As inflation falls, food prices rise

Jill Mullen buys groceries from the pantry due to skyrocketing inflation. She says she’s a “confused” voter — a registered Democrat who thinks Republicans have done a better job of running the economy.

Asma Khalid/NPR


Jill Mullen buys groceries from the pantry due to skyrocketing inflation. She says she’s a “confused” voter — a registered Democrat who thinks Republicans have done a better job of running the economy.

Asma Khalid/NPR

Gas prices are falling. Inflation is down a bit. But food prices are rising. American food prices have risen more than at any time since 1979 in the last year.

We examine how high food prices affect both consumers and small businesses, and look at what inflation means for those most vulnerable to food insecurity.

This edition features coverage from NPR’s Asma Khalid, Scott Horsley and Ari Shapiro, as well as Stefan Bisaha from our Gulf Newsroom.

In participating regions, you’ll also hear a local news segment to help you understand what’s going on in your community.

Email us at consider this@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Noah Caldwell, Mia Venkat and Mallory Y. It was edited by Bridget Kelly, Christopher Intagliata, Roberta Rampton and Rafael Nam. Additional reporting in this issue from NPR’s Asma Khalid, Scott Horsley and Ari Shapiro. Our executive producer is Sami Yenigun.

