As female athletes compete later in life, family planning and fertility take center stage

The first time Kylie Humphries inserted a needle filled with fertility hormones into her abdomen, the Olympic gold medalist knew exactly the path that led to this moment.

To recap: 2010 Olympic gold in two-woman bobsled, then 2014 Olympic gold, again in two-woman bobsled. Then there was the 2018 Olympic bronze, also in the two-woman bobsled, and finally, in February, another Olympic gold, this time in the monobob.

There were 13 world championship medals in between, a move from Canada to America and a move to Team USA after Humphreys accused a former Canadian coach of abuse. She later became a naturalized US citizen.

After starting Bobsled at age 17, Humphries didn’t have much time for a personal life.

One of the most decorated Olympians in Winter Games history, Humphries loves her sport. But “you give a lot of your prime reproductive years to be the best athlete in the building,” she told USA TODAY Sports.

Now, at age 36, Humphries is ready to tackle another challenge: motherhood. And because of her age, she has to be strategic about it.

For decades, women have been told that if they want children, they either stagnate or take a step back in their careers. While previous generations of athletes were often encouraged to wait until retirement to start a family, the new wave of women is eschewing that mindset.

To wit: Less than a year after giving birth to her daughter, Serena Williams, considered the greatest tennis player of all time, returned to the court and played in her 10th Wimbledon final at 37. Allyson Felix, the world’s most decorated athlete. A track and field legend, she had a daughter in 2018 and won a bronze medal in the 400 at the age of 35 at the Tokyo Olympics three years later. Two women suffered life-threatening complications during childbirth.

What’s more, professional women’s leagues, teams and organizations are paying attention and trying to help. In a groundbreaking move, the WNBA’s latest collective bargaining agreement includes a variety of progressive maternity and family planning benefits, allowing veteran players to be reimbursed up to $60,00 for adoption, surrogacy and fertility treatments, including egg and/or embryos. Condensation. Maternity leave is now 100% paid and current mothers receive a childcare stipend of $5,000 per year.

Meanwhile in the NWSL, there are some teams including Racing Louisville, Portland Thorns and Chicago Red Stars. Partnered with fertility clinics To assist players in freezing their eggs and/or embryos.

“All come from one woman. We wouldn’t be here without women,” Nneka Ogwumike, a forward for the Los Angeles Sparks and president of the WNBPA, told USA TODAY Sports’ Changing the Game podcast. “While negotiating this CBA, I felt there was a lot that these mothers lacked. Even working … we need to create resources to empower women in all their roles.”

Fertility is a ‘100% pay equity issue’

Fertility treatments often set women back tens of thousands of dollars, a price that cuts deep when you consider the lower salaries and much smaller endorsement deals professional female athletes receive compared to their male counterparts.

“It’s 100% a payment equity issue,” said Humphries, who will complete her second round of fertility treatments this week, a procedure that has netted her about $24,000, the equivalent of her Team USA stipend for a year.

Humphreys suffers from stage 4 endometriosis, a painful disorder in which uterine tissue grows outside the uterus. If she is pregnant naturally, endometriosis puts her at greater risk of an ectopic pregnancy, when the embryo implants outside the uterus, usually in the fallopian tube. If not caught early and treated quickly, ectopic pregnancies can cause major internal bleeding and sometimes lead to death.

This makes in vitro fertilization (IVF) a safer option for Humphreys. (The difference between IVF and egg freezing is the inclusion of sperm.) But because her insurance company considers it an elective procedure, she and her husband, Travis Armbruster, are paying most of the cost out of pocket.

What’s worse, fertility treatments and family planning can be an emotionally and physically taxing process filled with heart-wrenching twists and turns.

Patients spend weeks on medication, including daily shots, to stimulate their ovaries to produce as many mature eggs as possible. Eggs are harvested and if IVF is done, the embryo is sent to a scientist.

On average, half of the eggs retrieved are mature enough to be implanted with sperm. After days of lab growth and monitoring, patients get details on how many viable embryos they have. Success rates can vary widely by clinic. Patients watch the number drop, while hoping it stays as high as possible. Humphreys harvested 48 eggs in her first retrieval, resulting in three viable embryos, currently stored in Texas.

It can be a game of failure, a particularly harsh reality for someone who has achieved incredible heights in her career.

“My body failed me,” Humphreys said. “As an athlete, it’s hard to know that.”

It takes a physical toll on even some of the fittest people on the planet.

Before the NWSL season began in March, Becky Sauerbrunn, a defender for the Thorns and captain of the US Women’s National Team, withdrew from the game to have her eggs frozen. (Thorns’ partnership with the fertility clinic was not yet finalized, so she paid for it herself.)

Banned from working out, Sauerbrunn was given unusual instructions for a world-class athlete to “keep two feet on the ground at all times, basically, and keep your heart rate above 160.” Because the ovaries expand during IVF, there is a risk of physical exertion leading to ovarian torsion or twisting, a rare but dangerous condition that may require surgery and lead to ovarian loss.

Side effects from hormone treatments include headaches and drowsiness. Weight gain is also typical during IVF treatments. Humphreys says she was “the most out of shape I’ve ever been” leading up to her first egg retrieval. As an Olympian who was regularly drug-tested, her treatments came with an added twist because she had to get approval from bobsledding’s governing body before she could shoot the hormones.

This makes any and all fertility procedures an offseason project, one female athletes want to talk about more. And it’s not just a conversation about how expensive it’s going to be, but where and how athletes can get support.

“It’s unfair to think that elite female athletes have to choose between family and career,” Sauerbrunn said. “Organizations need to be aware of that.”

Humphreys agreed.

“Most of us don’t have endorsement deals and money is a big stopping point,” she says. “If you’re an athlete, are you going to spend $15,000 on a new coach, new equipment or harvesting your eggs? Because it costs about the same. And if you’re 25, you’re probably choosing a coach or equipment.

Team USA, Humphreys pointed out, has more than 50 medical professionals on its payroll — but none specializing in fertility. That needs to change, she said.

For professional female athletes, fertility planning is ‘progress’

Sauerbrunn helped Thornes educate her and her colleagues about fertility.

Sauerbrunn came up with a plan to freeze her eggs after Thorns held a women’s health seminar last year, which Sauerbrunn called “really eye-opening.”

“How after 35 years, there’s a steep decline in fertility and I’m sitting at 36 thinking, ‘I really have to get this!’ ” said Sauerbrunn, who couldn’t help but wonder if she had done this before. “Would I be more secure about the future? I tell all my colleagues, if you have time to do it, you absolutely should.”

In a podcast earlier this year, Sauerbrunn admits she’s nervous To tell her employers — in this case, the USWNT and the Thorns — that she’ll be sidelined for a few weeks is something many working women worry about. At 37, Sauerbrunn isn’t thinking about retirement yet, so she’s not sure when she’ll be able to use those eggs. She knows nothing is guaranteed.

However, one need not look far to find her success story.

Just 170 miles north on Interstate-5, WNBA All-Stars Brenna Stewart and Sue Bird, the Seattle Storm. Openly talked about freezing their eggs. Stewart froze her a few years ago while recovering from an injury. She is 25, and has produced 40 eggs. Bird was 38 and 10 when she did.

Bird and Stewart were encouraged to do so by their agent, Lindsey Kagawa Colas of Wasserman. Colus, who represents multiple WNBA athletes, has been open about her own fertility journey and urges all her clients to be proactive about fertility planning. She told USA TODAY Sports that some of her other clients used the WNBA’s fertility money for freezing, surrogacy and embryo transfers.

Last August, Stewart and wife Marta Xargay welcomed daughter Ruby, born via surrogate using one of Stewart’s eggs. Ruby is the giggler at Seattle games and has been dubbed the cutest member of the Storm family.

“Sometimes it’s hard to see progress in women’s sports,” Sauerbrunn said.

“It really feels like two steps forward and 60 steps back. With fertility, we’re doing good things … there are good days and bad, but we have to keep fighting and hopefully we’re making it a little bit better and easier for the next generation of athletes.

