As hospital queues grow, paramedics struggle to provide timely care

Paramedics Colin Waterhouse and Josh Picknell are in their ambulance in Ottawa on Friday afternoon when the call comes in: code 4, which means they need to get there quickly.

With flashing lights and sirens blaring, they rush to the address of the call and examine the patient; he needs to go to the hospital. Moving fast, the trip to Queensway Carleton Hospital in western Ottawa goes by quickly. But as soon as the paramedics arrive at the hospital, the fuss stops.

Six ambulances are already parked outside and the emergency room is overflowing.

Two paramedics will have to wait with their patient, watching him, until his help is transferred to the hospital. “Basically, we are stuck here,” Waterhouse said.

This experience is known as “delayed unloading”. This means that their ambulance will remain parked at the hospital for the time being rather than being driven back to the road where it can answer other incoming emergency calls.

Paramedics and ambulances line up at the emergency ramp at the Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto April 12, 2021. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

“As long as I am here with this patient, I can be here for hours. I can’t answer the call. All of these paramedics are out of action while we wait to get out of the hospital,” Waterhouse said. . “So you have fewer ambulances in the city to respond to emergencies.”

This waiting time is cumulative. Last year, the Ottawa Paramedic Service brought 72,000 patients to hospitals and spent 49,000 hours waiting due to unloading delays. During the first five months of 2022, paramedics in Ottawa spent 25,000 hours waiting in hospitals with 28,000 patients they brought there.

At this rate, the service estimates they could lose more than 60,000 hours due to delays by the end of the year.

According to Waterhouse, this situation obviously affects both patients and their families.

“They are rightfully disappointed,” he said. “Because they have a pretty reasonable expectation that they will call 911, they will quickly call an ambulance and they will get to the hospital and they will be taken care of right away.”

WATCH | Paramedics under pressure as the city runs out of ambulances:

Paramedics under pressure, and the city lacks ambulances Duration 9:36 The emergency pressure on hospitals across Canada is having an impact on ambulances and paramedics. The National has been given exclusive access to the Ottawa Paramedic Service as it faces an unprecedented number of “level zero” incidents – where there are no ambulances left to answer 911 calls.

According to the Ottawa Paramedical Service, long waits in hospitals are the result of several causes, including an increase in calls to 911, lack of access to family doctors, and a shortage of healthcare workers.

“The whole burden is on the hospital system to run the entire healthcare system — and it just can’t do it,” said Ben Ripley, superintendent of the Ottawa Paramedical Service.

“Because of this, we see delays in the emergency room… and because of this, we see our trucks idle there for hours on end.”

Zero level

Unloading delays are not unique to Ottawa; they are a problem in many hospitals across the country, as the healthcare system falters the severity of the shortage which have been described as endemic.

They also lead to another problem felt in Ottawa and beyond: “zero ground”, with all the service’s ambulances already answering calls or waiting at the hospital. This means there are no ambulances to send to incoming 911 calls.

This year, there were 1,041 zero cases in Ottawa between January and July — something that paramedics say can happen multiple times in a single day.

According to Picknell, the problem has grown over the years to the point where it has become commonplace.

“It’s very rare to have a decent standard at work,” he said. “When I come and there are actually ambulances, it surprises me.”

When there are few ambulances, it also affects response times, notes Ottawa paramedic Josh Picknell. (Yangjun Li/CBC)

When the number of ambulances is low, it also affects response time, Picknell said, noting that when it does, it can be the closest free unit to call in the entire Ottawa region — and still be 30 or 40 minutes away.

“This is part of the fact that among the medical profession, among the patients with whom we deal, there are many disappointments: people who are in life-threatening and serious circumstances should not wait so long for an ambulance. It’s just inappropriate.”

The nerve center of the Ottawa Paramedic Service is the Ottawa Ambulance Central Communications Center, which handles emergency calls to paramedics on any given day. CBC National had exclusive access to the Center on a Friday night in August when operations reached zero.

The screen at the Ottawa Paramedic Services 911 call center is shown as it registers “level zero” when there are no ambulances available to answer incoming calls, as marked by red markers. (Stephanie Kampf/CBC)

“This happens almost daily,” said Chef Pierre Poirier. “And especially in the last few months, it’s been terrible.”

To keep responding during level zero, ambulances will either be dispatched from the neighboring community or the call will be queued until someone is free.

Like unloading delays, level zero — sometimes referred to as code zero, critical code, code black or code red in other regions — is not unique to Ottawa, Poirier said.

“Our experience is replicated throughout the country. This is not only in the city of Ottawa and not only in the province of Ontario. It’s all over the country, from coast to coast.”

People shouldn’t be afraid to call 911 despite the current pressure on the healthcare system, says Ottawa paramedics chief Pierre Poirier, pictured here at the 911 call center. But he says the system, in crisis, needs more help. (Yangjun Li/CBC)

While there are no nationwide statistics on the phenomenon, Hamilton’s head of paramedical services, Mike Sanderson, says that in Ontario, both smaller rural services and larger urban services are facing “an increasing frequency of zero-level events.”

Sanderson is also Co-Chair of the Ontario Association of Paramedical Chief Executives (OAPC) Working Group on Hospital Unload Delays.

There were 209 code-zero events recorded in Hamilton this year, he said, a notable increase from the past couple of years.

“It’s been just over seven months into the calendar year, and we’ve had more than double the number of code zero events we had in all of last year, and seven times the number we experienced in the first year of the pandemic,” he said. Sanderson.

“There is a direct correlation with the rate of code zero events and the amount of time it takes for paramedics to wait for hospitals to accept transfers of care for incoming ER patients.”

According to Paramedics Canada (PCC) leaders based on anecdotal discussions with their members, zero exists to varying degrees in all provinces, and unloading delays are a problem in most provinces .

Public concern as a solution

In Ottawa, the paramedical service is taking steps to mitigate the problem, including an initiative to assign patients to local hospitals based on capacity rather than automatically being assigned to the nearest center.

The service has also implemented community paramedicine programs that use specially trained paramedics who provide patient assessment, diagnosis, and treatment in the community to help prevent emergency calls.

Similar programs are also being offered by long-term care organizations to help improve the quality of life of older adults by allowing them to stay at home as long as possible and reduce emergency room visits, and for patients in the difficult care community. needs.

“We’re trying to help the healthcare system fill in the gaps… and not take people to the hospital, but still provide excellent home care,” Poirier said.

Ottawa paramedics parked outside Montfort Hospital in June 2022. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Another initiative implemented at three hospitals in the region – Queensway Carleton, Ottawa General and Montfort – is to deploy a paramedic in the emergency department who can monitor four patients until care is transferred to the hospital, which frees up teams that will otherwise encounter delayed unloading. (Specifically, at Montfort Hospital, this paramedic is part of the facility’s emergency department team.)

And despite the current pressure on the system, Poirere says people shouldn’t be afraid to call if they need medical help. “Please call 911, but use the system properly,” he said.

According to him, even at the zero level, there are usually lone paramedics in the service who can provide assistance; this is the bridge they have built in recent years “to ensure that we can still provide these original medical services and these original medical services to patients in need.”

If other resources are unavailable, the Ottawa Fire Department will also respond to high priority calls.

But the system is “in crisis,” Poirier said, and help is needed. “We need people who will speak on behalf of the paramedic service,” he said.

Colin Waterhouse worked as a paramedic for 11 years, calling it “the greatest job in the world.” But with the strain on hospitals and the broader health care system, his service is also under strain. (Yangjun Li/CBC)

As for Waterhouse and Picknell, their delay in the hospital this time was about 1.5 hours.

“But sometimes we can be with these patients for many, many hours… watching them wait… and that has been normal for quite some time,” Picknell said.

And while Waterhouse believes he has “the best job in the world,” he says he’s not sure if he can keep doing it if the current status quo continues indefinitely.

“If you told me today that the way things are now, that’s how it will be for the rest of my career, I would resign tomorrow.”