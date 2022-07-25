New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

As President Biden, 79, recovers from his recent COVID-19 diagnosis, some Americans may wonder about some of the other illnesses previous US presidents have battled over the years — many of which have been hidden from the public.

But first, a little more about Biden’s health conditions.

The president recently said in a speech that he had “cancer and … for a long time, Delaware has the highest cancer rate in the nation.”

That comment led to a lot of confusion and debate.

Biden tests positive for Covid-19

In a November 2021 memo summarizing Biden’s health, Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, acknowledged that Biden “removed several localized, non-melanoma skin cancers with Mohs surgery before he began the presidency” more than a decade ago.



As the Associated Press recently noted, the report continued, “These lesions were completely excised with clear margins.”

The same November 2021 memo about Biden’s health pointed out other issues the doctor was following: the increasing “frequency and severity” of Biden’s throat clearing and coughing during speeches; And Biden’s ambulatory walk is “noticeably stiffer and less fluid than it was a year or so ago.”

His orthopedic history suggested “several reasonable explanations” for this, the doctor noted.

The memo said Biden had atrial fibrillation, a condition in which the heart beats slightly abnormally.

Here’s a sampling of some of the other health conditions American presidents have experienced in their lives — not an exhaustive list, to be sure.

JFK’s chronic conditions

John F. Kennedy (JFK) — the nation’s youngest president to die in office — suffered from a number of chronic conditions during his lifetime.

As many sources and biographers note, these were kept from the public during his presidency to maintain his image of youthful energy.

Kennedy struggled with chronic back pain in 1937 while at Harvard. It requires multiple surgeries.

His “brightness of life belied the fact that he had been very ill since childhood,” wrote physicians T. Glenn Pite, MD, and Justin T. Dowdy, MD, in an article in The Journal of Neurosurgery: Spine.

But JFK’s most serious medical condition was Addison’s disease, an endocrine disease diagnosed in 1947 when he was 30 years old.



According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), it occurs when the adrenal glands do not produce adequate amounts of a stress hormone called cortisol.

Common symptoms include fatigue, weight loss, and abdominal pain; Another key symptom is hyperpigmentation in sun-exposed areas of the skin.

When cortisol levels are low, it stimulates the anterior pituitary gland in the brain to release high levels of another hormone called adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH).

ACTH causes high levels of melanin on skin cells called melanocytes, which causes the skin’s “bronze” color, the NIH suggests.

In a strange twist of fate, one of Addison’s symptoms and the steroids used to treat it was hyperpigmentation, which may have been the cause of JFK’s permanent ‘tan,’ as viewers of his televised debate with Richard Nixon surely recognized,” the history explained on its website.

FDR’s Polio

Franklin D. According to the Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum, Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR), our nation’s longest-serving president from 1933 to 1945, contracted polio in 1921 at the age of 39.

Live Oral Polio Vaccine: Why America Stopped Using It Years Ago

“In the summer of 1921, FDR was sailing one day on his yacht when he suddenly fell into the icy waters of the Bay of Fundy, which ironically paralyzed his body,” the FDR Library explains on its website.

But the next day, he complained of lower back pain, so he went back into the water to ease the pain.

However, after his swim, he gradually began to develop weakness in his legs and, according to the FDR Library, could no longer bear weight within days.

But it takes many doctors to diagnose the condition correctly.

New York County urges residents to get vaccinated after first polio case in years

Dr. William Keane “insisted” that the cause of FDR’s symptoms was a blood clot in the lower part of his spinal cord; Yet days later he attributed FDR’s symptoms to a spinal cord injury.

However, when FDR did not improve, he went for a second opinion. August 25, 1921, Dr. Robert Lovett diagnosed FDR with infantile paralysis — now known as polio, an infectious disease that primarily affects children under the age of five, according to the FDR Library website.



“If someone has polio as a child or teenager, but keeps or regains some or all of the movement of a weak arm or leg, and then remains athletic, they are at risk of becoming frail in late adulthood,” the CDC states.

“Lovett explained that in order for a person to survive poliomyelitis, they must be in good mental and physical health and have a healthy immune system,” the FDR Library added.

Recalling that FDR was often ill as a child, he reconsidered how he contracted the disease.

He felt that the pressures of politics weakened his immune system, which left him “a victim of infantile paralysis” as a young man, the FDR Library explains.

“The [polio] The virus can spread from person to person and infect a person’s spinal cord, causing paralysis,” the CDC said.

D-DAY 78 Years Later: How FDR’s Powerful Prayer United Americans

Most people do not develop symptoms; But 25% of people get flu-like symptoms for two to five days, then resolve. Less than 1% of people infected with the virus develop severe brain and spinal cord symptoms.

FDR worked to protect his condition during his presidency to avoid appearing “weak” to the American public. According to history, he requested the press not to photograph him walking or transferring himself from a car, so that the public would not know he was confined to a wheelchair.

Wilson’s palsy

Woodrow Wilson, who took office in 1913 as the nation’s 28th president, noticed in 1919 that one side of his mouth began to droop.

This is a classic sign of a stroke.

After his second term, Wilson woke up one day partially paralyzed. However, his wife Edith rallied behind her husband to protect his administration from her health scare.

According to history, “she essentially served as president and the nation was kept in the dark about Wilson’s true condition until the end of his term”.

Vice President Thomas Marshall did not assume the presidency at the time because in 1919 he followed Article 2 of the Constitution, which states that the vice president “shall assume the presidency only upon death, resignation, or inability to discharge the powers and duties of said office,” per History.



The 25th Amendment was later passed in 1967, which established clear rules of succession for the President due to disabilities.

The American Stroke Association encourages people to think “fast” when they recognize the symptoms of a stroke. The acronym stands for facial drooping, arm weakness on one side of the body, difficulty speaking and time to call 911.

A president – after he left the White House – chose to tell the American public about his medical illness in a letter.

Reagan’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Ronald Reagan, the nation’s oldest re-elected president, wrote a handwritten letter to the American people five years after leaving office when he was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

“I was recently told that I am one of the millions of Americans suffering from Alzheimer’s disease,” he wrote in a Nov. 5, 1994, letter to “My Fellow Americans.”

“In opening our hearts, [Nancy and I] Hopefully this will raise awareness of this condition,” added Reagan.

“Perhaps it will promote a clearer understanding of the individuals and families affected,” the former president wrote in his lengthy letter.