On May 15, 1991, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip attended a Major League Baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Oakland Athletics with then-President George HW Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush.

At Memorial Stadium in Baltimore as part of a two-week tour of the United States, Elizabeth and Philip shook hands with players in the dugout before the game and waved to fans from the field.

Oakland pitcher Dave Stewart remembers that day fondly, telling USA TODAY Sports that he tried to prank the Queen.

“I remember it like it was yesterday. We all lined up to meet her in that parade,” recalled Stewart, whose No. 34 will be retired by the A’s on Sunday. “So the Three Stooges was one of my favorite comedies. … So when she passed (on the line), I loved the Three Stooges thing: ‘Queenie, nuke nuke.’

“She smiled. Well, smiled. … Put it that way. The rest of the team cracked up.

“It’s cool for me. I’m sure it’s for everyone else, too, but I had to act like a god-dang fool.”

The team ended up in a luxury box with then-Defense Secretary Dick Cheney, British Secretary of State Douglas Hurd, Maryland Governor William Donald Shaffer and MLB Commissioner Fay Vincent, the San Jose Mercury News reported.

Each A 1991 Mercury News report:

“Prince Philip went through media notes and scanned the stands and field with binoculars, while Queen Elizabeth mainly sat and looked bored.”

Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle, her estate in Scotland. She is 96 years old.