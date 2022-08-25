New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Alan Reed visits his son Brandon’s grave site in Richmond, Kentucky almost every day.

Alan introduced Brandon to fishing when he was a small boy. As adults, it remained a passion they shared.

When Alan took Brandon to an addiction treatment center in Branson, Missouri, they stopped to fish once again at a place he called “Big Rock” on the Cumberland River, and Brandon made another attempt at getting clean.

Alan took a picture of Brandon at their fishing hole.

That shot is now laser engraved on Brandon’s headstone.

“I don’t know when I took this picture, I’ll use it for this purpose,” Alan said quietly as he stood over his son’s grave.

“Losing a child is the hardest thing that can happen to a parent. It’s not in the natural order,” he added.

Growing up, Brandon fished and played baseball, but a pickup basketball game resulted in a knee injury and several surgeries.

He was prescribed an opiate called Oxycontin for the pain.

Brandon was in and out of treatment centers, but survived until he was exposed to fentanyl in October 2021.

“It was a very popular drug, and one thing led to another,” says Alan Reid.

“There are a lot of parents who could tell the same story I’m telling right now. The end result is disaster,” he told Fox News.

The disaster spread over the years. Brandon followed the typical and heartbreaking patterns of addicts.

He lost his jobs. He cheated the family members and stole.

Alan used to buy his son guitars because they shared a love of music – but the guitars would find their way to the pawn shop and the money would find the dealer.

He bought opiates from a woman and fentanyl was part of the street mix. Brandon overdosed, but users and dealers know the dangers of opiates — and some keep the life-saving drug Narcan close at hand.

“She revived him with Narcan,” Alan said.

One must understand the desperation of the opiate addict’s mind and the madness of the consumer’s world.

To understand what happened next, one must understand the desperation of the opiate addict’s mind and the madness of the consumer’s world. Brandon went back for more drugs.

“Then she drove him to take his last dose. Later that night, Brandon took his fatal dose at his girlfriend’s apartment,” Alan said.

“He died in the bathroom.”

Brandon is just one example.

Kentucky had the misfortune of passing a grim milestone — 2,000 overdose deaths in one year.

According to a Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy report, 73% of those deaths were linked to fentanyl.

In addition to drugs like methamphetamine, his agents are seizing an increasing number of fentanyl pills each year, said Tom Loving, director of the Warren County, Kentucky, drug task force.

So far this year, the Warren County Task Force has seized 14,055 fentanyl pills. There is no way to count the drugs that get past the police and onto the street.

In Warren County alone, drug agents seized 2,022 fentanyl pills in 2020. Their intake doubled in 2021 with 4,293 pills seized.

So far this year, the Warren County Task Force has seized 14,055 fentanyl pills.

There is no way to count the drugs that get past the police and onto the street.

The US blames love for insecurity and chaos at the southern border.

“The border is very secure from drug trafficking in the 2019-2020 era,” he said, noting the unchecked flow of migrants across the border.

“In addition to that, drug trafficking and the flow of drugs into this country ends up in communities like Bowling Green, Kentucky.”

The amount of fentanyl seized at the borders is also increasing.

Customs and Border Protection reported that 4,588 pounds of fentanyl were intercepted at the border in 2020.

By 2021, that number will increase to 10,856.

This year is on track to set a record – 10,071 pounds seized, with four months to go.

As with local seizures, there is no accounting for drugs that cross border defenses.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky’s senior senator, R-Kentucky, blamed the president.

“This enforcement at the border by the Biden administration is outrageous and unacceptable,” McConnell said. “Until they gain control of the border, it will continue to grow and [it] will continue to create an ongoing disaster.”

Brandon Reed’s death led to an investigation by the Warren County Drug Task Force.

Enablers and dealers were arrested and charged.

“We charged 10 people who were involved in organized crime — two people who were responsible for selling the drugs that killed Brandon,” Loving said.

“So, he made a lot of case out of it and a lot of people went to jail as a result.”

It’s too late for Alan Reid.

After his son’s ordeal and failed attempts at rehabilitation, the father has a grave to visit and photo albums to flip through — all to remember the boy he taught to fish.

“If you do it long enough, it’s like rolling the dice,” says grieving dad Alan Reed.

“Eventually, you hit a lethal dose.”