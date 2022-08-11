New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

About 110,000 chickens will have to be slaughtered after an outbreak of H5N8 bird flu at a farm in northern Germany, officials said Thursday.

The disease was confirmed at an egg-producing farm in Langwege in the district of Vechta in the northern state of Lower Saxony, the Vechta district council said.

Vetkara is a major area for poultry production. The council said a lockdown area of ​​three kilometers around the farm and an observation area with a radius of ten kilometers has been imposed. There are 352 farms in these areas.

The worldwide spread of bird flu has raised concerns among governments and the poultry industry due to the destruction of flocks, the creation of trade restrictions and the risk of human infection.

In June France’s agriculture ministry lifted bird flu-related restrictions on poultry farming across the country, halting the spread after the worst crisis of the highly contagious virus led to the killing of 16 million birds.

The risk to humans from the disease is considered low, but past outbreaks in farm birds have required extensive culling programs to contain it.