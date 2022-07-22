As Covid cases rise again, no clear direction from above

Australia letter is our Australian office’s weekly newsletter. Subscribe to receive it by email.

As Australia enters a new wave of winter coronavirus cases driven by highly contagious sub-variants of Omicron, the health advice has been… confusing to say the least.

In Victoria, the Minister of Health rejected the recommendation of the Chief Medical Officer to expand mask requirements. speaking it was not the most effective way to “communicate the importance of wearing masks”. The State Department of Education wrote a letter to parents asking students to wear masks in class, but it was not a mandate, the education secretary said.

At the federal level, the situation is not clear. Paul Kelly, the federal chief medical officer, urged employers to allow people to work from home if possible. But Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did not recommend the same. “Business has adjusted,” he hedges. “It’s a question of the right balance. I’m sure with a little common sense we can do it.”