As China plans drills around Taiwan, US officials wary of condensed game

WASHINGTON. For years, the deliberate “strategic ambiguity” in Washington’s China policy has left it unclear how the United States would respond to a full-scale amphibious invasion of Taiwan.
But an equally difficult question—perhaps more difficult for many senior White House and Defense Department officials—is how to respond to the island’s slow shrinkage as Chinese forces cut off most access to it, either physically or digitally.
This question may soon be tested for the first time in a quarter of a century. China’s announcement during Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit that it would launch live-fire military exercises in six locations surrounding the island could lead to the biggest crisis in the Taiwan Strait since 1996, when President Bill Clinton ordered a US aircraft carrier into the strait. .
But these exercises were conducted much farther from the coast of Taiwan than the series of exercises that the Chinese government has warned sailors and aircraft about which it is planning. And it happened in a much more favorable policy environment, when it was assumed that China’s entry into the world economy would change its behavior, and when Mr. Clinton told Chinese students that the spread of the Internet would promote freedom and dissent. It was also when the Chinese military had only a fraction of the power it now boasts, including anti-ship missiles designed to deter the approach of American warships.
Administration officials say they estimate a complete shutdown of access to Taiwan is unlikely, in large part because it would cripple China’s own economy during a severe economic downturn. On Friday, the Group of Seven industrialized nations, the core of the Western alliance, warned China not to retaliate against Ms. Pelosi’s visit, in an apparent attempt to suggest that China would be widely condemned for overreacting, just as Russia was for its invasion of China. . Ukraine.
But US officials say they are concerned that the events of the next few days could provoke an unintended confrontation between Chinese and Taiwanese forces, especially if the Chinese military launches a missile over the island or if an incursion into disputed airspace leads to an air conflict. Something similar happened 20 years ago when a Chinese military aircraft collided with an American reconnaissance aircraft.
When military exercises began early Wednesday morning, White House and Pentagon officials were closely monitoring the situation, trying to figure out if China was sending forces to each of the areas off the coast of Taiwan that it had declared off limits. But their assessment was that China’s strategy was one of intimidation and coercion without causing direct conflict.
External experts were more concerned about the possibility of an escalation in the exercise.
“This is one of the hardest scenarios to deal with,” said Bonnie Lin, who ran the Pentagon’s Taiwan office and held other defense positions before moving to the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, where she heads the China Energy Project. “If military exercises turn into a blockade, when does it become clear that the exercises are now a blockade? Who should answer first? Forces of Taiwan? United States? Dont clear.”
A blockade exercise is one of many scenarios that are regularly played out in Washington as US officials try to map out options before a crisis erupts. But nothing actually reproduces a real confrontation.
Aides say Mr. Biden will have to try to walk the fine line between avoiding the Chinese and avoiding escalation.
This is further complicated by the ongoing debate about how to help Taiwan become a “porcupine” or a country too well-defended for China to invade. For all the talk of selling F-16s to Taiwan—its fleet should top 200 fighter jets by 2026—there is growing concern that Taiwan is buying the wrong self-defense equipment and needs to learn a few things. Ukraine lessons.
This is hardly a new discussion. Two years ago, senior Defense Department official David F. Helvey warned that as China’s ability to strangle the island grows, Taiwan itself could “through prudent investment send a clear message to Beijing that Taiwanese society and its military are committed to defending the island.” Taiwan”. But he warned that the amounts the Taiwanese government allocates for the acquisition of new defense technologies are not enough for reliable defense.
The result was Washington’s constant drumming urging Taiwan’s leadership to invest less in expensive F-16 fighter jets and more in what Mr. Helvey called “a lot of little things,” a formula that later helped Ukraine counter Russian forces.
This list includes mobile coastal defense cruise missiles, naval mines, small speedboats and mobile artillery.
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has expressed support for the so-called “asymmetric” strategy and has taken steps in recent years to increase the defense budget and purchase large numbers of small mobile weapons that US officials have recommended, such as Harpoon missiles. But from time to time, she has faced resistance from some Taiwanese military, who say that some conventional weapons systems are still needed to prepare for various scenarios. They also argued that without explicit security guarantees from the United States, it would be too risky for Taiwan to give up its deadly weapons.
That view has shifted somewhat in recent months as the war in Ukraine has stirred up the Taiwanese military and public, sparking wider acceptance of the “porcupine” strategy. But that war has also depleted US and allied defense contractors’ stockpiles and capacity, meaning Taiwan may have to wait a few years. And this delay gives China an opportunity.
In addition, Taiwan’s defense budget hovers around $17 billion a year, although Taiwan has pledged to spend another $8 billion on weapons over the next few years. By comparison, Congress recently gave Ukraine $52 billion in aid, which has no Taiwanese revenue streams to pay for its own defense, while China spends about $230 billion a year.
Some also say that Taiwan needs not only arms sales, but also other forms of support, ranging from military technology to operational exchanges and training.
Although the Taiwanese military is sometimes allowed to participate in defense symposiums, they are rarely invited to participate in large multinational military exercises because they are not officially recognized as a nation by most countries. And while Washington has gradually increased training for Taiwanese forces on the island and in the United States in recent years, the island’s mandatory military service and its reservist program are still considered insufficient.
“The US could help us learn how to train more effectively and mobilize reserve forces faster,” said Ou Si-fu, a researcher at the Institute for National Defense and Security Studies, a think tank affiliated with Taiwan’s defense ministry. “They could also help more in terms of technology transfer to support our local weapons development programs.”
Of course, defense against intrusion bears little resemblance to defense against blockade. Implementing a blockade is even more difficult.
“Threatening a blockade and actually initiating a blockade are two very different things,” Eric Sayers, former US Pacific Command senior adviser, fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.
Mr. Sayers said China has long had the ability to effectively encircle Taiwan if it chooses to do so, so the opportunity itself is not a surprise.
“Despite all the threats Beijing has made in recent weeks, it will be very difficult and costly for the PLA navy to maintain the blockade for an extended period of time,” Mr. Sayers added, referring to the People’s Liberation Army. . “What hurts the Taipei economy has the same effect on Beijing.”
Mr. Sayers continued, “The most important thing about China’s response is that it gives us a preview of how the PLA might deploy an indirect blockade of Taiwan in the future to increase pressure ahead of an election or other political crisis.”
“Instead of declaring a military blockade, they could instead announce extended military exercises around Taiwan that would close or disrupt shipping routes for 30, 60, 90 days. This makes it less of a military operation than a form of legitimate warfare to justify an indirect blockade for a period that Beijing can manipulate.”
Others say the United States could do more to bolster Taiwan’s security by helping it integrate better into the global economic system. Taiwanese officials and analysts say strengthening trade ties and possibly a bilateral trade deal could help the island reduce its dependence on China, which is currently its biggest trading partner. But China will no doubt regard this as an aggressive act.
The geopolitical risks of Taiwan’s dependence on the Chinese market surfaced this week when, just hours after Ms. Pelosi’s arrival in Taiwan, Beijing decided to suspend exports of natural sand to the island – key to construction – and banned some imports from Taiwan. fruits and fish.
“Economic security is very important to Taiwan’s survival as a democracy,” said Vincent Chao, former political director of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Washington.
Diversifying US support for Taiwan through arms sales is critical not only to better defend against China, but also to boost the morale of the Democratic partner, said Mark Stokes, executive director of the Project 2049 Institute, a defense research group in Arlington, Virginia.
“We shouldn’t just stuff guns down their throats and take away their free will to determine their own defense requirements,” Mr. Stokes said. “What Taiwan needs most from the US is to be treated, to the extent possible, given the restrictions, as a normal partner with respect.”
Eric Schmitt provided a report from Washington.