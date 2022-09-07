As a family doctor, much of my work is invisible to patients.

This first-person article is the experience of Dr. Laura Sang, a family physician in Greater Montreal. For more information on CBC first-person stories, see FAQ.

WARNING. This article contains links to sexual harassment and suicide.

I roll out of bed at 6 am, trying not to disturb my sleeping partner. Throwing on a sweatshirt from a pile of clean clothes that I didn’t have time to put away, I pour myself a cup of tea and have a bite to eat.

As soon as the first drop of caffeine enters my bloodstream, I open my laptop to review patient records in preparation for my upcoming clinic.

I have about 20 attention-seeking messages in my inbox the day before, including one from a secretary saying that my patient, a single mother who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, is in distress because her insurance refuses to cover her salary while she is not working. are undergoing chemotherapy. I’m asking for a patient appointment during one of my lunch breaks this week to see what can be done to help her.

I then print out many driver license renewal forms for my elderly patients and insurance forms for patients on vacation. Every sip of tea is a reminder of the wine I was about to finish a few days ago. After a brief good morning exchange with my partner, I drive to work at 8am to start my day with patients.

At the clinic, I turn off my buzzing phone, ignoring the endless stream of emails about pandemic precautions, updates on equipment shortages and what staff are on sick leave, and try to focus fully on the sobbing 18-year-old. my office. She struggles to get back to school after being raped.

Her family doesn’t know. I am the second person she felt compelled to tell after the teacher refused to extend her term paper when she asked for help.

She looks helplessly into my eyes, pouring out her heart. I feel a growing weight on my shoulders, a sense of responsibility to compensate for the system that failed her.

Her appointment lasts as long as I support her in the process of deciding whether to take legal action against the perpetrator.

I spend the rest of my break calling back patients with urgent test results and talking to the nurse at the rehab center where I work twice a week, trying to manage patients’ hyperglycemia and headaches from a distance.

Dr. Laura Sang worked at a Montreal hospital during the Omicron wave. (Presented by Dr. Laura Sang)

The last patient leaves my door around 4:00 pm, but my working day is far from over. I need to fill out a new stack of insurance forms, prescription renewals, and referrals.

In my first year as a family doctor, I’m still figuring out the business side of medicine that we need to manage. Without sick days and vacations, we are only paid for interacting with patients. I spend the next two hours trying to finish mapping out these interactions. All this administrative work—invisible to most—is unpaid.

I spend extra time thoughtfully rewriting yet another rejected insurance form so that my patient, who suffers from severe depression after his son’s suicide, continues to receive his salary while on vacation.

I am getting a CT scan result showing a brain tumor and I am trying to find the fastest way to send the patient to neurosurgery and set up a meeting to discuss the result. After a short dinner and an hour at home with my partner, I review all the blood test results that have accumulated during the day. I do my best to keep my sleeping, fluttering eyes open to make sure nothing is urgent before I crawl into bed to do it all over again the next day. And the next, and the next.

By the time the weekend hits (thankfully I don’t work on a schedule), I’m stumbling in bed and sleeping about 12 hours.

This graph reflects the reality of so many family doctors in Quebec. We work and work until we burn out, go into the private sector, or leave the industry altogether because we simply can’t bear the weight of our overburdened healthcare system any longer.

I feel privileged to do this job. From celebrating cancer remission to treating depression after a miscarriage, family physicians watch patients through many defining moments in their lives — moments many family members don’t even know about.

While my work is incredibly rewarding, it’s also tedious. Interactions with patients can affect us profoundly, and it can be difficult to find the time to deal with much of the suffering we see when we are overwhelmed with large numbers of patients and paperwork.

And often you have to sacrifice your personal life to take care of our patients – postponing dinner plans, skipping birthday parties and family reunions. I had weeks when I did not see my partner because I left the house before he woke up and returned home after he fell asleep.

That’s why it stings every time I see politicians stating that family doctors don’t work hard enough . Asks us to accept more patients as part of Quebec’s healthcare reform will not necessarily improve patient access or quality of care. The solution is much more difficult.

The next time you feel frustrated that your family doctor is late, remember that we are probably helping someone through a crisis. When we’re only available two days a week, it’s because we often work elsewhere or use unpaid hours to complete your forms, refer you to specialists, and track your test results.

Remember that we are working for you, even when we do not see you.

