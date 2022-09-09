New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz refused to agree to debate his opponent, John Fetterman, before early voting began. The two Pennsylvania Senate candidates have yet to debate publicly, and Oz says that’s because Fetterman is trying to hide his radical position.

Fetterman (D) ultimately agreed to a mid- to late-October debate, meaning some Pennsylvanians may have voted early before hearing from the candidates.

However, Oz clarified on “The Faulkner Focus” Friday that a formal debate has not yet been offered or scheduled.

“It’s outrageous,” he told host Harris Faulkner, adding that he has agreed to six specific debates — including one that would have been held Friday — while Fetterman’s campaign has made no specific offers on dates or locations.

“John Fetterman has agreed to debate precisely zero. He doesn’t have the voters’ interests at heart. He’s missing out because he doesn’t want to debate me.”

Fetterman, whose health has become an issue in recent months, responded, “But let’s be clear, this was never a debate about Dr. Oz. This whole thing is about Dr. Oz and his team making fun of me. A stroke because they had nothing else.” Not received.”

Oz expressed sympathy for Fetterman’s health problems but denied the claim that Fetterman did not want his “far-left radical” policies on display.

“It’s not about health. John Fetterman is trying to make it about health so people will feel sorry for him,” Oz said. “It’s about honesty and integrity.”

“We should have a senator who is able to work and fight for them,” he said, re-emphasizing the importance of public hearings for candidates before early voting begins.

He also noted that Fetterman also did not answer questions while campaigning.

“Democracy is based on transparency,” Oz said.

While Oz sits behind Fetterman by six to seven points in the polls, he remains confident, saying he’s “gaining momentum” on his opponent because he believes the independent vote will swing in his favor.

“We will win in November,” Oz said.