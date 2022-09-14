As families gather to bury their dead, James Smith’s Cree Nation fights for healing.

As most of James Smith’s Cree people were still asleep, violence broke out.

The killings began at homes in the northern part of the community before sunrise, with at least three attacks followed by five more in the central village and two more in the south, chief Robert Head said as he traced the path with his hand on a map on the map. the wall of your office.

The survivors gathered at the group’s office and medical clinic, where they were triaged. The most seriously injured were sent by helicopter to hospitals, and the rest by ambulance.

The headmaster remained in office until 1:00 a.m. Monday, September 5, helping the RCMP, first responders, and the coroner’s office gather information.

By then, he knew of grim losses – nine members of his community were dead, as well as one resident of nearby Weldon, Sask. Another 18 were injured.

Now the hard work of healing begins, he said.

“It’s very tragic and very sad,” said Head, head of the Peter Chapman First Nation, one of the three bands that make up the James Smith Cree Nation.

“It will be a long process for each of these families because they are very heartbroken.”

Community members gather at the office of the James Smith Cree Orchestra and the Margaret Turner Health Clinic following a violent attack on emergency meetings and support. (Tyson Kaushik/CBC)

This process is starting slowly as families gather this week to lay their loved ones to rest and take part in traditional ceremonies. But Head said the community needs long-term support to break the cycle of pain.

He is pushing for funding to build a treatment center to treat long-term injuries and provide spiritual support to young people from the elderly.

“The federal government and possibly the provincial government should be behind this, because this is unprecedented,” Head said in an interview with CBC News.

“This looks like the worst tragedy in an Indigenous country across Canada.”

Affected generations

It’s also personal.

In this close-knit community of about 3,700 band members, 1,800 of whom live on the reserve, no one has been spared by tragedy.

Head’s cousin Lana Head, 49, was killed along with her 54-year-old partner Christian Head.

He said that he remembers her as a loving person with many friends who never got angry or said an unkind word to anyone.

“Lana was a wonderful person,” Head said. “We will miss her very much.”

Lana Head, 49, was killed along with her partner Christian Head, 54, during a September 4 stabbing in the James Smith Cree area. Together they leave behind 10 children. (Presented by the RCMP)

Christian, he says, was an avid outdoorsman who participated in every social occasion, from sports days to powwows.

“He has done so much for the reserve as a whole,” Head said.

Together they left behind 10 children, many of whom have children of their own, Head said.

“It hurts me a lot to see my grandchildren now without a mother,” said Elder Ron Paul of the James Smith Cree Tribe, the grandfather of Lana’s children.

“I was angry, but… I must forgive.”

Chief Wilton Littlechild of Maskquatsis, Alta. said that when he received the news, he was driving. He had to stop.

“It’s really mixed emotions,” Littlechild told CBC News. “One of the shocks. You wonder how and why it happened.”

Chief Wilton Littlechild of Maskwatsis, a former commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, sees a connection between the tragedy and boarding schools. (Tyson Kaushik/CBC)

Littlechild, a former commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, said that when he thought about it more, he came to the conclusion that there must be some connection to the boarding school experience.

“If you look at what’s behind each person’s life choices … I’m sure you can trace it back to boarding school history,” he said.

“If their parents didn’t leave and they were hurt directly in childhood, those who didn’t leave still have that intergenerational trauma. So that raises a lot of questions for me.”

“These children will not be left without”

Parole Board documents shed light on the upbringing of prime suspect Miles Sanderson. Wanders from house to house. Grew up in conditions of physical abuse and domestic violence.

Documents show he started using cocaine at age 14 and then switched to methamphetamine.

The large tents erected for the burial of the Cree of James Smith illustrate the immensity of the loss of the community. (Tyson Kaushik/CBC)

Chief Head, a survivor of the former St. Michael’s Boarding School (Duck Lake) for Indians, said he was all too familiar with how some people numb pain with alcohol and drugs.

He said he entered a treatment center about 18 years ago to end his alcoholism and start a healthier life by leading his community.

“I would say that more than 80 percent of us have relatives from Indian boarding schools,” Head said.

“It’s a really big problem because they’ve inherited all this trauma.”

While there is a Sakwatamo Lodge for addiction treatment in the community, he said, there is no long-term support for people with methamphetamine addiction.

“I can’t believe how quickly it infiltrated our indigenous peoples and took control of all of our young people who tried it,” Head said.

“I think that if we could solve the problem of methamphetamine in our community, we could deal with all the problems that we are facing right now.”

The federal government has not promised any funding for the new detox or treatment center, but First Nations Canada told CBC News the department provides mental health counseling and supports funeral expenses.

More than anything, Head said, the community needs to take care of its young people. Some of them witnessed the attack themselves.

“All children are heartbroken, but they will get through this,” he said.

“These children will not be left without them. Someone will be with them.”