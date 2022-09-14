New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

For many Americans, the change of seasons means spending less time outdoors and more time staying warm.

But it doesn’t have to be this way.

A home improvement expert suggests an at-home spa is a way to stay warm this fall while still enjoying the fresh air outdoors.

Home contractor Skip Bedell joined “Fox & Friends” Wednesday morning to discuss some of the home spa options offered by Master Spas.

The Twilight Series Spa is designed with 36 jets and features LED lighting.

It also has pressure relief through the neck and shoulder seat.

“We’ve had a tough time with the pandemic and everything, so stress relief, anxiety — it’s a great way to relieve tension,” Bedell said.

Bedell says the next spa has 20 special jets just for your back.

The Phelps Legend Series 900 was designed by Michael Phelps. I

t is huge with eight seats and 72 jets.

According to Bedell, the spa also has neck and shoulder cushions that help relieve neck and shoulder stress.

The largest of the spas shown by Bedell is the HDX Challenger 15D spa, which mixes swimming and relaxation.

“The best thing about it is that it works all winter, so you have a swimming pool all winter,” he said.

The spa holds more than 1,900 gallons of water, reducing stress on the neck and shoulders — and working to create a current in the spa.

“It’s great for exercise because you can swim against the current and do endless laps,” he said.

Bedell said this is the same spa that Phelps used to train for his last two Olympics.

Master Spas is currently running a sale at all spas till September 18.

Proceeds from the sale will be donated to the company’s effort to raise $100,000 for Tunnel to Towers – a foundation that supports fallen first responders and the families of injured or deceased veterans.

Customers who wish to donate or learn more about Tunnel to Towers can visit their website — t2t.org.