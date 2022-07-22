As Covid cases rise again, no clear direction from above

Australia letter is our Australian office’s weekly newsletter. Subscribe to receive it by email.
As Australia enters a new wave of winter coronavirus cases driven by highly contagious sub-variants of Omicron, the health advice has been… confusing to say the least.
In Victoria, the Minister of Health rejected the recommendation of the Chief Medical Officer to expand mask requirements. speaking it was not the most effective way to “communicate the importance of wearing masks”. The State Department of Education wrote a letter to parents asking students to wear masks in class, but it was not a mandate, the education secretary said.
At the federal level, the situation is not clear. Paul Kelly, the federal chief medical officer, urged employers to allow people to work from home if possible. But Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did not recommend the same. “Business has adjusted,” he hedges. “It’s a question of the right balance. I’m sure with a little common sense we can do it.”
This is a far cry from the early days of the pandemic, when politicians and health authorities, for the most part, spoke with one voice and people were in no doubt about the recommended course of action. And this ambiguity comes as we are on the cusp of the highest hospitalization rate since the start of the pandemic. So what has changed?
The public, especially here in Victoria, is tired of lockdowns and mandates. A few remaining restrictions, such as wearing masks on public transport, are being ignored. Now that we’ve had a few months of what’s considered normal, where the coronavirus hasn’t dominated the news, it seems even harder to think about returning to work from home, wearing masks, and general heightened vigilance.
In addition, more and more people seem to be aware of the damage that mandates do to mental health and general well-being. “The introduction of control over people’s behavior affects their health,” Mr. Albanese said in an interview with The Project on Wednesday. “And especially among young people, we are seeing a really problematic rise in cases with serious consequences when it comes to the health of young people, but also of others.”
But another factor that has changed is the political environment, said Stephen Duckett, former director of health care at the Grattan Institute think tank. The legacy of the Scott Morrison government, he said, is that the public debate about pandemic restrictions has been divided.
“The previous prime minister said it was either a lockdown or nothing and declined to talk about a detailed response,” said Dr. Duckett.
As our vaccination rates have risen, the federal government has promoted the idea that vaccinations are all we need to lift all restrictions and encouraged the rhetoric of personal responsibility. The message was: living with the coronavirus means the government is not interfering.
The message has stuck, Dr Duckett says, and the Labor government now fears it will be seen as abandoning it, especially as parts of the media seek to present it as the party that will take us back to lockdowns and mandates.
According to Dr. Duckett, policy makers and health authorities now need to move beyond this all-or-nothing view. A mandate for masks, which is relatively unobtrusive, would be a smart move, he said.
But even without a mandate, there are things the authorities can do now to encourage the wearing of masks, not just recommend it.
Better communication to the public about the risks of this wave of coronavirus is clear, says Holly Seal, an infectious disease sociologist at the University of New South Wales. Authorities could also rely on malls and department stores to return to distributing masks at the entrances, which would serve as a reminder to shoppers and also give people more masks.
If the government pushes for a no-mandate strategy, “I hope the government puts some resources into helping people change their behavior in some other way,” she said.
