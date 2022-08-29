New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Twenty-five years ago, when I was a young medical student on my first hospital rotation, the soft-spoken senior doctor leading our team asked us on rounds one day, “What are all the drugs?” With a blank stare, he answered for us: “Poison. All medicine is poison.” He doesn’t mean that the drugs we give our patients are killing them, but we have a responsibility to be careful when using them, he said, because they can cause harm.

It’s a lesson ignored by many of my medical colleagues, who oppose laws developing in several states to ban “gender-affirmation” treatments for children with gender dysphoria, including Ohio’s HB 454, which is currently the subject of contentious debate in my home state. Those treatments include hormones to stop puberty and change external sexual characteristics, and surgeries to change the anatomy of the opposite sex. As a physician and father, I have watched with concern and dismay the role played by many in my profession in this debate. Involvement of doctors in this type of treatment for children is appallingly irresponsible and worthy of contempt.

The standard in medicine is that the onus is on those proposing any treatment to reliably demonstrate that the treatment is safe and effective. In the case of children with gender dysphoria, the clinical evidence for hormone therapy and surgery is weak and conflicting, with low-quality studies full of errors and biases. Moreover, data supporting the safety of long-term hormone therapy in these children are largely non-existent.

Infertility is common after hormone therapy, and bone and cardiovascular health are also at risk. Notably, there is also data to show that those who undergo surgical therapy experience lifelong psychological distress and are more likely to commit suicide, and that those consequences do not appear until a decade or more after surgery. In recent years, a growing number of accounts of children “transforming” into puberty, and then “transforming,” have described the difficulty of reversing the effects hormones and surgery have on young bodies and minds.

Sadly, in a pattern that has become commonplace in the Covid-19 era, US medical advocates for these types of treatments overstate the results of their studies, play down any potential side effects, declare the issue “settled science” and use that declaration as a cudgel to attack those who disagree. In contrast, many of our European counterparts, including the United Kingdom, France, Sweden and Finland, have recently put the brakes on such treatment for children, citing poor data and unclear long-term side effects.

What’s more, a child’s ability to accept any medical treatment is limited by the state of their brain development. The brain’s prefrontal cortex, responsible for making planned and unmotivated decisions, is not fully developed until about age 25. That’s why we don’t let 10-year-olds eat ice cream. All day, why don’t we allow 16-year-olds to buy alcohol, and why do rental car companies charge 21-year-olds a rental fee? Doctors who treat children with gender dysphoria know this well, but many inexplicably withhold that knowledge when it comes to life-changing hormone and surgical treatment. By doing so, they betray the trust of vulnerable children and parents who come to them for help.

There are growing voices within the transgender community who, unlike my colleagues, recognize these issues with childhood decision-making and speak out against such treatments for children.

More fundamentally, the concept of chemically and surgically altering children to assume they belong to the opposite sex runs counter to some of the most fundamental truths humanity has traditionally taught its children. Namely, their feelings sometimes do not reflect objective reality, there are few absolute constants in the world (one of them is their biological sex), and their physical existence is not infallible. The idea that their body is somehow “wrong” is a message that should not be given to children.

Like all people seeking medical care, children with gender dysphoria and their families deserve compassion and honesty from their doctors. What many get instead are misguided, ideologically driven recommendations, resulting in physical and psychological mutilation that is difficult or impossible to reverse. This is true poison to our profession and it must stop.