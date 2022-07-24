As far as US foreign policy is concerned, the new boss is a lot like the old one.

Others are less optimistic. They say Mr. Biden’s choice exacerbated problems with American foreign policy and sometimes deviated from the principles proclaimed by the president. Senior Democratic lawmakers criticized his meeting with Prince Mohammed and aid to the Saudi militaryfor example, even as administration officials favored a United Nations-brokered ceasefire in Yemen.

In the run-up to the midterm elections, here’s what President Biden stands for.

“Over the years, Biden has not delivered on many of his campaign promises and he is sticking to the status quo in the Middle East and Asia,” said Emma Ashford, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council.

Both the Trump and Biden administrations have had to grapple with how to maintain America’s global dominance at a time when it appears to be in decline. China has risen as a counterweight, and Russia has become bolder.

Trump administration national security strategy formally refocused foreign policy on “great power competition” with China and Russia and abandoned the prioritization of terrorist groups and other non-state actors. The Biden administration has continued this movement, in part because of events such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Biden White House has delayed the publication of its own national security strategy, which was expected earlier this year. Officials are rewriting it because of the war in Ukraine. The final document is expected to highlight competition between powerful powers.