type here...
Sports A's legend recalls greeting Queen Elizabeth II with a...
Sports

A’s legend recalls greeting Queen Elizabeth II with a Three Stooges routine

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -


On May 15, 1991, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip attended a Major League Baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Oakland Athletics with then-President George HW Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush.

At Memorial Stadium in Baltimore as part of a two-week tour of the United States, Elizabeth and Philip shook hands with players in the dugout before the game and waved to fans from the field.

Oakland pitcher Dave Stewart remembers that day fondly, telling USA TODAY Sports that he tried to prank the Queen.

“I remember it like it was yesterday. We all lined up to meet her in that parade,” recalled Stewart, whose No. 34 will be retired by the A’s on Sunday. “So the Three Stooges was one of my favorite comedies. … So when she passed (on the line), I loved the Three Stooges thing: ‘Queenie, nuke nuke.’

“She smiled. Well, smiled. … Put it that way. The rest of the team cracked up.

“It’s cool for me. I’m sure it’s for everyone else, too, but I had to act like a god-dang fool.”

The team ended up in a luxury box with then-Defense Secretary Dick Cheney, British Secretary of State Douglas Hurd, Maryland Governor William Donald Shaffer and MLB Commissioner Fay Vincent, the San Jose Mercury News reported.

Each A 1991 Mercury News report:

“Prince Philip went through media notes and scanned the stands and field with binoculars, while Queen Elizabeth mainly sat and looked bored.”

Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle, her estate in Scotland. She is 96 years old.

Previous articleMiami-Dade School Board Refuses to Designate October ‘LGBTQ History Month’ After Parent Rights Debate
Next articleOn politics: Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96, King Charles III ascends throne

Latest news

Sportsprintveela editor - 0

LIVE UPDATES: Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills Open Season With Super Bowl Preview

The NFL is back! After 214 days (yes, we counted them all), the defending Super Bowl champion Los...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

FBI Offers $100k Reward For New Most Wanted Fugitive In Sex Trafficking, Child Porn

off Video Border crisis, human trafficking 'war' targeting 'most innocent people': Sarah...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Trump said Queen Elizabeth II would be ‘very proud of King Charles III’

closer Video Queen Elizabeth's death 'mourning process' for UK: Brett Beyer "Special...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Angelina Jolie’s ex company sues Brad Pitt for $250M, says he stole French winery

closer Video Legal experts May Mailman and Bryan Rotella on 'Fox...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Rams’ Aaron Donald tells team he’s retiring: Report

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Louisiana State Board Officer Arrested During Drug Deal Involving Methamphetamine, Fentanyl: Police

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 8 Here are...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News