monkeypox virus is similar to smallpox and is endemic to Africa – almost all cases previously detected outside the continent have been linked to international travel and animal imports. What has changed now is how well it spreads through close human contact, says Jason Cianciotto, vice president. gay health crisis.

“But it doesn’t have to be sexual: cuddling, massaging, sharing bedding or towels that have been in contact with the pustules,” he told NPR. Weekend Edition. “Even if you are fully clothed, if you are on the dance floor or dancing next to someone, there is a possibility of transmission.”

Monkeypox cases are on the rise in the US. How is it spread and how is it treated? Monkeypox cases are on the rise in the US. How is it spread and how is it treated?







Listen





·

4:38









4:38



Dr. Ali Khan, a former employee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who worked on previous outbreaks of monkeypox. in Indiana and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, about 95% of infections are said to be sexually transmitted.

He says morning edition that the fact that the outbreak is most concentrated among men who have sex with men provides a good opportunity for preventive action in this group, which has been actively collecting information and lining up for vaccinations.

Health The expert says the monkeypox outbreak could have been avoided and the warning signs were ignored.

“But there is a reminder that people outside of this group are at risk, and we need to be concerned — not panic, but worry — and make sure we are actually preventing this infection from spreading further,” he says. Khan added that public health data plays a critical role in finding cases, treating individuals, vaccinating loved ones. contact ((contacts?)) and slowing down the spread.

was 3487 confirmed cases[заболевания] It was reported in the US on Monday. And as Cianciotto points out, an increase in cases doesn’t just mean more people are at risk — it could mean more vulnerable people are at risk.

“I am really concerned that if the monkeypox outbreak is not stopped, it will also be concentrated among low-income communities of color where HIV and COVID-19 are concentrated among immigrants, especially those who are undocumented, who are afraid of accessing healthcare. help. he said. “And that would be a tragedy.”

What is stigma and how to deal with it

Titanji, a clinical researcher, says it is dangerous for public health to falsely assume that monkeypox is not a concern for anyone other than men who have sex with men.

This is partly because it breeds stigma, which can prevent infected people from seeking medical care and alerting their close contacts.

Vaccinations – Health News When COVID deaths are ignored or stigmatized, grief is mixed with shame and anger

“When we’re trying to contain an outbreak, we want … to get people to seek medical attention if they suspect a lesion so that they can be tested and offered the necessary treatment,” she says.

She adds that most people won’t need hospitalization for treatment, as many of them tend to recover with supportive care, hydration and isolation. (The CDC says more than 99% of patients can expect to survive, although some researchers fear that monkeypox could mutate and become more dangerous.)

Failure to address stigma early on can also lead to a sense of complacency in other sections of the population who might otherwise be oblivious to the public health emergency, Titanji adds.

global health WHO declares monkeypox a public health emergency

She says it’s important for public health officials to act early and offer messages that are not only clear but can win and restore the public’s trust. For her personally, this means sticking to the facts, acknowledging the unknown, and being clear that information can change as science advances.

Cianciotto says there are three main pieces of information he would like to share with men who have sex with men.

“First, you need to be aware, but not panic,” he says. “Secondly, if they develop flu-like symptoms or develop a rash, they should seek medical attention and stay at home, right? And third, just take care of each other, right? — knowledge and understanding, as we did during COVID-19. If we are not feeling well, do not go out, get the help you need, care for and educate each other.”

What the HIV/AIDS response can teach us

Public health experts and advocates look to the HIV/AIDS crisis of the 1980s and 1990s as an example of what not to do.

Titanji explains that because some of the first cases of HIV were found in gay men, it was quickly—and wrongly—called the “gay disease.”

Medical procedures Monkeypox lacks tests and vaccines. Monkeypox lacks tests and vaccines.







Listen





·

3:36









3:36



Stigma and guilt have driven many people to hide from shame, causing pain and suffering in the LGBT community. It also meant that public health officials did not devote adequate resources to fighting the outbreak when it first started.

“Looking back, we know that the effects of this stigma that was present in the early days of the fight against HIV persisted several years later, and since then we have essentially been playing catch-up to destigmatize HIV,” says Titanji. adding that she sees parallels with today’s monkeypox outbreak.

Vaccinations – Health News Despite effective treatment, HIV persists. Experts warn COVID could suffer the same fate

Cianciotto of Gay Men’s Health Crisis says one of the most important takeaways from the HIV/AIDS crisis is the value of a sex-positive approach to education. He points to New York, where thousands of monkeypox vaccination appointments were filled within hours, as proof that people in these vulnerable groups would take appropriate precautions if given the right information.

“We are not going to end HIV and certainly not going to contain the monkeypox epidemic by trying to shame people into not having sex or only having certain types of sex with certain people,” he adds. “When you equip people with the information they need to make healthy choices for themselves and their community, and when you help them approach those decisions with self-love and acceptance, it’s amazing what a community can achieve.”