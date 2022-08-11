As China vows to hold more military exercises, Taiwan won’t be intimidated

If China’s show of force over Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip was intended as a deterrent, it has not had the desired effect in Taiwan, where military exercises have reinforced a cautious two-pronged strategy of building international support while avoiding open confrontation.
The exercise, which surrounded the self-governing island and simulated a blockade, instead seemed to have reinforced Taiwanese belief in the value of the island’s diplomatic, economic and military maneuvers to strike a sweet spot in the big power standoff between China and the United States.
Under President Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwanese officials secretly courted Washington, cashing in on arms sales and pledges to support democracy. They also refrain from flaunting this success to avoid outbreaks from China, which claims the island is theirs.
With Beijing promising to normalize military exercises as it approaches Taiwan, this approach is likely to shape the island’s further response, setting up new rounds of brinkmanship around one of the world’s most dangerous hotspots.
When Beijing recently sent dozens of fighter jets across the median line dividing the waters between China and Taiwan, the Taiwanese military said they would not escalate the situation and took relatively mild countermeasures. In contrast to the ominous and scathing warnings from Chinese diplomats and state media, Taiwan has issued sober statements and welcomed a letter from G-7 leaders condemning the exercise.
In some respects, China’s military spectacle was doomed to failure, said Fan Shih-ping, a professor of political science at the National Taiwan Normal University.
“This time, the world has seen through China’s actions,” he said. “Taiwan has become the new focus of the world.”
Despite the shock and awe, the exercises hurt some of China’s interests.
In Taiwan, they have stepped up opposition to China, exacerbating the growing need to protect the island and diversify the economy away from economic dependence on China. Within China’s elected political party, the Kuomintang, they have sparked internal divisions over how to maintain relations with Beijing as Taiwanese public opinion worsens that prospect. Abroad, they drew attention to Taiwan’s often overlooked and poorly understood plight and sparked condemnation of China’s actions.
“China’s teachings have already drawn so much criticism from the international community. This would make it impossible for Taiwan to reduce future overseas commitments. Instead, he will only hope to further strengthen his international involvement,” Mr. Fan said.
Even the lofty political theater of Ms. Pelosi’s visit itself can serve as a model for further development. Taiwan has learned to woo high-ranking lawmakers from major powers through so-called “Congressional diplomacy.”
This strategy has allowed Taiwan to strengthen international exchanges without arousing the specter of full diplomatic recognition and Chinese ire that a visit by a president or prime minister might bring. In July, Nicola Beer, Vice President of the European Parliament, visited the island, in a recent parallel to Ms. Pelosi’s less-controversial trip.
“Perhaps after the election, the new speaker of the US Congress will also visit Taiwan, making it a routine,” Mr. Fang said, adding that he thought Ms. Pelosi might invite Ms. Tsai to address the US Congress.
Understand the tension between China and Taiwan
What does China mean for Taiwan? China claims Taiwan, a self-governing island democracy of 23 million people, as its territory and has long vowed to take it back, by force if necessary. The island to which Chiang Kai-shek’s Chinese troops retreated after the 1949 communist revolution was never part of the People’s Republic of China.
This attention may also heighten the urgency of selling American weapons to Taiwan. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has already convinced many in Washington and Taipei that a Chinese invasion is a possible danger and that a small force armed with the right weapons can fight back against a larger force.
However, Taiwanese officials complained about delays and backlogs, due in part to production constraints. Other systems that Taiwan wanted, including sophisticated naval helicopters, were deemed unnecessary by US officials due to an asymmetric China-fighting strategy that focuses on mobility and precision-guided attacks.
Delays and strategic differences could put Taiwan in a difficult position in the event of a sudden outbreak of conflict. US officials have considered stockpiling weapons in Taiwan over fears that a military blockade of China could pose a problem with supplies to the island.
“The arms sales process is one in which Taiwan needs to explain to the Americans why we need these weapons,” said Kitsch Liao, a military and cyber consultant for Taiwanese research group Doublethink Lab. “And there is nothing more compelling than empirical evidence of what is happening on the ground, so the exercise will provide strong evidence to support future requests.”
The exercise may also have helped improve coordination between Taiwanese and United States military forces as they worked to secure Ms. Pelosi’s landing in Taiwan. And the military exercises that China has said it will continue to conduct in the Taiwan Strait provide Taiwan and the United States with valuable experience in exchanging observations and intelligence.
Su Tzu-yun, a security analyst with the National Policy Foundation in Taipei, said the exercise provided a rare opportunity to assess China’s military capabilities, which he said are not sufficiently developed to “attack Taiwan comprehensively.” .
Acting as a wake-up call of sorts, China’s actions have bolstered support for the military in Taiwan, which has struggled with casualties and morale in the face of a potential enemy like China. By many accounts, the Taiwanese forces are poorly equipped and understaffed.
Although Ms. Tsai’s administration has discussed extending the military service, she has struggled to impose a new strategic vision on the military leadership. The exercise, Mr. Su said, added urgency and led to renewed calls for an increase in the island’s defense budget.
“This is the responsibility not only of soldiers in uniform, but also of civil servants in suits,” he said of the need to strengthen the armed forces.
The exercises could also pave the way for better relations with some of Taiwan’s neighbors. After five Chinese missiles fell in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned the exercise. This presents a potential opportunity for Taiwanese officials, who have called for a security dialogue with Japan.
“What is needed is no longer just a bilateral discussion between Taiwan and Japan or Taiwan and the United States, but rather the establishment of dialogue, communication and contacts between Taiwan and the US-Japan pact as soon as possible,” said Lai Yi-chung, executive director committee member of the Taiwan Thinktank Research Group. and a former Democratic Island Progressive Party official.
Taiwan should learn from Ukraine, he said, and not let China dictate a new status quo that drains Taiwan’s territory and autonomy. Calling Ms. Tsai’s approach “prudent,” he said some Taiwanese are hungry for more decisive action, indicating a possible political risk to Ms. Tsai’s approach.
“She is very cautious to the point where some Taiwanese young people who have a strong Taiwanese identity are unhappy with her,” he said.
Perhaps just as important for Ms. Tsai will be limiting the economic impact of new Chinese bans on Taiwanese agricultural products. Despite China’s belligerence, it remains Taiwan’s biggest trading partner, and during Ms. Pelosi’s visit, he reinforced that position by banning additional Taiwanese food.
These efforts are likely to encourage ongoing diversification. Taiwanese companies are already re-evaluating the Chinese economy, which has plummeted due to tough Covid measures that have triggered repeated lockdowns across the country.
Because Chinese companies rely on Taiwanese electronics makers, Beijing’s actions largely elude them. However, those manufacturers, many of which have factories in China, have also been considering moving production elsewhere in recent years.
This sentiment was echoed in Europe and the United States, which were working to increase production of key technical products such as semiconductors.
The multi-billion dollar US Semiconductor Support Act has allowed the Taiwan Semiconductor Company, one of the world’s largest chip manufacturers based in Taiwan, to expand production in the United States. Other manufacturers have moved some factories closer to customers, such as Southeast Asia, India and Eastern Europe.
“The United States and Europe have created a new sense that things should be sourced and procured locally and not just rely on China,” said Liu Meng-chun, director of the Chung-Hua Institute of Economics. Research work.