type here...
CANADA As Langley gears up for first rodeo, SPCA raises...
CANADA

As Langley gears up for first rodeo, SPCA raises welfare issue

By printveela editor

-

8
0
- Advertisment -


The saddle armor featured on the Calgary Stampede will be one of the four major Valley West Stampede events. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

This Labor Day weekend, a new rodeo breaks into the Lower Mainland of British Columbia.

Valley West Stampede is the first professional rodeo in Langley, British Columbia, which claims to be the “Horse Capital” of Canada.

The three-day event, which will take place September 3-5 at the Langley Riders Society, will feature barrel racing, horse riding, bull riding and bareback, with a top prize of $20,000 for each event.

“I think it’s crazy that Langley didn’t have its own professional rodeo,” stampede president Sheila Hicks told the CBC. On the coast. “Going through this industry and through this sport, I am very excited to share this with the next generations.”

Rodeos are often feared by animal advocates, citing fear and harm done to animals before and during events.

  • Animal advocates call for end to ‘cruelty’ at Canadian rodeo final
  • Activists call for more humane events at Williams Lake Stampede

Hicks says rodeo animals are well cared for and that rope activities will not take place in Valley West Stampede.

“Animal safety is our top priority,” Hicks said. “I mean, our horses are like family to us. I grew up with rodeos and we treat them the same way we treat our kids.”

However, BC SPCA chief scientist and director Sarah Dubois says she expects the event to grow, in which case these types of events could be added.

She called the creation of the event “a step back” and said that the event was purely for people’s entertainment and not for animal care.

“There are many other ways to celebrate our relationship with animals that don’t inspire fear,” Dubois said.

  • BC’s only college rodeo team has been successful, winning 3 national championships this year.

But Hicks says there is no “bitter fear” associated with making bulls and mustangs riot.

“If there was some kind of strong fear, horses are very predatory animals and they would react badly to it. They wouldn’t buck, they wouldn’t come out,” she said.

Hicks said a veterinarian would be present at all events.

The event also includes a lamb hunt where children ride sheep and win trophies, as well as a cowboy breakfast, beer gardens, barn dances and other festival activities.

On the coast6:49Valley West Stampede Announces Langley’s First Pro Rodeo

Valley West Stampede has announced the first Langley Pro Rodeo, taking place at the Langley Riders Society Arena from September 3-5. Joining us is Valley West Stampede President Sheila Hicks.

Previous articleAndy Ogles wins tight Republican primary for Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District
Next articleNew data sheds light on a method to combat election fraud

Latest news

Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

‘They/They’ highlights the dangers of combining horror and social commentary

(CNN)Horror movies are no stranger Social commentary, or the desire to be cathartic about...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Latinos, Asians, ‘Southern Blacks’ Who Vote GOP Are Increasing White Supremacy: MSNBC Guest

off Video Latinos, Asians, 'Southern Blacks' Who Vote GOP Are Increasing White...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’ Co-Host Kelly Ripa Shares Big News On Instagram About Her New Book ‘Live Wire’

closer Video 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' host Kelly Ripa's comments...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

West Virginia man who threatened Fauci faces three years in prison

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 5 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News