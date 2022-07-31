As Latin America shifts to the left, leaders face short honeymoon

BOGOTA, Colombia. In Chile, a tattooed former student activist became president on the promise of overseeing the most profound transformation of Chilean society in decades, expanding social safety nets and shifting the tax burden to the wealthy.
In Peru, the son of poor farmers won a victory by vowing to prioritize needy families, feed the hungry, and close long-standing inequalities in access to health care and education.
In Colombia, a former rebel and longtime legislator was elected as the country’s first left-wing president, promising to protect the rights of indigenous, black and poor Colombians while creating an economy that works for everyone.
“A new story for Colombia, for Latin America, for the whole world,” he said in his victory speech to thunderous applause.
After years of leaning to the right, Latin America is turning to the left, a tipping point that began in 2018 with the election of Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Mexico and could culminate in a left-wing candidate in Brazil later this year who fled the region. the six largest economies are run by leaders elected on left-wing platforms.
A combination of forces brought this new group to power, including a fervor against the incumbent fueled by anger at chronic poverty and inequality, which has only been exacerbated by the pandemic and heightened disillusionment among voters who took out their outrage on establishment candidates. .
But once the new leaders take office, their campaign promises collide with harsh realities, including a European war that has skyrocketed the cost of everyday commodities, from fuel to food, making life more painful for an already suffering voters and evaporating a lot. goodwill once enjoyed by presidents.
Chile’s Gabriel Boric, Peru’s Pedro Castillo and Colombia’s Gustavo Petro are among the leaders who came to victory promising to help the poor and the disenfranchised, but faced great difficulty in living up to voters’ high expectations.
Unlike today, the last major shift to the left in Latin America in the first decade of the new millennium was driven by a commodity boom, which allowed leaders to expand social programs and move huge numbers of people into the middle class, raising the expectations of millions of families.
Now the middle class is falling back, and instead of booming governments are facing pandemic-damaged budgets, runaway inflation fueled by the war in Ukraine, rising migration, and the worsening economic and social impacts of climate change.
In Argentina, where left-wing Alberto Fernandez took over from a right-wing president in late 2019, protesters took to the streets amid rising prices. Even larger protests erupted recently in Ecuador, threatening the government of one of the region’s few newly elected right-wing presidents, Guillermo Lasso.
“I don’t want to be an apocalypse about this,” said Cynthia Arnson, distinguished fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. “But there are times when you look at it, it seems like the perfect storm, with a lot of things hitting the region at the same time.”
The rise of social media, capable of fueling discontent and provoking major protest movements, including in Chile and Colombia, has shown people the power of the streets.
Beginning in August, when Mr. Petro takes over from his conservative predecessor, five of the six largest economies the region will be ruled by leaders who campaigned on the left.
Sixth, Brazil, the largest country in Latin America, could change in the national elections in October. Polls show former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a fiery leftist, well ahead of incumbent rightist Jair Bolsonaro.
Our coverage of the Russian-Ukrainian war
The new leaders in Colombia and Chile are far more socially progressive than the left in the past, calling for a phase-out of fossil fuels and defending the right to abortion at a time when the US Supreme Court is moving the country in the opposite direction.
But taken together, this group is extremely diverse, differing in everything from economic policy to adherence to democratic principles.
For example, Mr. Petro and Mr. Boric have promised to significantly expand social programs for the poor, while Mr. López Obrador, who is pursuing austerity policies, is cutting spending.
What really binds these leaders is the promise of massive change, which in many cases leads to difficult and growing problems.
Late last year in Chile, Mr. Boric defeated José Antonio Casta, a right-wing establishment politician with ties to former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, by promising to abandon the neoliberal economic policies of the past.
But in just a few months of his term, with an inexperienced cabinet, a split in Congress, rising consumer prices and turmoil in the south of the country, Mr. fell sharply.
Ninety percent of survey respondents This was reported by the sociological service Cadem. this month they thought the country’s economy was stuck or moving backwards.
Like many of its neighbors in the region, Chile’s annual inflation rate is the highest in a generation. by 11.5 percentcausing a cost-of-living crisis.
In southern Chile, a land struggle between the Mapuche, the country’s largest indigenous group, and the state has entered its bloodiest phase in 20 years, forcing Mr. Boric to reverse course on one of his campaign promises and redeploy troops to the area.
Catalina Becerra, 37, a human resources manager from Antofagasta in northern Chile, said “like many people of my generation” she voted for Mr. Boric because Mr. Kast “did not represent me in the slightest.”
“But I wasn’t convinced by what he could do for the country,” Ms. Becerra added. “He didn’t get what he promised.”
In September, Chileans will vote on a remarkably progressive constitution that enshrines gender equality, environmental protection and indigenous rights and is meant to replace the Pinochet-era document.
The president attributed his success to the referendum, putting himself in a dangerous position if the project was rejected, which polls show is the more likely outcome for now.
In neighboring Peru, Mr. Castillo rose from virtual anonymity last year to defeat Keiko Fujimori, a professional right-wing politician whose father, former President Alberto Fujimori, ruled with an iron fist and pursued neoliberal policies similar to those rejected by Chilean voters.
While some Peruvians supported Mr. Castillo solely as a rejection of Ms. Fujimori, he also represented real hope for many, especially poor and rural voters.
As a candidate, Mr. Castillo promised to provide farmers with more subsidies, access to credit and technical assistance.
But today he barely manages to survive politically. He ruled in a chaotic fashion, torn between his far-left party and the far-right opposition, a testament to the fragmented politics that helped him win the presidential election.
Mr Castillo, whose approval rating dropped to 19 percent, according to Institute of Peruvian Studies – currently the subject of five criminal investigations, has already faced two impeachment attempts and has succeeded seven interior ministers.
The agrarian reform he promised has not yet materialized into any concrete policy. Instead, price spikes in food, fuel and fertilizer hit its base hardest.
Farmers are facing one of the worst crises in decades, facing the longest planting season of the year without widespread access to synthetic fertilizers, much of which they usually source from Russia but are difficult to obtain due to war-related global supply disruptions. . .
Eduardo Zegarra, a researcher at the GRADE Research Institute, called the situation “unprecedented.”
“I think it will develop very dramatically and lead to a lot of instability,” he said.
In a poor hillside neighborhood in Lima, the capital, many parents skip meals so their kids can have more to eat.
“We voted for Castillo because we hoped his government would be different,” said Ruth Kanchari, 29, a housewife with three children. But he doesn’t take any action.
In Colombia, Mr. Petro will take office facing many of the same headwinds.
Poverty has risen 40 percent households now live less than $100 a month, less than half the monthly minimum wage, while inflation reached almost 10 percent.
However, despite widespread financial anxiety, Mr. Petro’s actions as he prepares to take office appear to have earned him some support.
He repeatedly called for a national consensus, met with his worst political enemy, former right-wing President Alvaro Uribe, and appointed widely respecteda relatively conservative treasury secretary educated at Yale.
The moves could allow Mr. Petro to govern more successfully than, say, Mr. Boric, said political scientist Daniel Garcia-Peña, and they allayed some fears about how he would try to revive the economy.
But given how quickly the honeymoon period has ended for others, there will be very little time for Mr. Petro to begin providing assistance.
“Petro has to stand up for his constituents,” said Hernan Morantes, 30, a Petro supporter and environmental activist. “Social movements must be ready so that when the government does not pass or does not want to pass, we are ready.”
Julie Turkewitz reported from Bogotá, Colombia, Mitra Thoth from Lima, Peru and John Bartlett from Santiago, Chile. Genevieve Glatsky provided a report from Bogota.