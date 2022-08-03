As China plans drills around Taiwan, US officials wary of condensed game

Administration officials say they estimate a complete shutdown of access to Taiwan is unlikely, in large part because it would cripple China’s own economy during a severe economic downturn. On Friday, the Group of Seven industrialized nations, the core of the Western alliance, warned China not to retaliate against Ms. Pelosi’s visit, in an apparent attempt to suggest that China would be widely condemned for overreacting, just as Russia was for its invasion of China. . Ukraine.

But US officials say they are concerned that the events of the next few days could provoke an unintended confrontation between Chinese and Taiwanese forces, especially if the Chinese military launches a missile over the island or if an incursion into disputed airspace leads to an air conflict. Something similar happened 20 years ago when a Chinese military aircraft collided with an American reconnaissance aircraft.

When military exercises began early Wednesday morning, White House and Pentagon officials were closely monitoring the situation, trying to figure out if China was sending forces to each of the areas off the coast of Taiwan that it had declared off limits. But their assessment was that China’s strategy was one of intimidation and coercion without causing direct conflict.

External experts were more concerned about the possibility of an escalation in the exercise.

“This is one of the hardest scenarios to deal with,” said Bonnie Lin, who ran the Pentagon’s Taiwan office and held other defense positions before moving to the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, where she heads the China Energy Project. “If military exercises turn into a blockade, when does it become clear that the exercises are now a blockade? Who should answer first? Forces of Taiwan? United States? Dont clear.”