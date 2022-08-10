New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

When it comes to your child’s backpack for school this year, experts say, “Lighten up!”

Health experts told Fox News Digital that it’s important for parents to make sure they’re not sending their kids back to school with heavy, overweight book bags, because bulky backpacks take more of a toll than most people realize.

How much is the toll?

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that from 2017 to 2019, 7,500 children under the age of 19 were treated in emergency rooms for injuries related to backpacks.

Why Your Kids Should Get More Sleep Now, Even Before School Starts

The parents of a 12-year-old girl told Fox News Digital that their daughter had been complaining of back and neck pain for months.

At first, the Long Island, NY-based mother thought her daughter’s aches and pains were due to her sports activities.

But once they saw their doctor, the mother realized her daughter’s backpack was the culprit.

“She’s carrying a backpack of books and going from classroom to classroom all day and then carrying the bag to school and back. It’s very training,” the mother told Fox News Digital.

“She would carry a backpack of books and go from classroom to classroom all day, then carry the bag to school and back.”

Her daughter had to attend several weeks of sessions that included osteopathic manipulation of the spine for her neck and upper back strains.

She also had to start an exercise routine to strengthen her upper body to help support the load of the backpack.

SEN Marsha Blackburn’s back-to-school tips include warnings to parents about ‘wake-up policies’

Health experts say parents and caregivers should look for the following warning signs that a child’s backpack is too heavy.

The child appears to have difficulty putting on or taking off the backpack

A child’s posture changes (ie he or she leans forward or to the side) when wearing a backpack.

The child experiences tingling or numbness in the arms and legs

There were red marks on the shoulders from the child’s backpack straps

A child complains of pain when wearing a backpack

Dr. David Gentle is an osteopathic physician who deals with spinal health problems in his patients at his practice in Rocky Point, New York.

Heavy backpacks can alter the natural curvature of the spine, affecting a child’s ability to maintain ideal posture.

A doctor told Fox News Digital about the effect heavy backpacks can have on a student’s posture — and that heavy backpacks can alter the natural curvature of the spine, affecting a child’s ability to maintain ideal posture.

“We see this all the time in the older generation — using comfortable chairs at work, sit-stand desks,” he said.

So “it’s clear that we’re becoming more aware of proper work ergonomics. Now’s the time to really educate kids about these comfort and functional changes to improve their health outcomes,” Gentile said.

The doctor said there should be public health action to prevent this pain in children and keep them active.

Gentle also said, “There are many ways to reduce this unfortunate reality of back pain in young children, starting with identifying predisposing factors.”

“Implementation of physical therapists in physical education classes and educating teachers, administrators, children and their families on appropriate ergonomics are all beneficial,” he said.

“It may not be so much a matter of choosing which backpack has the right fit and the right load.”

Edward Farrell, co-founder and partner at Physical Solutions Physical Therapy in Bethpage, NY, told Fox News Digital that a backpack may seem like an innocent back-to-school item — but it can definitely be the culprit when it comes to creating problems. A young man’s backbone.

“It’s all about choosing the right fit and the right load for a backpack,” he said.

“Our kids are often navigating the hallways, lockers to classrooms, with as few stops as possible to their locker, and they’re also strategizing to stop at their locker.”

Farrell, a certified strength and conditioning specialist, says a backpack overloaded with books, especially if it weighs a good percentage of a student’s body weight, can lead to potential problems.

“Imagine a 100-pound kid carrying a 30-pound backpack all day,” Farrell said.

“Students tend to lean forward, have rounded shoulders, increased thoracic kyphosis, and a long cervical spine due to heavy book loads.”

He said the problem is compounded by students carrying a backpack over one shoulder, which can lead to unbalanced weight on the spine, muscle strain, shoulder injury and, in extreme cases, functional scoliosis.

“Even with proper use – [meaning kids are] “Carrying a pack on both shoulders—as the design intended—the burden of many books causes students to lean forward and have rounded shoulders, thoracic kyphosis, and a long cervical spine,” Farrell says.

Chicago mom prepares for back-to-school shopping amid inflation — ‘definitely a struggle’

Students should carry a lighter pack, use two shoulder straps, and choose a backpack with wide shoulder straps to spread the load on the shoulders and neck, Farrell said.

He adds, “Most importantly, maintain good posture — chest up and stand tall.”

Bill Schwarz, a physical therapist at The Schwarz Institute in Massapequa, NY, works with high school students as well as Division 1 athletes at Long Island University in Brookville, NY.

Schwarz told Fox News Digital that it’s important for students to lose weight by making multiple trips to their locker.

When picking up a backpack from the floor, it is important for children to bend at the knees so they don’t put too much pressure on the lower back.

He echoed Farrell, saying that using only one strap puts too much stress on that side of the body.

Schwarz also says, “Keep the straps loose. If too loose, the bag will hang lower, increasing torque on the mid and lower spine.”

When picking up a backpack off the ground, it’s important for kids to bend at the knees so they don’t put increased stress on the lower back, Schwarz said.

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

Physical therapists offer these seven helpful tips when choosing a backpack.

1) Choose a lightweight pack with a padded back and wide padded shoulder straps.

2) Use both shoulder straps when carrying a backpack.

Use all compartments and keep heavy books/objects close to the spine.

3) The center back of the backpack should not be more than four inches above the waist line.

4) Choose a backpack with multiple compartments and a waist belt.

5) Limit the load to less than 10%-15% of the student’s body weight (if the child weighs 100 pounds, the backpack should weigh no more than 10-15 pounds).

6) Use all compartments and keep heavy books/objects close to the spine.

Click here to get the Fox News app

7) Backpacks with wheels may seem like a good option, but they also have challenges with getting them up and down stairs and rolling them through grass and snow.