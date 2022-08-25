As envisioned by Nazem Kadri, the Muslim community of London, Ontario will play a major role in the celebration of the Stanley Cup.

Nazem Kadri will walk through the doors of London’s Muslim mosque in southwestern Ontario with the Stanley Cup this weekend in celebration of the hometown where the 31-year-old NHL star is wanted by design.

Qadri, the only son of five children born in London to Lebanese parents, is considered the first Muslim player to win an NHL championship. It happened in June when his then-Colorado Avalanche team defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the playoffs in June. After a long career with the Toronto Maple Leafs before moving to the Colorado, he is now with the Calgary Flames.

But before he laces his skates for the Western Canada team, he will lift the Cup in turn and is looking forward to doing so with London’s Muslim community. It all starts with the afternoon parade on Saturday.

“A lot of this is for the youth, for the next generation, trying to inspire them to see a shiny trophy while having the same dream as me,” Kadri told CBC News.

Longtime family friend Hassan Mostafa said starting the festivities at the mosque is a way for Qadri to capture the attention of the community that means so much to him.

“Nzem is proud of their Muslim heritage and the Qadri family definitely wanted to start the parade at the mosque,” ​​Mostafa said. “He will come out of the mosque with his bowl held high and really show that you can be a Muslim, you can be different, you can be of different backgrounds and still have maximum success in a wonderful country like Canada.”

Mostafa admitted that he was initially skeptical about the words of Kadri’s father, Samir, that his young son plays in the NHL.

“His dad was like, ‘Yeah, my son is going to the NHL’ and we weren’t really sure if that was a realistic goal, but he proved us all wrong and we’re so proud of Nazem and that he’s been successful and won the Stanley Cup.

Qadri said he couldn’t wait to raise the Cup in London.

“I am very excited about this opportunity to share with the community and my family. I’ve been looking forward to this all summer so I can’t wait,” he told CBC News.

“Youth hockey and junior hockey in London has come a long way and has had a big impact on society and in the London area. All this has really taught me a lot in life.”

According to Kadri, I am honored to be the first to do something.

“It’s very special. When I grew up watching the NHL, I didn’t see anyone who looked like me or had a resemblance to my past, so the youth will look at it with a brighter light. I think it will attract more diverse youth. into sports.”

The path to victory was difficult

The road to Stanley Cup victory has not been easy for Kadri, who spent his junior hockey career with the Kitchener Rangers and then the London Knights before being drafted by the Maple Leafs in 2009. interrogated.

Kadri, shown during a game in the 2021 NHL season, helped Colorado defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final in June. (Kathleen Mulcahy/Getty Images)

On the ice, he often plays the role of an agitator.

This year, during the NHL playoffs, he collided with St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington. The goalkeeper later threw a water bottle towards Qadri while Qadri was being interviewed for television. Qadri also became the target of racist threats on social media following his confrontation with Binnington.

Despite making several enemies from opposing teams, Kadri had an outstanding year with Colorado, scoring 87 points in the regular season. His efforts helped the Avalanche to a playoff berth and also helped land him a US$49 million contract with Calgary as a free agent.

For his father, it’s worth all those hours of morning practice.

“I have to say that hockey parents are the best parents in the sport. You get up in the morning, it’s snowing, it’s cold, you go to the cold arena. It’s a lot of dedication, but Nazem liked it, so I enjoyed watching him,” Samir Qadri said.

“The number of minorities signing up for hockey is definitely on the rise, Nazem has been able to inspire the kids. In Canada, hockey is so relevant to Canada and when you watch a sport and see someone of a different color, you associate with them. and you think you can get there. We are very proud of this.”

The Sabbath celebration comes at a time when London’s Muslim community continues to suffer the pain of last year’s attack that killed four members of a Muslim family. Police said the attack was hate-motivated. The man accused of murder and terrorism is expected to stand trial next year.

While no hockey victory can heal such a deep wound, Mostafa said it would be nice if the community would come together and celebrate the success of one of them.

Mostafa said that many children in Muslim families took up sticks and tied skates inspired by Qadri.

“I would say that Nazem is the most famous Muslim in Canada,” Mostafa said. “He’s definitely someone our little kids look up to and admire and try to emulate.”

Cup intended for the mosque

13-year-old Munsoor Haydar, also a Muslim of Lebanese origin, plays light hockey and was inspired by Qadri. His family is close to the Kadri family and he was inspired by them.

“It shows that he did it, so why can’t I if I work hard enough,” Haidar said. “It’s just nice to know that someone I’ve grown up watching all my life has achieved something so great.”

According to the young player, the Stanley Cup at the mosque will be special.

“He brings it to the state I’ve been in all along, all my life. It will be an amazing feeling. I know he grew up like me with some hardships and that motivates me, if he can do it why can’t I?”

Saturday events begin at the Oxford Street Mosque at 12:05 pm ET. From there, the cup will move to Victoria Park for a public celebration at 12:45 pm.