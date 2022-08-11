As China vows to hold more military exercises, Taiwan won’t be intimidated

If China’s show of force over Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip was intended as a deterrent, it has not had the desired effect in Taiwan, where military exercises have reinforced a cautious two-pronged strategy of building international support while avoiding open confrontation.

The exercise, which surrounded the self-governing island and simulated a blockade, instead seemed to have reinforced Taiwanese belief in the value of the island’s diplomatic, economic and military maneuvers to strike a sweet spot in the big power standoff between China and the United States.

Under President Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwanese officials secretly courted Washington, cashing in on arms sales and pledges to support democracy. They also refrain from flaunting this success to avoid outbreaks from China, which claims the island is theirs.