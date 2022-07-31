As Latin America shifts to the left, leaders face short honeymoon

BOGOTA, Colombia. In Chile, a tattooed former student activist became president on the promise of overseeing the most profound transformation of Chilean society in decades, expanding social safety nets and shifting the tax burden to the wealthy.

In Peru, the son of poor farmers won a victory by vowing to prioritize needy families, feed the hungry, and close long-standing inequalities in access to health care and education.

In Colombia, a former rebel and longtime legislator was elected as the country’s first left-wing president, promising to protect the rights of indigenous, black and poor Colombians while creating an economy that works for everyone.