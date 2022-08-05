As missiles fall, generations divided over Taiwan’s relationship with China

Despite this, she was unperturbed. “It reminds me of my childhood memories of dodging bombs,” she said, adding that current threats don’t matter much compared to the past.

To the north, on the Matsu chain of islands, Cai Hao-ming, a 16-year-old high school student, said he heard the sound of an explosion and saw a brief flash of light. He showed a picture he took with his phone of two parallel contrails rising off the coast of China.

During his year in China, Mr. Cai began to admire aspects of the country such as its economic growth and technological prowess. However, he has said that he plans to join the Taiwanese military when he is old enough. He prefers Taiwan for its freedom of expression.

This is important for his main form of political activism, creating memes, trolling the Chinese Communist Party and Mr Xi online.

In response to rising tensions with China, he created a meme of images from the British sitcom Mr. White. Bean, in which the protagonist looks at his watch and falls asleep. Above them, he added his own message: “So the party is going to attack?” referring to the Chinese Communist Party by a derogatory nickname.

He said that his views on China were unanimously shared by his friends and that they did not take the prospect of an invasion seriously. As is often the case, China’s anger was ostentatious, he said.