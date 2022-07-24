As far as US foreign policy is concerned, the new boss is a lot like the old one.

WASHINGTON – A punch and meeting with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Tariffs and export controls in China. Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. American troops leave Afghanistan.
With Biden’s more than a year and a half in office, his administration’s approach to strategic priorities is surprisingly aligned with the policies of the Trump administration, former officials and analysts say.
Mr. Biden vowed on the campaign trail to reverse the path taken by the previous administration, and to some extent in foreign policy he has done so. He has rebuilt alliances, especially in Western Europe, which Donald Trump has weakened with his “America First” statements and criticism of other countries. In recent months, thanks to the efforts of Mr. Biden, Washington has led a coalition to impose sanctions against Russia during the war in Ukraine.
And Mr. Biden denounced autocracy, promoted the importance of democracy, and called for global cooperation on issues including climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.
But in critical areas, the Biden administration has made no significant breakthroughs, showing how difficult it is for Washington to chart a new foreign policy course.
This was highlighted this month when Mr. Biden traveled to Israel and Saudi Arabiathe trip was in part aimed at strengthening closer ties between those states, which Trump officials were promoting under the so-called Abraham Accords.
In Saudi Arabia, Mr. Biden met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, despite his earlier pledge to rogue the country for human rights abuses, notably the murder of a Washington Post writer in 2018. US intelligence agencies have concluded that the prince ordered the brutal murder. Behind the scenes, the United States continues to provide important support to the Saudi military. in the war in Yemen despite Mr. Biden’s earlier pledge to end that aid due to Saudi airstrikes that killed civilians.
“Politics are converging,” said Stephen E. Bigan, the Trump administration’s undersecretary of state and National Security Council official under President George W. Bush. “Continuity is the norm, even between presidents as different as Trump and Biden.”
Some former officials and analysts have praised the consistency, arguing that the Trump administration, despite the commander-in-chief’s deep flaws, correctly diagnosed and addressed major challenges to American interests.
Others are less optimistic. They say Mr. Biden’s choice exacerbated problems with American foreign policy and sometimes deviated from the principles proclaimed by the president. Senior Democratic lawmakers criticized his meeting with Prince Mohammed and aid to the Saudi militaryfor example, even as administration officials favored a United Nations-brokered ceasefire in Yemen.
“Over the years, Biden has not delivered on many of his campaign promises and he is sticking to the status quo in the Middle East and Asia,” said Emma Ashford, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council.
Both the Trump and Biden administrations have had to grapple with how to maintain America’s global dominance at a time when it appears to be in decline. China has risen as a counterweight, and Russia has become bolder.
Trump administration national security strategy formally refocused foreign policy on “great power competition” with China and Russia and abandoned the prioritization of terrorist groups and other non-state actors. The Biden administration has continued this movement, in part because of events such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Biden White House has delayed the publication of its own national security strategy, which was expected earlier this year. Officials are rewriting it because of the war in Ukraine. The final document is expected to highlight competition between powerful powers.
Mr. Biden said that China is the United States’ biggest competitor – a statement that Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken echoed in a recent speech – while Russia poses the biggest threat to American security and alliances.
Some scholars say the tradition of succession between administrations is a product of traditional ideas and groupthink emerging from the bipartisan foreign policy establishment in Washington, which Ben Rhodes, President Barack Obama’s deputy national security adviser, derisively called “The Blob.”
But others argue that external circumstances, including the behavior of foreign governments, US voter sentiment and corporate influence, leave US leaders with a narrow range of choices.
“There is a strong gravitational pull that brings the police to the same place,” Mr Bigan said. “It’s all the same problems. It’s all the same world. We still have basically the same tools to influence others to get the same results, and it’s still the same America.”
By pledging to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump have responded to the will of the majority of Americans who are weary of two decades of war. For Mr. Biden, the move was also an opportunity to resolve unfinished business. As vice president, he advocated bringing troops home in line with Mr. Obama’s desire to end “wars forever,” but he was opposed by US generals who insisted on a presence in Afghanistan.
Despite a chaotic retreat last August when the Taliban took over the country, polls showed most Americans supported ending US military intervention there.
Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden are in favor of reducing the US military presence in conflict regions. But both have reached the limit of such thinking. Mr. Biden sent more US troops to Europe after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Somalia, reversing the Trump-era troop withdrawal. US troops remain in Iraq and Syria.
“There is deep skepticism about the war on terror from senior members of the Biden administration,” said Brian Finucane, a senior adviser to the International Crisis Group who worked as a lawyer for the State Department of War. “However, they are not yet ready to implement broad structural reform to stop the war.”
Mr. Finucane said the reform would include the repeal of the 2001 military clearance that Congress gave to the executive branch after the 9/11 attacks.
“Even if the Biden administration does not take positive steps to further expand the scope of the 2001 AUMF, as long as it remains in the papers, future administrations can use it,” he said, referring to the clearance. “And other officials can prolong the war on terror.”
On the Middle East’s most pressing issue, Iran and its nuclear program, Mr. Biden has taken a different stance than Mr. Trump. The administration is in talks with Tehran to return to the Obama-era nuclear deal that Trump destroyed, leading to Iran accelerating its uranium enrichment process. But negotiations stalled. And Mr Biden said he will stick to one of Mr. Trump’s main actions against the Iranian military, the designation of his Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, despite the fact that this is an obstacle to a new agreement.
China’s policy stands out as the clearest example of continuity between the two administrations. The State Department has retained China’s Trump-era genocide status for its crackdown on Uyghur Muslims. Biden officials continue to send US naval ships through the Taiwan Strait and regulate arms sales to Taiwan to try to contain a potential Chinese invasion.
Most controversially, Mr. Biden has maintained Trump-era tariffs on China, even as some economists and several senior U.S. officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen, question their purpose and impact.
Mr. Biden and his political aides are well aware of the growing anti-free trade sentiment in the United States, which Mr. Trump has used to spread the vote. This realization caused Mr. Biden to refrain from trying to re-enter the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation Pacific trade deal that Mr. Obama helped orchestrate to increase economic competition with China, but which Mr. Trump and progressive Democrats rejected.
Analysts say Washington must offer Asian countries better trade deals and market access with the United States if it is to counter China’s economic influence.
“Neither the Trump administration nor the Biden administration had the trade and economic policies that the Asian friends of the US have been asking for to help reduce their dependence on China,” said Corey Shake, director of foreign and defense policy at the American Enterprise Institute. . “Both the Biden and Trump administrations are overly militarizing the China issue to some extent because they fail to understand the economic component.”
It was in Europe that Mr. Biden separated himself from Mr. Trump. The Trump administration has at times been at odds with Europe and Russia: while Mr. Trump has praised Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, criticized the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and withheld military aid to Ukraine for domestic political gain, some officials under him have worked in the opposite direction. direction. On the contrary, Mr. Biden and his aides unanimously reaffirmed the importance of transatlantic alliances, which have helped them coordinate sanctions and arms shipments to counter Russia in Ukraine.
“I have no doubt that words and politics matter,” said Alina Polyakova, president of the Center for European Policy Analysis. “If allies don’t believe the US will abide by NATO Article 5 and stand up for an ally, it doesn’t matter how much you invest.”
Ultimately, the biggest contrast between presidents, and perhaps the aspect that America’s allies and adversaries pay the most attention to, lies in their views on democracy. Mr. Trump has praised autocrats and broken with democratic traditions long before the January 6, 2021 uprising in Washington, which congressional investigators allege he orchestrated. Mr. Biden has made the promotion of democracy the ideological centerpiece of his foreign policy, and in December he invited officials from more than 100 countries to a “summit for democracy.”
“American democracy is the magnetic soft power of the United States,” Ms. Shaik said. “We are different and better than the forces we fight internationally.”